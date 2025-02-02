5 Hollyoaks Spoilers for This Week – 3rd to 5th February

Next week on Hollyoaks, Abe spirals after his confession on livestream, Grace decides to get even and Jez is concerned about his secret being discovered.

Here’s everything that’s in store in Hollyoaks from Monday 3rd to Wednesday 5th February.

1) Abe’s reign of terror climaxes

As Abe Fielding’s (Tyler Conti) reign of terror reaches its peak, it seems the Hollyoaks village is set to rumble him next week as he turns on his own mother.

Abe’s biggest support structure has been his mother Marie (Rita Simons).

However, over the past few months, Marie has found herself becoming more aware of Abe’s tendencies as he set his sights on another young resident – Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell).

Last week, Abe was confronted by both Cleo (Nadine Mulkerrin) and Peri, the women with a determination to bring down their abuser.

Cornering him in the bathroom, they coaxed out a confession – everything he did was to get back at his brother Joel (Rory Speed-Douglas), including him raping Joel’s wife and Peri’s mother Leela (Kirsty-Leigh Porter).

Little did Abe known that the pair were livestreaming his confession, and it was seen by hundreds of people, including his brother.

As Joel assured Leela that, no matter what, he will always be a father to their daughter Clara, there was a doubt in his mind that he couldn’t shape.

Meanwhile, Leela, Peri and Cleo converged over their shared trauma as Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe) declared that they only had one option – they had to kill Abe.

Next week, Leela’s conscious gets the better of her, as doubts begin to cloud her judgement over Mercedes’ plan.

Peri and Cleo are on board with the idea, knowing that it is the only way that they can stop Abe from abusing another woman.

Joining Leela in a bid to stop Mercedes is Freddie (Charlie Clapham), who is desperate to stop the woman he loves making a dire mistake. However, Mercedes, who has recently discovered Freddie’s affair with Vicky (Anya Lawrance), won’t listen.

Setting the wheels in motion, Leela convinces Abe to meet with them, unaware that he is also facing Cleo and Peri at the same time. Will they fall foul to the abuser as he becomes aware of the lion’s den he’s walked into?

Later in the day, The Hutch celebrates its reopening. Filled with loving locals, Marie, Tony (Nick Pickard) and Ste (Keiron Richardson) welcome the residents who have congregated to celebrate.

With Marie being fronted by Joel, the pair embrace, ready to put the past behind them.

However, the day is marred as Abe waits to corner Marie when she’s on her own. As the pair come face to face, Marie expresses her disgust at what her son has been up to.

With his passport ready, Abe realizes his mother won’t help him escape and grabs a knife, leading her through The Hutch.

He needs keys for a car to escape, and he’s determined to get them, no matter what…

2) Arlo acts out

With the wider community having learnt the atrocities that Abe has been up to, younger brother Arlo (Dan Hough) finds himself unable to handle the gravity of the situation.

A switch has been flicked and Arlo trashes his mother’s house, refusing to believe that the man he looked up to could be capable of the things he’s being accused of. Just how will Arlo react in the long term?

3) Jez worries about his family’s future

Some time has passed since Jez (Jeremy Sheffield) murdered his niece Dilly (Emma Johnsey-Smith), who fell foul to him following her discovery that he helped Sienna (Anna Passey) cover up her murdering newlywed husband Ethan (Matthew James-Bailey).

Next week, Sienna’s struggle with what Jez has done continues, and paranoia mounts as she overhears her grandmother Martha (Sherrie Hewson) discussing family drama with a neighbour. Concerned that it might lead to the truth coming out, Sienna speaks with Martha.

Causing further concern, Martha eludes to the fact that she may have told Abe where Dilly was buried. Alarm bells go off for the father and daughter duo, but this is soon superceded when they learn of what Abe has been up to.

Sienna finds herself questioning if Abe going to the police is what they deserve. After all, an innocent woman was strangled to death as collateral for a murder being covered up.

Whilst Sienna prepares to cop the consequences, Jez is in a panic. He has worked hard to mend his fractured family unit and the prospect of a psychopath being the one to tear it apart weighs heavily on his mind.

What will Jez do to secure his family’s future?

4) Grace plans her revenge

Since Grace (Tamara Wall) returned to a life of crime in order to look after her half-brother Rex (Jonny Labey), she’s been plagued with issues.

Last week, she was sent a funeral wreath with her name on it. Despite the concern of her husband’s family, Grace held a steely resolve, believing it was from her once close friend Mercedes.

She found herself questioning things as she realized that Mercedes wasn’t behind it at all, and wondered whether her life was truly in danger.

The crime boss has also been dealing with the impending collapse of her marriage, as she learnt of Freddie’s secret affair with Mercedes. Determined to keep her husband, she ordered her brother to take a hit on Freddie, but shoot her instead to make him think twice about leaving her, which worked in her favour.

Next week, Grace sees Freddie and Mercedes together and decides to finally enact her revenge.

Putting her plans into motion, Grace is unaware that Freddie tells Mercedes he really does want to be with her.

As he confronts Grace, she holds her composure, telling Freddie that if that is what he truly wants, she is not going to stand in his way.

But just what is Grace Black planning to bring down the two people she loved that have her hurt her the most?

5) Diane’s new romance

Since her divorce from husband Tony, Diane (Alex Fletcher) has tried every trick in the book to win him back to no avail. Having finally accepted that he has moved on with Marie, Diane turns to a new suitor.

Next week, after a night of passion, Diane emerges from her bedroom with DI Banks (Drew Cain). Unbeknownst to Diane, Banks has a dark agenda for being in the village. When Grace realized Rex was in trouble, she confronted Banks, wanting to help her brother out of the situation he was in.

In true Grace fashion, she found herself becoming entangled with the crime boss, who is involved in running a human trafficking ring.

Speaking with Rex afterwards, Grace explained that she had decided not to get him out of his pickle. Rather, the siblings were going to take over the covert operation, returning to their legacy to make their late father Fraser Black (Jesse Birdsall) proud.

Will Diane find herself a victim of the heinous crimes Banks is involved in, or will their romance simply be a one off?

Here are the Hollyoaks spoilers for next week:

Monday 3rd February (Episode 6521)

There’s a party at The Hutch as the restaurant re-opens its doors, but the cheer turns to fear when an unexpected guest crashes the celebrations. Martha jeopardises her family secrets.

Tuesday 4th February (Episode 6522)

Two brothers go head-to-head, and a scorned wife plots her revenge. Elsewhere, confusion leads to hurt feelings. Is it too late to save a family?

Wednesday 5th February (Episode 6523)

Freddie knows what he wants, but will anyone stand in his way? A struggling teen lashes out. Diane spends the night with an unexpected villager.