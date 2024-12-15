Next week on Hollyoaks, Abe’s two weddings converge, Sienna makes a sad admission and Nancy pushes Darren to seek help.

Here’s everything that’s in store in Hollyoaks from Monday 16th to Wednesday 18th December.

1) Peri and Abe’s wedding

For more than a year, Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) has been keeping a shocking secret from his loved ones. Following a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of one villager, Abe kidnapped girlfriend Cleo (Nadine Mulkerrin) and had her disappear off the face of the Earth.

Sending correspondence to her family, Abe would have the McQueens believe that Cleo was in Bali, when the truth was indeed far more sinister.

A year has passed and Cleo has been kept captive in Abe’s apartment, right under the noses of her loved ones. Next week, Cleo will make her escape!

As the day of Abe’s wedding to Peri (Ruby O’Donnell) approaches, there’s jubilation for some, and hesitation for others. Peri’s mother Leela (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) is one such naysayer.

Following her discovery of Peri this week with a gash on her head, following a minor altercation with Abe, she’s concerned that Abe is very much a leopard who can’t change his spots – he abused Cleo, and he will abuse again.

Refusing to listen, Peri decides to enjoy the party that her friends Zoe (Garcia Brown) and Marie (Rita Simons) have planned for her in The Loft. There’s a karaoke machine and flowing alcohol – it’s the perfect Lomax party.

However, Peri notices that her mother is out of sorts and probes her for information. Peri assures her mother that if there’s anything worrying her, Leela can confide in her.

Leela brushes it off, but deep down is hiding a massive secret: for weeks, it’s been clear that Joel may not be the father of their newborn daughter, and finally, Leela’s flashbacks confirmed the truth: she was raped by Abe at Theresa’s (Jorgie Porter) party during the missing year.

As the wedding day dawns, Peri continues to feel the tension from her mother and tells her that if she isn’t going to support her union to Abe, then she needn’t come to the wedding.

Meanwhile, Marie pushes Peri to get a wriggle on, assuring her that Abe is waiting for her, and is ready to say I do.

However, when Peri realises that Abe isn’t at the folly, she’s heartbroken.

Rushing off to find her son, Marie locates Abe in his apartment, as he admits that he has made a grave mistake. His mother is quick to tell him that moving on and tying the knot with Peri will help wipe the slate clean…

Will Abe be able to go through with the wedding?

2) Cleo and Abe’s wedding

It seems there might be more to the story than Abe’s mother can see.

After being concealed for months, Cleo finally uncovered the truth that Abe has been lying to her all along this week when she saw his phone ring, with a call from his mother, whom he had led Cleo to believe was dead.

Coming up with an action plan, Cleo informed Abe that she was in the throes of a bulimia relapse, and knowing death could be near, she wanted to marry him as soon as possible.

Next week, Cleo continues her ruse, telling Abe that she doesn’t have long left. Abe is quick to take Cleo away with him, to the folly that is dressed for his impending nuptials with Peri, and say I do.

Dressed in a makeshift wedding gown, Cleo exchanges vows in an intimate ceremony, before collapsing.

However, when Cleo doesn’t rouse, Abe panics. Taking a blanket, he wraps her up and carries her to his car, before tossing away his wedding ring from his ceremony with Cleo.

The next day, Cleo awakens on a riverbank and realises that she has finally escaped Abe’s clutches.

Fearful of his next move, Cleo rushes to stop the wedding, and is grateful to flag down Pearl (Dawn Hope) who gives her a lift…

How will her loved ones react to her return?

3) Darren returns

Following her collapse in the previous week during a television appeal, and with the knowledge that she may be suffering from an MS relapse, Nancy (Jessica Fox) is trying to put on a brave face.

Considering everything that has been going on since Darren’s (Ashley Taylor Dawson) disappearance, it’s been a struggle.

Despite concerns that Darren may have taken his own life, it was revealed this week that he has been staying at Charlie’s (Charlie Behan) university accommodation.

Next week, Misbah (Harvey Virdi) is right by Nancy’s side, but it seems all of Nancy’s concerns could be over, as Darren decides to return. Arriving at the hospital, he’s met by brother Robbie (Charlie Wernham) who rips into him for leaving Nancy and Frankie (Isabelle Smith).

When he enters Nancy’s hospital room, it seems Robbie’s sentiment is carried by both his wife and daughter, as he receives a frosty reception. Despite his return, Nancy urges Darren to get help to prove to her that he wants to get better, especially after his father Jack (Jimmy McKenna) refuses to talk to him.

Will Darren heed his wife’s advice?

4) Sienna sees Martha’s ailment

Elsewhere, Sienna (Anna Passey) realises that there may be something more going on than her grandmother Martha (Sherrie Hewson) is letting on.

Several weeks ago, Martha made the admission that she killed Sienna’s husband Ethan (Matthew James-Bailey) on the pair’s wedding day, however after a conversation with her son Jez (Jeremy Sheffield), it remained cloudy whether or not she was telling the truth.

As Martha seemingly slips deeper into the pit that is Alzheimer’s, Sienna is determined to look out for her, but next week, she comes across something disturbing.

Sienna finds a photo that her daughter Sophie (Scarlett Kerr) has drawn. In the image, it’s clear that someone is falling from a window. Shaken by this, Sienna’s confusion grows when she finds mud on Martha’s shoes, despite her claims that she hasn’t left the house.

Following a not-so-welcome check-in from Zoe, under Jez’s instruction, Sienna finally speaks with her father, confirming that she believes that Martha does indeed have Alzheimer’s. As she finally accepts this, and with the Christmas spirit in the air, Sienna makes a decision.

She wants her family to come home…

Here are the Hollyoaks spoilers for next week:

Monday 16th December (Episode 6500)

Will Peri have second thoughts about marrying Abe after her mum’s words of caution?

The Osbornes rally around Nancy following her shock collapse.

Tuesday 17th December (Episode 6501)

A day of celebration takes an unexpected turn.

A family try to rebuild.

Will hazy memories reveal a shocking truth?

Wednesday 18th December (Episode 6502)

Marie’s mouth runs away with her, making her seem guilty of a crime.

With something feeling off, the McQueens work together to get to the bottom of it.