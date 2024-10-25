Next week on Neighbours, Karl worries he’s failed as a father, Jane and Victor give things another go, Felix makes a shocking offer, and disaster strikes at Eirene Rising.

Here’s everything coming up on Neighbours next week, from Monday 28th to Thursday 31st October.

1) Holly’s psych assessment angers Karl

Next week, after receiving her psychological assessment ahead of her trial, Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) finds her emotional reaction difficult to manage.

Susan (Jackie Woodburne) and Karl (Alan Fletcher) are left concerned about what this could mean for her wellbeing if she is found guilty in her upcoming court case.

Meanwhile, Karl remains confused about the interactions he is witnessing between Holly and Felix (James Beaufort). The pair suddenly seem very close, despite his daughter’s initial dismay at his choice to hire and support Felix, and her shock when Karl agreed to put him up at The Tram to avoid trouble at the half-way house.

Their bond continues to grow when Felix tries to calm Holly down about her court fears.

Later, Karl sees Holly engrossed in her psychological assessment report, which describes her as a traumatised individual because of a troubled childhood.

Doctor Karl takes a look at the report and is angered to see that it portrays Holly as having grown up without parental love and support during her childhood across the pond in England, where she was raised by her mother Izzy (Natalie Bassingthwaighte), with infrequent visits from her father.

Susan tries to encourage Holly to speak about the findings, but Holly has no interest in discussing this with her concerned stepmother. Holly continues to be impacted from how confronting the report was to read.

We then see Holly leave the house in distress, seeking out yet more support from Felix. Karl goes looking for her, worried about her mental state.

He is shocked to discover Holly curled up with Felix asleep at The Tram! Slamming the door as stumbles across the scene, he startles the pair awake. What has he walked in on?

2) Jane’s kiss works to win over her man

Meanwhile, Vic (Craig Hall) is still surprised about Jane (Annie Jones) kissing him at the end of this week, and is even more stunned to find out the meaning behind it. Jane wants to get back together after all these years – despite divorcing him for his lies and promiscuity.

The next morning, Jane gathers the family around to make an announcement, and tells Aaron (Matt Wilson), Nicolette (Hannah Monson) and Byron (Xavier Molyneux) about the kiss.

The update comes as a shock to everyone, and Jane is left feeling abandoned when she realises that Vic didn’t contribute to the discussion and made a swift exit.

Unbeknownst to Jane, Vic has gone to see Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) to update him on why he ditched their desert date. Melanie is left saddened by the news – she had been excited about the prospect of them getting together, encouraged by housemate Krista (Majella Davis).

For the sake of her friendship with Jane and Vic, she tells Vic she gives them her blessing, but she’s left feeling completely alone.

Vic and Jane later discuss their relationship, and Jane goes in for another kiss with the family walking in on the moment.

Nicolette, Byron and Aaron are surprised with the latest announcement when Vic informs them that they’re going to do it – they’re going to give their relationship another shot!

Byron is reeling at this quick turn of events – will he be able to accept Vic sticking around?

3) Terese covers up an embarrassing realisation

Next week, we find out that Terese’s (Rebekah Elmaloglou) getaway to Adelaide was in fact a secret boozy retreat and on her return she is confronted with the results of her drunken decision.

She discovers that the gardener renovating the front of No. 22 followed her drunken instructions to the letter, leaving the garden almost bare compared to its previous state.

Desperate to cover her tracks, Terese tries to put a stop to her neighbours concerns, reassuring Susan that she is fine with the outcome of the work.

The lie gets deeper when she claims that she even loves the new front yard and had a great time with daughter Piper (Mavournee Hazel), even helping out on her and Tyler’s (Travis Burns) home reno.

Leo (Tim Kano) updates Paul (Stefan Dennis) on the latest with Terese and her strange change of tone when it came to the garden. Paul is left concerned as he pieces the puzzle together – something’s wrong, but can he figure out what?

4) Karl has a breakthrough with Holly

Holly finally reveals to Karl that Felix has been helping her deal with panic attacks, so she turned to him in the wake of receiving her report.

On the realisation Holly chose Felix for help and didn’t confide in him, Karl is left feeling like he has once again failed her as a parent. He reaches out to Felix with an apology.

Karl feels a bit better after Paul provides some much needed praise on his parenting skills, and he tells Holly he will be there for her now, however she needs.

Holly responds well with a hug and reassures her dad that there were plenty of positives in growing up with her parents.

5) Felix makes a shock offer to Cara

Despite Cara (Sara West) going above and beyond by taking apart the counter at The Tram to prove Felix’s innocence when Karl accused him of theft, the Varga-Murphys are still uncomfortable with Felix’s ongoing prescence on Ramsay Street.

Next week, Cara and Remi (Naomi Rukavina) receive positive news that Cara’s fertility is good, after they decided to undergo tests when it was revealed her dream was to have another baby.

This week, Dex (Marley Williams) overheard his mums talking about selling their New York trip to pay for IVF, and hears them mention that his new course is adding to their finance worries.

To help out and pay his way, Dex takes the initiative to apply for a job at Grease Monkeys. Nervously awaiting his turn to interview, he can’t help but ask a nearby Felix for guidance.

When the interview ends up being a success, a thrilled Dex impulsively invites Felix to a family dinner celebrating Cara’s last day at uni, and makes out that his mums are happy for Felix to join them.

That night, JJ (Riley Bryant) is thrilled for a second reunion with his long-distance girlfriend, Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner), since she left town for a new life in Colac. This time, it’s because his parents reached out to Toadie (Ryan Moloney), not knowing that she has already visited in secret and that JJ skipped school for the occasion.

The family are shocked to when Felix turns up to join them. Dex explains that it’s time for them to bite the bullet and be around Felix, and JJ, Cara and Remi decide to roll with it. The evening goes smoothly, apart from an awkward slip when JJ reveals that his mums are hoping for another baby.

Felix is left feeling reassured that Cara and Remi are no longer against him, so chooses this moment to drop a bombshell… if they do decide to have another baby, he’d be happy to be their sperm donor!

6) Terese continues to turn to the bottle

Despite her overwhelming desire to spend the night drinking, Terese agrees to let Nell stay the night at hers, after dinner with JJ and his family.

While she puts on a positive front for her stepdaughter, Paul sees her façade crack from a distance. He’s concerned, and more so when Nell enquires whether Terese has seemed okay to him.

Once alone, Terese goes to open a new bottle of wine, but with intense effort she stashes the bottle away, fighting her demons. When Paul attempts to check with Terese’s daughter Piper, Aaron mentions that she and his brother Tyler have been abroad in Hawaii. Paul realises that Terese lied about her time away as she can’t have been in Adelaide!

Nell returns from dinner feeling tired and heads to bed after telling Terese how proud she is of her. Knowing that there’s no reason for anyone to be proud of her right now, it becomes all too much for Terese. She gets the bottle she put away and reaches a new low, drinking in secret in her bedroom.

7) Remi and Cara contemplate Felix’s offer

Cara and Remi are incredulous at Felix’s offer to be their sperm donor, and Remi tells Felix it will never happen and was not appropriate. Meanwhile Cara is shocked when Felix tells her he was serious and gives his reasoning.

JJ’s observes their discussion and feeds backs to Dex. Cara and Remi are forced to tell them about Felix’s offer, but reassure the kids that its not a route they would go down.

Meanwhile, Andrew (Lloyd Will) is astounded to hear of Felix’s dinner with the Varga-Murphy but is glad to hear it went well.

He’s left shocked once again when he hears about Felix’s offer. After discussing itwith Remi, he begins to realise just how much Felix has changed, and wonders if he should ask Felix to come back to live at No. 26.

8) Susan, Karl and Paul are right to be worried

Paul continues to be bothered by Terese lies to him about the visit to Adelaide, while Karl and Susan raise concerns when she doesn’t show up to the woodworking class at Eirene Rising.

Eventually arriving hungover, Terese snaps at Susan’s suggestion that she has been dropping the ball recently.

Overwhelmed by problems at the woodworking session, Terese explodes at Paul when he confronts her about her lies. Overcome by emotion, she tells him he wasn’t there when she needed her, and she’ll never need him again.

9) Disaster hits Eirini Rising

Terese turns to the bottle again, and as she leaves Eirini Rising later that evening under the influence, she unknowingly causes damage to a gas pipe as she drives away. When chaos breaks loose, it’s on new resident Gino (Shane McNamara) to save his fellow residents.

Susan tries to get hold of Terese to tell her what has happened – but there’s no reply, as Terese has passed out drunk back home.

As the situation worsens, a hypoxic resident is rushed to hospital as a Susan and Karl watch on helpless.

Paul is equally baffled by Terese’s absence, and following his instructs, given recent goings on, he seeks her out at home. He finds himself faced with his worst fears as his ex-wife answers the door in a drunken state.

10) Terese re-appears in the crisis aftermath

Terese is horrified to find out what happened at Eirini and heads to the hospital to see the victims, covering her whereabouts as she claims that she took a strong sleeping pill.

Later, Terese discovers that it was a car that crashed into the gas meter at Eirini Rising, and oblivious to the fact she was to blame, she’s determined to get to the bottom of it.

As Paul later takes Terese home, they notice that her car tail light has been smashed. Terese doesn’t understand how this could have happened, but Paul is horrified by his suspicion – was Terese the cause of the gas leak?

Realising that she was at fault, a panicked Terese is forced to reveal the extent of her relapse and a devoted Paul offers to help cover up her wrongdoings – will she be happy to go along with it?

11) Cara considers her options

Aaron finds Cara studying a donor website, leading her to confide in him about Felix’s donor offer. She enquires about Aaron’s experience with Nicolette and their parenting agreement and can see their bond is now strong.

Late that night, she tries to speak to Remi about the offer, but Remi falls asleep before she gets the chance. Is she starting to come around to Felix’s offer?

12) The share house host a spooktacular party

With Halloween around the corner, and with time ticking on her short-term freedom at the share house, Sadie works on persuading Byron and Nicolette to let her host a Halloween party.

When they wreck her plans by revealing that they’l both be working that night, Sadie (Emerald Chan) is quick to come up with a solution: A day party – a Sun-up-Spooktacular. Everyone’s invited, provided that they get into the Halloween spirit, of course.

The housemates worry that the event could lead to noise complaints from landlord and next-door neighbour Vera (Sally-Anne Upton), and realise the only way to avoid the drama is by inviting her along.

The party turns out to be a great idea full of fun and frivolity for most of the neighbours, apart from Aaron who isn’t comfortable bumping into Rhett (Liam Maguire) again.

He confides in Nicolette that Rhett lied about why he came to their house viewing day, and after his recent experience with his ex-husband’s stalker, Logan (Matthew Backer), he decides that Rhett can’t be trusted.

Later, a tipsy Vera tells the housemates that she’s had a great time and would like to make it more permanent – she wants to move in!

Unsurprisingly, Byron and Nicolette aren’t on board with their landlord moving in until Vera reveals that she is about to become homeless, as Rhett has sold her house at No. 34.

Aaron overhears and realises why Rhett was there and why he needed to keep his client’s confidence. He decides to reconcile with Rhett and the man make peace.

Yet with Vera on edge of homelessness, what will the housemates do?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 28th October (Episode 9136 / 233)

Holly’s assessment has Karl fuming.

Terese hides an embarrassing discovery.

The race of love bears a winner… and a loser.

Tuesday 29th October (Episode 9137 / 234)

Terese continues down a destructive path.

Paul’s alarmed by a revelation.

Karl struggles to connect with Holly.

Remi and Cara are thrown for a loop.

Wednesday 30th October (Episode 9138 / 235)

The Varga-Murphys reckon with a shocking offer.

Paul’s concern lands him in the firing line.

Disaster strikes Eirini Rising.

Thursday 31st October (Episode 9139 / 236)

Paul makes a horrifying discovery.

Cara contemplates a new approach.

The Share House lets loose for Halloween.

Monday 4th November (Episode 9140 / 237)

Melanie makes a drastic decision.

The Share House face a moral dilemma.

Paul is confronted by a passionate advance.

Tuesday 5th November (Episode 9141 / 238)

Jane is confronted by a wave of revelations.

Terese faces a crisis of conscience.

Remi’s fears amp up.

Wednesday 6th November (Episode 9142 / 239)

A Ramsay Street resident wears the fallout of their actions.

In the face of change, JJ makes an agonising request.

Thursday 7th November (Episode 9143 / 240)

The impact of a decision ripples through Ramsay Street.

Nicolette reverts to her old ways.

Felix receives a sign from God.