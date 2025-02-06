Neighbours Spoilers – Taye and Remi’s father Ken arrives

Next week on Neighbours, as the rift between Remi and Taye continues, their father Ken arrives and brings some shocking revelations.

Taye (Lakota Johnson) arrived on Ramsay Street early last month as the mystery intruder at the Varga-Murphys’ while they were on a family holiday in New York.

Upon JJ (Riley Bryant) and Dex’s (Marley Williams) return home it was revealed that the mystery squatter, who had been hiding from Andrew (Lloyd Will), was their uncle and Remi’s (Naomi Rukavina) half-brother!

Taye explained to his nephews that he came to Erinsborough to escape Apollo Bay, where he claimed that he’d been caught dating three girls at once. Needing to keep his head down, and knowing his sister was away, he decided to hide out at No. 30.

This week, the Varga-Murphy brothers tried their best to keep their uncle’s stay under wraps, but all was revealed when Remi and Cara (Sara West) returned home to find Taye and the boys hosting an out-of-control party at No.30, complete with a very tipsy Dex!

Yesterday, Taye told his sister that he knows she sees him as an insult to her and her mother after their dad went off with Taye’s mum and broke her family apart.

While Remi admitted that they’ve not really kept in touch other than the occasional text, Remi was confused by Taye’s harsh take on their family matters, and decided to invite him to stay so they could get to know each other better.

In today’s episode, the pair head out into the city for an afternoon to see a speaker they both admire, and are delighted to have found a shared connection. All is going well between the siblings until they return home and Remi announces that the house needs to remain booze-free for the rest of Taye’s stay.

Taye feels he is being called out for the party and takes offence, leading them back to square one.

Next week, things come to a head in the Varga-Murphy household when Remi demands to know how much longer Taye plans to stay. Taye cheekily responds that he doesn’t owe her an itinerary, which does not go down well…

The siblings are stuck in an argument until their father, Ken (Charles Allen), turns up without warning, surprising them both. Ken tells his children that he has come to take Taye back to Apollo Bay!

Taye refuses to go and lets his dad know that he will be staying in Erinsborough. Remi is shocked when Taye explains that he admires the life his sister has built for herself and he wants to be a part of it!

Remi can’t understand why her brother never made that clear to her before. Taye explains his reasons: he knows she doesn’t want anything to do with him!

Remi tries to defend her position that this was never the case and it soon becomes clear that their dad was the one influencing their views. It seems that he has intentionally been forging their distance over the years.

After their argument, Taye and Remi calm down and decide to make Taye’s dream a reality as Remi asks him to come live with the family at No. 30.

However, with an impressionable Dex around, could this lead to more drama for the family?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 10th February (Episode 9188 / 285)

Jane struggles to keep her passion under wraps.

Holly sets out to impress Paul.

Krista focuses on her future, unaware of a potential wrecking ball

Tuesday 11th February (Episode 9189 / 286)

Aaron chases a second chance.

A mystery woman searches for Max.

Fallon bonds with Leo.

Wednesday 12th February (Episode 9190 / 287)

A neighbour’s life is placed in jeopardy.

Jane’s risk-taking leads to unexpected consequences.

Holly and Max share a charged moment.

Thursday 13th February (Episode 9191 / 288)

A resident’s life is in peril.

Remi is stunned by family revelations.

Jane fails to cover her tracks.

Max divulges his secret.

Holly’s crushed by Krista’s decision.