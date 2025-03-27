8 EastEnders Spoilers for Next Week – 31st March to 3rd April

Next week on EastEnders, some big returns hit Walford, Nigel fears that Phil has gone missing, a journalist targets Bianca, and tensions rise at Martin’s funeral.

Here’s everything in store in Walford from Monday 31st March to Thursday 3rd April.

1) Phil goes missing… or does he?

Early next week, Nigel (Paul Bradley) arrives at Sharon’s house, where Sharon (Letitia Dean) is feeling good after receiving a touching Mother’s Day gesture from Zack (James Farrar) and Albie (Arthur Gentleman).

Nigel reveals that Phil has gone missing again, and Sharon rushes to No. 55 where she, Denise (Diane Parish) and Nigel call the police, but the situation is soon diffused when Phil returns with a simple explanation.

Phil covers as he quickly realises that the mix-up was down to Nigel’s dementia – presumably, Nigel forgot that Phil had told him where he was heading.

Sharon remains unconvinced by Phil’s excuses however, and enlists the help of Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) and Denise to buoy Phil, who only last week returned to Walford after his stint in a mental health unit.

While he was away, Phil opened up to fellow patient Gaz (Keith Allen), revealing that he’d realised that he still had feelings for his ex-wife.

Next week, he’s touched by Sharon’s reaction to his supposed disappearance, and, encouraged by Nigel and Denise, he finally reveals his feelings for Sharon once the pair are alone in Phil’s house at No. 55.

How will Sharon react?

2) Vicki Fowler returns

Last month, it was announced that Martin’s (James Bye) niece Vicki Fowler would be back on Albert Square for the first time in over 20 years, as she returned for her uncle’s funeral.

Vicki was previously played by Scarlett Alice Johnson for her 2004-2005 stint, but Alice Haig has now taken over the role.

When we last saw Vicki, she was living in Australia and running a bar with long-term boyfriend Spencer Moon (Christopher Parker), however, she returns to Walford without him. Instead, she’s arriving with her new boyfriend Ross (Alex Walkinshaw) and his son Joel (Max Murray).

Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw explained: “Vicki is back under the most tragic of circumstances, representing her distraught mum Michelle, and she’s changed a lot since we last saw her.

“We’re excited to let viewers get reacquainted with Vicki and to introduce Ross and Joel to the Square. It won’t be long before Vicki and this new branch of the Fowler family are making waves in Walford.”

While Vicki has had some significant changes to her life, it soon becomes clear that neither Sharon nor Spencer’s brother Alfie (Shane Richie) have any idea that they’ve split. However, it’s obvious that Vicki is serious about Ross, and the couple are keen to connect with Vicki’s family in E20.

Vicki returns at the end of Monday’s episode (cue the doof-doofs!) and on Tuesday sets about reconnecting with Sharon. However, Sharon is more focussed on Vicki’s new partner Ross and son Joel – just what has happened to Spencer?

As Vicki and Sharon head to No. 43, Vicki explains that she’s returned for the funeral, before telling Sharon that she and Spencer have separated and she’s found love with Ross.

When Zack fills Alfie and Kat (Jessie Wallace) in on Vicki’s return, they head to No. 43, where it’s their turn to be shocked by Spencer’s absence.

When Vicki fills them in on their split, Kat questions Vicki on her version of events, and the real reason for her and Spencer’s breakup is soon revealed…

3) Peter proposes

On Monday, Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) and Peter (Thomas Law) are due to head to the hospital for another baby scan. Yet Peter is distracted over at Beale’s Eels, as his concerns grow for Cindy (Michelle Collins) following a phone call from Gita, who Cindy left Walford to stay with last month.

Gita reveals that Cindy has gone AWOL, and the news causes Peter to miss the scan. Later, Lauren lays into Peter for his lack of care, angry that Cindy continues to haunt their family after everything she’s put them through.

On Tuesday, Kathy and Ian (Adam Woodyatt) tell Peter that he needs to make amends with Lauren, and he decides the best way to do so is to pop the question!

Lauren declines his proposal, and later heads to No. 45 where she explains to Peter and Kathy that she can’t accept.

On Wednesday, Peter heads back home for a crisis talk with Lauren – can he get to the bottom of what’s going on?

4) Avani searches for a distraction

This week, Avani (Aaliyah James) had a harrowing ordeal as she underwent a strip search at the police station, without her parents present.

She, Amy (Ellie Dadd) and Lily (Lillia Turner) had been caught bunking school by the police, but when the cops noticed a small bag of drugs by Avani’s feet, they pulled the trio in for questioning, and later decided to strip search Avani to ensure she wasn’t concealing any more.

Next week, Avani and Lily meet to smoke weed as they try to distract themselves from recent events.

Soon after, newcomer Joel introduces himself to Avani and Tommy (Sonny Kendall) – will he be the friend they need, or cause more trouble?

5) A journalist targets Bianca

Also next week, Bianca (Patsy Palmer) and Sonia (Natalie Cassidy) head for lunch at Beale’s Eels, where Bianca meets a mysterious woman named Charlotte.

Bianca and Charlotte soon bond, but as they head to Harry’s Barn for a drink, it becomes clear that Charlotte has a hidden agenda.

Charlotte doesn’t keep the truth hidden for too long, and Bianca soon discovers that she’s a journalist, looking to get an interview about Bianca’s ordeal at the hands of Reiss (Jonny Freeman). Bianca turns down her offer, but her interest is piqued…

On Wednesday, Bianca tells Sonia about Charlotte’s request to interview her, but Sonia is adamant it’s a bad idea. Can Bianca be talked out of saying something she’ll regret?

6) Ross and Vicki’s motives become clearer

On Wednesday, Ross encourages Vicki to ask Sharon for money, but when Vicki chats with Kathy and learns all about Sharon’s recent heartaches, she decides against it.

Instead, she turns her interest to Ian. Heading to Beale’s Eels, she lies about being in debt and asks Ian for a loan.

Ian quickly fills Sharon in on Vicki’s request, and Sharon acosts Vicki at the Boxing Den, but Vicki quickly dismisses her concerns. What is she up to?

Meanwhile, Joel continues to get to know the locals, as Ross attempts to introduce himself to Vicki’s wider family.

On Thursday, tensions continue to rise between Sharon and Vicki at No. 43, but later on, Linda (Kellie Bright) gives Sharon some food for thought. Can she help repair their rift?

7) Tensions rise at Martin’s funeral

A couple of days before Martin’s funeral, Martin and Sonia’s daughter Bex (Jasmine Armfield) returns, five years after leaving EastEnders in 2020. She is back for a short stint in Walford, after years spent travelling the world.

Bex asks Sonia to go with her to the undertakers to say goodbye to her dad, but Sonia is overcome with emotion and can’t bring herself to go.

On the day before the funeral, and Ruby (Louisa Lytton) approaches Jean (Gillian Wright) in the café as she tries to track down Stacey before heading to the undertakers to say her own emotional goodbye to Martin.

Sonia eventually agrees to go with Bex to say goodbye to her dad, as Kathy goes along with them. At Martin’s coffin, Kathy and Bex offer up personal tributes to Martin as they share in their grief, but Sonia is still overwhelmed and can’t bring herself to speak.

Once alone, a heartbroken Sonia finally lets her emotions show, and she breaks down as she says her final goodbye.

On her return as Bex Fowler, Jasmine Armfield said: “It’s wonderful to be back at EastEnders and to see so many familiar faces. It’s amazing for me to come home, but for Bex, it’s an absolutely devastating time because she’s lost her dad. She’s grown up a lot, having spent the past few years travelling, so we’re going to see a much more mature and grown-up version of Bex this time around.”

8) Tommy says goodbye to a friend

With Joel quick to make friends with Tommy and Avani, Tommy makes the decision to delete his online chatbot friend Matt, now that his new real-life friendship is flourishing.

However, it’s clear that Alfie is unsure about the teens’ new bond. Does he have anything to worry about with the new arrival?

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for next week:

Monday 31st March (Episode 7093)

Sharon attempts to support a loved one. Lauren gives Peter an ultimatum.

Tuesday 1st April (Episode 7094)

Sharon is overwhelmed as revelations come to the surface, Peter makes a grand gesture, and Bianca receives an enticing offer.

Wednesday 2nd April (Episode 7095)

Sharon receives conflicting information, Peter learns a shocking truth, and Sonia continues to struggle in the wake of recent events.

Thursday 3rd April (Episode 7096)

Tensions continue to rise between the Slaters and Ruby, Sonia prepares to face her fears, and Linda gives Sharon food for thought.