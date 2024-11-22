14 Neighbours Spoilers for Next Week – 25th to 28th November

Next week on Neighbours, a new character arrives seeking revenge, Cara is given life-changing news, Jane finds romance with another old flame, and Toadie has a huge favour to ask Terese.

Here’s everything coming up on Neighbours next week, from Monday 25th to Thursday 28th November.

1) Paul supports Terese after Moira’s bombshell

Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is at a loss since walking in on Moira’s (Robyn Arthur) residents’ meeting, where Moira revealed that the residents were unanimously unhappy about the news of her potential return to Eirini Rising.

Next week, Paul (Stefan Dennis) fails to believe Moira’s claims are legally sound, considering she was advised by the infamous Tim Collins.

However, after they do their own research, Paul and Terese realise that Tim is right – the contracts would give the residents the right to be reimbursed if Terese’s return was seen as a danger to them.

Terese is left feeling too deflated to fight, and doesn’t feel like she has any right to do so, considering her actions put the residents’ lives in danger.

Terese concludes that she has no other option but to give in and sell Eirini Rising, and can’t muster the energy to leave the house. That is until Paul plans a special day to distract his ex-wife and get her out of her head.

Paul’s plan works and her fighting spirit returns, as she decides it’s too early to give up the business she spent months building. And, even if she is forced to sell up one day, she should still be proud of what her hard work has achieved.

Terese tells Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) that she won’t be returning to work, and the Kennedys are proud of the way she’s handling the challenging situation.

Yet behind closed doors, Terese is still desperately struggling, hating the fact she’s been forced to step away from everything she’s built.

2) Jane and Shane take a trip down memory lane

Elsewhere, old friends Shane (Peter O’Brien) and Jane (Annie Jones) catch up over a drink and their trip down memory lane leads to flirtation as they reminisce about their brief connection in their school days.

Jane and Shane’s respective children and now housemates, Nicolette (Hannah Monson) and Max (Ben Jackson), are surprised to witness their parents’ flirting.

They decide to grill them the next day but Shane insists it wasn’t a big deal, while Jane tells Nicolette that she’s glad that it didn’t go anywhere.

Later, Shane drops in on Jane to tell her he’s soon to leave town. He starts to recall when Jane was a cheerleader and they begin flirting again.

Jane decides to check that this won’t be going further for the sake of their friendship. Shane agrees, but their actions soon say otherwise, as Nicolette and Max walk in on their parents getting intimate!

3) Cara pushes herself too far

Meanwhile, Remi (Naomi Rukavina) brings Cara (Sara West) home from hospital following major surgery after she fell from a ladder onto jagged guttering. But even Remi can’t get her headstrong wife to rest properly, despite giving doctor’s orders. Cara insists that she knows her own body and her wife should let her be led by that.

Remi isn’t so sure so she tries to compromise. She tells Cara that if she rests up, she can start researching about using known donors for their plans to have another baby.

Cara agrees but when she wakes in the middle of the night hungry, she decides not to wake Remi for assistance and heads to the kitchen to get some food. She wants something from the top cupboard, but the action of stretching up high leaves her with serious pain in her abdomen.

The next day, Cara decides not to tell Remi what happened, but the pain continues and she’s forced to dose up on painkillers to get through.

She manages to take enough to ease the pain, and starts reading a book about families who used a known donor, getting excited about the prospect of their future journey. But what will Cara’s pain mean for her recovery and future?

4) Could Jane and Shane’s hook-up lead to more?

After catching Jane in the act with Shane, Nicolette is concerned about her mum’s recent relationship streak with men.

Jane has now found out that Mel (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) and her ex-husband Vic (Craig Hall) – who she recently started a short-lived relationship with again – are officially an item after she persuaded Mel to follow her heart and not let Jane stand in her way at a chance of true happiness.

Jane insists that Shane just happened to be there to comfort her but Nicolette highlights her patterns at turning to old connections for love interests.

Shane and Jane finally agree that they aren’t ready to jump into anything romantic after their recent break-ups, with Shane still having a long way to go to get over Izzy Hoyland (Natalie Bassingthwaighte), despite Karl and Paul’s best efforts to help him take his mind off his ex.

Jane decides it is time to start afresh and commits to doing things differently by finding a partner who isn’t from her past. Meanwhile, Shane returns to Queensland after leaving Max reassured that he is no longer in danger in his new life away from home.

5) Leo takes charge of a risky situation

Elsewhere, Krista (Majella Davis) continues to try to support Sebastian (Rarmian Newton), despite their change in lifestyles since they were teens. But Leo (Tim Kano) makes it clear he doesn’t want his girlfriend to have anything to do with this troublemaker.

At the Back Lane Bar, Byron (Xavier Molyneux) and Sadie (Emerald Chan) witness Seb living it up as he continues his hedonistic lifestyle, despite Krista’s efforts to keep him on track.

Leo and Krista turn up to take him home but Seb isn’t having any of it. The group decide to give up and leave Seb to it, not realising he’s being watched by someone.

The shady character turns out to be a loan shark who Seb is in debt to. When Leo finds out, he comes to the conclusion that Seb is here to rinse Krista for her money.

Leo demands that Seb leaves Krista and Erinsborough, threatening that he’ll make his life hell if he doesn’t.

Later, Leo lies and tells Krista that he supports her decision to help Seb. He then pretends to be surprised when they get home to find Seb has gone, as he pretends to have had no involvement in Seb’s departure.

6) Cara struggles to deal with her pain

Remi notices that Cara has been sweating a lot, but Cara continues to act like her recovery is going okay. However, she eventually gets to a point where she needs to confess that the painkillers are no longer working and Remi promptly books her in for a check-up at the hospital.

Yet when Remi goes to take Cara to her appointment, she finds her collapsed on the lawn. She’s shivering and Remi realises that she needs to be seen urgently – they need an ambulance now!

7) Leo covers his connection to Seb’s disappearance

While Krista continues to fret about Seb leaving without saying goodbye, Leo admits to Aaron (Matt Wilson) that he told Seb to leave Erinsborough behind Krista’s back.

Later, a worried Krista tells Leo that she was the one who introduced Seb to drugs and partying and she feels bad that she now won’t get the chance to help him get to the place she is at with her sobriety.

Leo feels guilty for his actions and tries to encourage Krista not to feel bad for something out of her control.

Later, Byron confesses to Kirsta that he saw Seb with a drug dealer. When Leo confronted Seb about this, Seb told him not to get involved as Krista wouldn’t like him going against one of his oldest friends.

Byron is confused when Leo prevents him from telling Krista more about the dodgy guy they spotted Seb with when he was partying.

When Krista is out of earshot, Leo explains to Byron that the guy was a loan shark and he didn’t want to give his girlfriend any further cause for concern by telling her.

Later, Krista’s relieved to hear from Seb who messages to say that he’s headed to Sydney. Despite still feeling concerned for his welfare, she assures Leo that she’ll move on and Leo hopes they can now put the events with Seb behind them.

8) Cara is given devastating news

When Cara is waiting to go into surgery, she tells Remi she caused the recent setback as she hurt herself when reaching for beef jerky.

Later, JJ (Riley Bryant) and Dex (Marley Williams) arrive at the hospital to see their mum, and Remi tells them that Cara is in surgery. When the surgeon asks to speak with her after the operation, the boys know something isn’t right.

Remi asks JJ to give them some time to talk in private when Cara comes out of surgery. Remi then breaks the news to Cara that they had to operate to save her by carrying out a complete hysterectomy.

It was previously revealed after Cara’s 40th birthday that it was her dream to have another baby. The couple set out to make it happen and, after Cara’s fertility tests were positive, they started the process to look for a donor.

Because of this, Remi can’t understand why Cara is calmly accepting of the fact that her op means she can no longer have another baby.

9) Toadie is back with a big ask

Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) is back on her third surprise visit to her long-distance boyfriend, JJ. She reassures him that her dad won’t know where she is as he has been off on his own ‘secret mission’.

Meawhile, an unimpressed Terese bumps into Toadie (Ryan Moloney) at Harold’s, as it turns out his secret mission is also back in Erinsborough.

When Toadie tries to talk to her she makes a quick exit, claiming she’s off to Eirene Rising, leading him to think everything is as it was when he left.

Nell and JJ’s time together is put on pause when JJ has to go to hospital to see his mum. Back on Ramsay Street, Toadie catches up with Susan, who’s surprised that Terese led him to think she was going to Eirini Rising – but she decides not to be the one to tell Toadie the truth.

Later, Terese is having coffee with Jane and Susan and reveals that she doesn’t want to see Toadie because she doesn’t want him to find out that she relapsed.

Terese had firmly told Toadie that their breakup would not lead her down that path when he had concerns after spotting a bottle of whiskey she planned to take to Cara’s 40th birthday bash.

JJ and Nell meet up again at Harold’s where they are unexpectedly caught out by Toadie. He’s surprisingly calm, despite his previous disapproval of JJ and their relationship, and seemingly has no issue with Nell’s secret visit to Erinsborough.

Toadie asks his daughter to wait outside while he speaks to Terese and reveals why he is back. He’s here to ask his former partner a huge favour…

10) Vera’s antics spike Byron’s jealousy

When the housemates at No.32 discover that Vera (Sally-Anne Upton) is still struggling with her finances, Vera takes advantage of their empathy.

Vera’s tricks inadvertently lead to Sadie bonding even further with her new housemate, which causes Byron’s feelings of jealousy to return, as he grows ever more convinced that Max is planning to make a move on his girlfriend.

11) Terese is shocked by Toadie’s request

Terese is stunned when Toadie asks her if Nell can come and live with her, as he explains that the family recently found out that his dad, Big Kev, has cancer.

Toadie believes it would be better for Nell not be be around to watch another relative die, after the trauma of her mother dying of cancer when she was very young.

Terese is unsure how to respond; she wants to help but she doesn’t want her secret to come out in the process – although Toadie later finds out from Jane anyway.

Concerned that the new commitment could interfere with Terese’s recovery, Toadie withdraws his request for Nell to come and stay.

Terese is deeply offended and accuses Toadie of messing her around once again, referring to their prolonged breakup when he was doubting his relationship patterns and then took her step-children away from Erinsborough.

Later, Terese confides in Paul where they share another brief moment.

Meanwhile, Toadie takes his request to the Kennedys to ask Susan if she would take in Nell instead. Susan assures Toadie that Nell will always be welcome but it must be down to her to decide.

Nell realises that something is going on and it’s time for Toadie to break the news. Will Nell decide to return to Ramsay Street?

12) Remi worries for Cara’s wellbeing

The Varga-Murphys spend time together by Cara’s bedside and the family are feeling heavily impacted by the implications of her latest surgery, even if Cara continues to make out that she is unaffected by her hysterectomy.

A concerned Remi confronts Cara on her flippancy at the outcome of her surgery, shocked that Cara isn’t showing any emotion in response to the news she can no longer have a baby.

Cara insists that she is fine and and moves the conversation on to discuss their family trip to New York. Remi leaves it there, but remains concerned about how Cara is responding to such life-altering news.

13) A mysterious newcomer comes to Erinsborough

It’s been a big few weeks of goodbyes with Mel, Victor and Felix (James Beaufort) all leaving the street, but next week we are introduced to a glamorous newcomer, Yaz Shields (Chrishell Stause).

Yaz is presented as a creative entrepreneur who has built her success by running bespoke lighting events in the states and arrives in Erinsborough for a meeting with the Mayor, Helen Brown.

Yaz claims she is here to pitch ‘Erinsborough Lights Up’ and with inspiration from Aaron, Helen tasks Yaz with securing local sponsors and community support. But it soon becomes clear that Yaz already planned to meet the owners of Lassiters, Eirini Rising and the school – but why?

Yaz secures meetings with Krista, Susan and Jane, and she reports back to Helen after their success, telling her that she’ll have a final proposal in time for the next council meeting.

14) Yaz’s dark secret is revealed

Later, letting her guard briefly down, Yaz mentions to Aaron that she set up the company with her brother, who she implies is back in the US and no longer part of the business.

Aaron doesn’t think anything of this, but when Yaz returns to her hotel room at Lassiters, she listens to the recent Crimesborough podcast featuring Holly being interviewed about what happened with Heath in the outback.

We then see a photo on her phone of her and Heath (Ethan Panizza)., who died when Holly pushed him into a river where he was eaten by a crocodile.

It appears that Yaz’s brother, who she claimed was back in the states, is none other than Heath Royce!

Has Yaz come to town to seek revenge?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 25th November (Episode 9152 / 249)

Jane’s nostalgia leads to a surprising encounter.

Paul helps Terese process her loss.

Cara’s stubborn resolve becomes cause for trouble.

Tuesday 26th November (Episode 9153 / 250)

Cara finds herself in a world of pain.

Jane is confronted by a realisation.

Leo takes matters into his own hands.

Wednesday 27th November (Episode 9154 / 251)

A familiar face returns with a mysterious agenda.

Cara is dealt a devastating blow.

Leo commits to his lies.

Byron’s jealousy surges.

Thursday 28th November (Episode 9155 / 252)

An intriguing newcomer arrives in Erinsborough.

Terese is shocked by a proposal.

Remi is given cause for concern.

Monday 2nd December (Episode 9156 / 253)

Yaz zeroes in on her agenda.

Dex hangs on to dangerous anger.

Terese fights for what she wants.

Tuesday 3rd December (Episode 9157 / 254)

Holly unknowingly befriends the enemy.

Byron faces tough competition.

Leo considers his next step.

Wednesday 4th December (Episode 9158 / 255)

Nicolette throws herself into romance.

Leo faces the fallout.

Sadie is stunned by a confession.

Thursday 5th December (Episode 9159 / 256)

Krista searches for answers.

Sadie harbours a secret.

A celebration takes a devastating turn.