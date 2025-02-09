6 Hollyoaks Spoilers for This Week – 10th to 12th February

Next week on Hollyoaks, Jez sneaks into Cleo’s bedroom, Arlo mistakenly believes Ro broke a secret, and Nancy is hit on by Robbie.

Here’s everything that’s in store in Hollyoaks from Monday 10th to Wednesday 12th February.

1) The village rallies behind Mercedes

There’s an air of protest in the air next week in the village as Mercedes McQueen’s (Jennifer Metcalfe) loved ones stand up for her innocence.

Ever since the revelation of Abe’s (Tyler Conti) crimes, Mercedes has been on the warpath. Seeing no other option, she told his victims – her cousin Cleo (Nadine Mulkerrin), friend Leela (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) and Leela’s daughter Peri (Ruby O’Donnell) – that they would have to kill Abe to end his reign of terror once and for all.

Thankfully for them, they were able to keep their noses clean when Jez (Jeremy Sheffield) took Abe out to the woods and seemingly strangled him. Little did Jez know that Grace (Tamara Black) was hot on his tail, gun in hand.

After hearing Abe’s screams, Grace stumbled through the woods and found Abe’s body. She fired two gunshots into him, before tracking Mercedes down and apologising for how she has been acting the past few months.

Extending her arms, Grace pulled Mercedes in for a hug, dropping the gun into her handbag, just as the police arrived.

When the gun was found, Mercedes was arrested, with Banks (Drew Cain) revealing they’d just found Abe’s body.

As Freddie (Charlie Clapham) put up an argument, Mercedes was taken into custody, Grace smiling that she was finally able to get revenge on the woman who stole her husband.

Next week, there’s an army of people that storm the police station, pleading Mercedes’ innocence. With Jez waiting in the wings, and Grace watching from a distance, will the truth about Abe’s death emerge to save the poor resident?

2) Are Sienna and Cleo destined for happiness?

Mercedes isn’t the only McQueen struggling next week. Ever since the truth emerged about Abe keeping her locked up, Cleo has been teetering on the edge.

Last week, following Abe’s escape from the village, Cleo was comforted by Sienna (Anna Passey), who had also had her own troubles with Abe.

With Martha’s (Sherrie Hewson) dementia plight on a downward spiral, she revealed some Blake family secrets – including where Dilly (Emma Johnsey-Smith) had been buried, following her murder at the hands of Jez.

Jez went after him, leaving Sienna to comfort Cleo, and as she helped her into the shower, the pair shared a passionate kiss.

This week, Sienna sent her a text, wishing her well, which got a smile from the young McQueen, but next week, it seems things might be taking a turn in the other direction.

Sienna’s desperate to talk about the kiss that they shared, but finds herself struggling to get through to Cleo, as she grapples with Mercedes’ arrest. Despite the protests, Cleo finally makes time to text Sienna and receives a visitor. As the pair come face to face for the first time since their kiss, Cleo apologies to Sienna for the way she treated her.

Is this the beginning of a new romance in the village?

3) Jez is caught in Cleo’s bedroom

It seems that murder might have a crazy effect on Jez. Following his murder of Abe (or so he thought), Jez finds himself desperate to spend time with boyfriend John Paul (James Sutton), begging the question of whether he has a murder kink…

Meanwhile, he’s unaware of the ongoing investigation into Abe’s death following Mercedes’ arrest.

With Donny’s (Louis Emerick) investigation in full force, his fiancé Misbah (Harvey Virdi) begins to question whether the police have arrested the wrong person in relation to the crime.

Nonetheless, Jez isn’t going to stop his rampage, and that night, slips into Cleo’s bedroom. Standing over her, Jez tries to be careful, but Cleo awakens, horrified by what she sees.

As she demands answers from her cousin’s bed buddy, Jez explains that he popped in due to hearing her have night terrors and wanting to make sure that she was okay. However, Cleo’s suspicions are piqued when she sees that Jez is holding the keys to her old flat.

Despite Jez’s claims that it is a mistake, he does make her the offer of returning them to the estate agents in order to stop her reliving the past, and the pain that is dredged up with it.

His attempts at sincerity almost work, but Cleo is left wondering just what it is that Jez is up to…

4) John Paul and Ro try to help Arlo

Following everything emerging about what his brother was like, Arlo (Dan Hough) struggles finding his feet again at school. Although John Paul makes attempts to help the youngster, he dismisses his teacher, not wanting the help.

It’s Ro (Ava Webster) who finds Arlo in the bathrooms and offers him a compassionate shoulder if he needs it. Seeing Arlo’s vulnerability, Ro is quick to offer him some advice, which leads to Arlo questioning him on why he’s being so nice.

Ro appreciates Arlo’s honesty, and promises that he will keep his secret.

Meanwhile, John Paul, concerned about Arlo’s welfare, calls Joel (Rory Douglas-Speed) in to help Arlo deal with what’s happened.

When Joel approaches his younger brother, Arlo is quick on the defence, believing that Ro – the person he has been bullying for weeks – is the one who revealed his struggle. Hell bent on revenge, Arlo sets a plan into motion, unbeknownst to Ro, who is quick to tell Tony (Nick Pickard) he’s made a friend.

Later, Tony and Diane (Alex Fletcher) are forced to go to Nancy (Jessica Fox) about the bullying that Ro is receiving. Desperate for it to stop, she reminds Nancy that what is happening is a hate crime.

Back home, Diane comforts her son, offering for him to spend the night at hers. With Banks around though, Ro isn’t the sole focus of Diane, which leaves him with an opportunity to sneak off with a bottle of wine.

The next time Diane sees Ro, he’s covered in bruises, and this time, she goes to the police…

5) Darren worries about Kat’s friendship with Frankie

Meanwhile, whilst Nancy is caught up with a hate crime allegation, Darren (Ashley Taylor Dawson) finds himself continuing to bond with Kat (Sonia Ibrahim).

Next week, Rex (Jonny Labey) brings Kat over to see Frankie (Isabelle Smith) and the pair quickly hit it off, with the teen following her on social media when she learns that she is a dancer. Later, Kat reveals that she is also a survivor, after suffering abuse at the hands of her uncle.

After learning of the new friendship, Darren questions her daughter, concern growing about why she is hanging around with people who are much younger than herself.

Later, Darren settles into an anniversary dinner with Nancy, but the pair are interrupted when they hear loud music coming from Dillon’s (Nathaniel Dass) party.

Worried about his daughter, Darren leaves the dinner to go check on her. When he arrives, he finds Kat with Frankie, and pulls Kat aside, revealing his relationship with Frankie.

As Frankie sees the pair together, she worries about her father’s hassling her new friend. When she confronts him, Darren realises his daughter thinks that he’s a boring old man and determined to change that, he decides to join the festivities!

6) Robbie cracks onto Nancy

Meanwhile, it seems Nancy might be in the sights of another resident of the village. Next week, Robbie (Charlie Wernham) struggles with his emotions as he sees Dillon moving on without the responsibility of being a father.

Ever since Vicky’s (Anya Lawrance) miscarriage, Robbie has been a mess, and decides to drown his sorrows.

Whilst under the influence, Robbie finds himself with a newfound confidence, and when Nancy offers him some support, he makes a pass at her…

Here are the Hollyoaks spoilers for next week:

Monday 10th February (Episode 6524)

Protestors fill the police station after a villager is wrongfully imprisoned. Will the truth come out? One resident jumps to the wrong conclusions. A kind gesture has ulterior motives.

Tuesday 11th February (Episode 6525)

Tony and Diane try to help Ro, but with his mum distracted, will Ro turn to old habits? One resident struggles with his emotions. An unlikely friendship is formed.

Wednesday 12th February (Episode 6526)

An anniversary meal doesn’t go to plan, and concerned dad Darren finds himself at a house party. A worried mum calls in help from the police. A former friendship is revealed.