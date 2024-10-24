8 EastEnders Spoilers for Next Week – 28th to 31st October

Next week on EastEnders, The 6 go into damage control as Nish becomes suspicious, Jean regrets talking to social services about Tommy, and the market faces demolition.

Here’s everything that’s in store in Walford from Monday 21st to Thursday 24th October.

1) Nish grows suspicious of The 6

Last week saw Nish (Navin Chowdhry) continue to wreak havoc on Suki’s (Balvinder Sopal) life as he remotely ordered Eve’s (Heather Peace) mum to be mugged, causing Eve to leave Walford for Scotland to reunite with her parents.

Suki planned to go with her, but Nish had also organised for their three-year-old grandson Tye to arrive on Albert Square, and Suki stuck around to reunite with him.

Next week, things take a surprising turn as Nish overhears a clandestine conversation between his ex-wife and Kathy (Gillian Taylforth), causing him to grow suspicious of The 6.

As the group meet at No. 41 to try to remember their statements from Christmas and ensure that they’re still on the same page, he rumbles their secretive meeting.

He’s adamant that something is awry, but the women all insist that they have nothing to hide.

However, he insists on accompanying them to the police station, where DCI Arthurs re-interviews both Nish and The 6 on their activities around the fateful date of Keanu’s (Danny Walters) death.

Nish later heads back to No. 41, still convinced that Suki is hiding something, and Suki reels as he confronts her about her truth…

Is Nish about to discover all?

2) Jean regrets talking to social services

This week’s episodes saw Alfie (Shane Richie) discover that Tommy (Sonny Kendall) had punched Kat (Jessie Wallace) while he was away on a training course, but Alfie and Kat believed that they’d finally gotten through to the youngster after giving him a talking to.

However, a dramatic night then saw Tommy lash out at Bert and Ernie, before injuring Freddie (Bobby Brazier) by pouring hot soup over him.

On Wednesday, Freddie explained to Jean (Gillian Wright) that the incident was no accident, while Tommy threatened to call social services on his parents after claiming that they were the ones to hurt him.

When Jean headed to try to talk to Tommy herself, she walked in to find him hurting the twins, but despite all evidence to the contrary, Kat continued to defend her son. Deciding to intervene, Jean then called social services herself.

Returning to the drama next week, Jean is consumed with guilt for talking to the authorities, and an ill-timed comment from Kathy sees her leave the café and return to No. 31.

Stacey manages to talk Jean into staying silent about her decision to talk to social services, but she begins to doubt her decision when she spots a tense conversation between Alfie, Kat and Bianca (Patsy Palmer) on the Square.

Alfie reassures Jean that she’s done the right thing, but it all gets too much when Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) tries to probe for more gossip at The Vic, causing an outburst from Jean to accidentally offend Kojo (Dayo Koleosho).

Harvey later tries to make things up to Jean after getting some advice for Kathy, but she instead heads back to The Vic to have dinner with Kojo as an apology, prompting Harvey to head over to see Kathy.

3) Will the market be demolished?

A big new storyline gets underway next week, as Honey (Emma Barton) and Billy (Perry Fenwick) reveal to a shocked Martin (James Bye) that their beloved market is at risk of redevelopment.

Later in the week, the trio call the market holders to the pub to hold a crisis meeting, as they reveal the council’s plans and discuss the possibility that the market and the Square Gardens are set to be abolished.

However, the meeting soon escalates into chaos when the punters learn that Junior (Micah Balfour) has been given the prospective contract for the works!

4) Avani struggles

This week’s episodes saw Avani’s dad Ravi assume that Barney Mitchell (Lewis Bridgeman) was the cause of her recent injuries, which were actually caused by older teen Mason (Alex Draper).

Vowing to get revenge on Barney, Ravi then took him up to the viaduct, where he dangled him over the edge by his feet!

Next week, Avani puts on a front after the events of last week, but it’s clear that she’s still struggling.

5) The Six go into damage control

On Tuesday, Nish orders Suki to invite the rest of The Six over to No. 41, and things soon escalate as the women learn that their dark secret is no longer safe.

Suki decides she’s best off taking matters into her own hands, and she sends the rest of the women home as she tries to reason with her ex-husband, but it soon becomes clear that Nish won’t be easily bought.

What will Suki have to do to secure his silence?

On Wednesday, Suki rejects a call from Stacey as she prepares for the worst – after their talk, Nish has decided that he’s moving back into No. 41. What does he have planned?

6) Harvey sneaks around

Stacey tells Harvey to go easy on Jean after her recent decision, and as the troubled couple later reconcile at No. 31, Jean makes a gesture.

The pair are then interrupted by Kojo, who gifts Jean a bunch of flowers. The distraction allows Harvey to make his excuses and visit Kathy over at No. 45 once again…

What are Harvey and Kathy up to?

7) Kat and Alfie make up

On Wednesday, things continue to be tense between Kat and Alfie as they cross paths at the Minute Mart, as they remain at loggerheads over Tommy.

However, things soon take a positive turn as Alfie comforts Kat, and they later head to The Vic together.

8) Halloween arrives

As Halloween arrives in Albert Square and everyone gets into the party spirit, trouble is brewing as the residents don their fancy dress outfits and head to celebrate the occasion at The Vic.

Elaine asks Kojo to wear George’s costume and he gladly accepts.

Then, after Avani has some difficult questions for Nish, he summons The Six to meet him at The Vic, and they reel as they await their fate…

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for next week:

Monday 28th October (Episode 7003)

Nish starts to grow suspicious, Jean battles with her guilt, and Honey and Billy reveal some worrying news.

Tuesday 29th October (Episode 7004)

Nish uses information to his advantage, the Square join forces on a new issue, and Harvey attempts to make a gesture.

Wednesday 30th October (Episode 7005)

Suki prepares for the worst, Kojo helps a friend in need, and Kat struggles in the wake of recent events.

Thursday 31st October (Episode 7006)

It’s Halloween in Walford, and trouble is brewing.