Next week on Neighbours, Nell Rebecchi makes a move back to Erinsborough just months after departing for a new life in Colac. Elsewhere, Yaz draws Holly into her web.

Later this week, Toadie (Ryan Moloney) returns to Erinsborough to make a large and unexpected ask of his former partner, Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou).

Toadie wants Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) to come and stay with her step-mum as her grandad, Big Kev (Don Bridges), has been diagnosed with cancer.

Toadie is worried about Nell being in Colac as he doesn’t want to put her through seeing another family member dying after she lost her mum to cancer at a young age.

Soon after asking Terese, Toadie learns that she fell off the wagon and has been forced to leave Eirene Rising. He then asked Susan (Jackie Woodburne) if Nell could come and live at No. 28, but while Susan explains that Nell would always be welcome, she tells him it would only be with Nell’s approval.

Next week, it’s time for Toadie to break the news to Nell about her grandad and offer her the opportunity to move back to Erinsborough, while the family support Big Kev back in Colac.

Toadie has to make it clear to Nell that staying with her step-mum is not an option this time because of her recent relapse.

Nell is horrified to discover that Terese did drink, after Terese promised her that she had thought about it but wasn’t going to when Nell walked in on her with a bottle of wine on one of her previous visits.

Terese then used blackmail, telling Nell that she would keep her secret about skipping school to visit JJ (Riley Bryant) if she didn’t disclose what she saw to her dad.

Nell realises it’s time to confess to her dad about the deal they made, and the fact that Terese made his daughter lie does not go down well with Toadie.

After a persuasive chat with Paul, Terese is ready to fight for Nell to stay but Toadie rejects her, insisting her recovery comes first. Terese apologises to Nell that it won’t work out for them to live together again, and Nell realises that her dad’s mind is made up and there’s not much else they can do.

However, she then decides to give it one last shot. She reminds her dad that she moved to Colac for his wellbeing, so he should let her choose where’s best for her to live in return.

Toadie goes to Terese with an apology and tells her that he is now open to the idea of Nell moving back to No. 22.

An agreement is made and Nell breaks the exciting news to her boyfriend, JJ, that they will be back on the street together again. There’s also another reason to celebrate: Nell turns 16 next week and plans are made for her Ramsay Street bash.

In light of the good news, Terese thanks Paul for supporting her to get Nell to stay. They have another moment as he assures her he will always be there for her, but once again they resist taking their romantic feelings further…

Later this week, the mysterious new businesswoman in town, Yasmine ‘Yaz’ Shields (Chrishell Stause), is revealed to be none other than Heath’s (Ethan Panizza) sister!

Earlier this year, Heath died at the hands of Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) when she pushed him into a crocodile-infested river in self-defence after he went on a rampage through the outback.

We see Yaz listen to the latest Crimesborough podcast, which has been cruelly edited to portray Holly as a calculated killer. Has Yaz come to Erinsborough to seek revenge for her brother’s death?

Elsewhere, Cara (Sara West) maintains her stoic front after her hysterectomy while she recovers in hospital, despite this putting an end to her dreams of having another biological baby.

Her son, Dex (Marley Williams), continues to blame Holly for what happened to his mum, after Holly explained that she failed to secure the porter’s trolley which crashed into the ladder Cara was on.

Dex probes his mum as to why she isn’t holding onto anger at Holly for her actions and Cara confesses that she feels she only has herself to blame after not taking safety precautions. Cara insists that he let go of the anger he’s holding onto on her behalf.

But when Dex comes across Holly – seemingly carefree and laughing – he rips into her for being heartless. Yaz passes by and listens in to hear what Dex has to say about the woman who killed her brother.

Holly is accompanied on her way to work by Karl (Alan Fletcher), who is rightly concerned about leaving her to head on his motorbike tour to Italy with Mike (Guy Pearce).

Holly tries to convince her dad that she will be okay, but once he is out of sight she asks Paul if she can stop doing public-facing work to avoid being around people, who have been openly gossiping about her since the Crimesborough podcast was released.

Elsewhere, Yaz makes progress on interviewing those who may be in the know about Holly and what happened. Pretending to be a podcast fan, she tries to get more details from the Crimesborough interviewer, Blaze, about what went down in the outback.

Yaz is then there to see an argument between Holly and Blaze and takes the opportunity to speak to Holly afterwards, pretending to be on her side.

Holly tries to pretend everything is okay as she sees her father off on his trip, but it’s clear she is not coping. Later, she makes a room service delivery to Yaz, who continues to get Holly on side, commenting that she can sense something is up.

Holly lets her guard down after her observation and becomes emotional. It’s the perfect gateway for Yaz to entrap Holly further into her web as she acts like a new friend and comforts her.

What does Yaz have planned for Holly?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 25th November (Episode 9152 / 249)

Jane’s nostalgia leads to a surprising encounter.

Paul helps Terese process her loss.

Cara’s stubborn resolve becomes cause for trouble.

Tuesday 26th November (Episode 9153 / 250)

Cara finds herself in a world of pain.

Jane is confronted by a realisation.

Leo takes matters into his own hands.

Wednesday 27th November (Episode 9154 / 251)

A familiar face returns with a mysterious agenda.

Cara is dealt a devastating blow.

Leo commits to his lies.

Byron’s jealousy surges.

Thursday 28th November (Episode 9155 / 252)

An intriguing newcomer arrives in Erinsborough.

Terese is shocked by a proposal.

Remi is given cause for concern.

Monday 2nd December (Episode 9156 / 253)

Yaz zeroes in on her agenda.

Dex hangs on to dangerous anger.

Terese fights for what she wants.

Tuesday 3rd December (Episode 9157 / 254)

Holly unknowingly befriends the enemy.

Byron faces tough competition.

Leo considers his next step.

Wednesday 4th December (Episode 9158 / 255)

Nicolette throws herself into romance.

Leo faces the fallout.

Sadie is stunned by a confession.

Thursday 5th December (Episode 9159 / 256)

Krista searches for answers.

Sadie harbours a secret.

A celebration takes a devastating turn.