Next week on EastEnders, Chelsea’s part in the crush is revealed, Teddy tries to woo Sharon, Nish sabotages Eve’s plans and Junior plays games.

Here’s everything that’s in store in Walford from Monday 14th to Thursday 17th October.

1) Junior plays games

Last week’s episodes saw Ian (Adam Woodyatt) give Cindy (Michelle Collins) a proper proposal, after he fumbled his initial attempt. Taking on board Peter (Thomas Law) and Lauren’s (Jacqueline Jossa) advice that he needed to woo Cindy if he was serious about them getting married again, Ian hired a barbershop quartet to surprise her in the pub, prompting a seemingly genuine ‘yes’ from Cindy.

Of course, it was only moments later that Cindy was around the corner kissing Junior (Micah Balfour) in the alleyway, where they were spotted by David Wicks (Michael French), who was on his way out of Walford. Despite giving Cindy some choice words, David eventually decided to keep his ex-lover’s secret and left town to reunite with son Joe (Paul Nicholls) and Joe’s daughter Holly.

Next week, Cindy avoids Junior’s calls as he tries to get in touch with her following last week’s scenes, which saw her end their affair. He heads to Beale’s Eels to confront her, but she reaffirms that their affair is over and asks him to leave.

When Junior heads to The Vic, he struggles when Peter tries to continue discussing Ian and Cindy’s engagement.

Junior snaps at Peter, before heading to the café to nurse his heartbreak, where he spots an opportunity to get over Cindy by asking Priya to join him for a drink.

Later, Cindy is anxious when she spots Ian and Junior talking at The Vic, and it becomes clear that he plans on playing games…

2) Chelsea’s secret is revealed

Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams) has spent weeks hiding the fact that she was responsible for the crush at Peggy’s, when she opened up 100 extra tickets to Penny’s (Kitty Castledine) club night, bitter that Penny had been promoted to manager of the venue over her.

Chelsea eventually confessed to Denise (Diane Parish), who has found herself wracked with guilt as she’s tried to keep her daughter’s devastating secret under wraps.

Last week, Denise nearly revealed the secret to Yolande (Angela Wynter), after Yolande inadvertently gave her some insightful words about the corrosive nature of lies.

When Denise comforted soon-to-be-ex-husband Jack (Scott Maslen), who has been struggling with caring for injured Amy (Ellie Dadd), an alcohol-fueled evening saw them spend the night together, just weeks after agreeing to finalise divorce proceedings.

Next week, as Chelsea discovers that her mum has hooked up with Jack, she rails at her mum to keep her distance – clearly scared that it’ll make hiding her own secret even more difficult – but an oblivious Kim is all for their rekindled romance.

At the hospital, Amy begins to get upset at the slow pace of her recovery, causing an argument to break out between Amy and Penny – who everyone still thinks is to blame for the crush.

Later, Penny decides that it’s best she leaves Walford, and arrives at No. 27 ready to announce her departure, just as Jack and Denise are busy trying to buoy Amy up.

As the situation escalates between Jack, Amy and Penny, Denise can’t keep the truth hidden any longer, as she reveals that Chelsea was actually to blame for the crush!

3) Nish concocts a plan (again)!

Despite his near-death experience after an argument with Suki (Balvinder Sopal), Nish (Navin Chowdhry) makes yet another plan next week, as Suki and Eve (Heather Peace) continue to flaunt their engagement plans in front of him. He asks Vinny (Shiv Jalota) to speak to Habiba (Rukku Nahar) and arrange for his and Suki’s three-year-old grandson Tye to visit the square.

In Tuesday’s episode, as Eve and Suki’s engagement party gets underway, Suki is touched when Vinny reveals that Nish has arranged for Tye to visit.

When Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) and Avani (Aaliyah James) ask Suki if Nih can attend the party, Suki is reluctantly forced to ask her ex-husband to join the celebrations.

Nish is warmed to have all of his family together again, but his happiness is short lived when he overhears Eve and Suki talking about his demise, leading him to make one of his famous phone calls. This never ends well…

4) The Brannings reel from Denise’s revelation

With Jack and co now knowing the truth about the incident at Peggy’s, Penny storms over to No. 20 where she demands an audience with Chelsea. Jack demands that his daughter in law hand herself in to the police, but Chelsea refuses.

Back at No. 27, Amy summons Lauren – who is continuing to deal with her own pain from the crush – for support. Lauren and Amy head back to No. 20, and as Amy shares some harsh truths with her older step-sister, Chelsea agrees to do the right thing and hand herself in.

On Wednesday, Chelsea is emotional at No. 20 as she prepares to hand herself in. Will she go ahead with it?

5) Teddy tries to woo Sharon

It’s been clear since Teddy’s (Roland Manookian) arrival on the square that he’s wanted more than friendship with Sharon (Letitia Dean), despite being warned him that pursuing Phil’s ex-wife may not be the best way to ingratiate himself with the rest of the Mitchell family.

Next week, he tries to impress Sharon once again as he offers to help Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) with Suki and Eve’s engagement plans at the last minute. In Tuesday’s episode, he asks her on a date, but she rejects his offer, before Kathy implores her to give him a chance.

On Wednesday, just as things are looking up for Teddy and Sharon, Harry (Elijah Holloway) manages to put his foot in it with an awkward remark during a conversation with the pair. He then tries to make it up to his dad by setting them up on a date at The Arches.

Teddy is annoyed at Harry for his deception, but he’s in for a nice surprise when it’s revealed that Sharon has already cottoned onto the plan and decides to attend anyway.

This time it’s Sharon’s turn to invite Teddy for a drink, but he’s forced to bail to look after Barney, after the youngster becomes upset following an altercation with Avani at McClunky’s.

Will Teddy and Sharon ever get that drink?

6) Bianca finally sees her GP

It’s been hard to miss Bianca’s (Patsy Palmer) erratic behaviour since she returned to Walford, and while she claims she’s acting perfectly normal for someone whose sister is wrongly imprisoned, Freddie (Bobby Brazier) recently suggested to her that ADHD could in fact explain her behaviour.

Kat (Jessie Wallace) has been doing her best to get Bianca to see a GP, but Bianca has done everything in her power to avoid going.

Next week, Freddy is elated that his microphone has recorded hours of content outside Beale’s Eels (and we’re sure it’s captured something much more interesting than bird noises), but he’s soon distracted when he spots Bianca on her way to her GP appointment.

He accompanies her against her will, but will she appreciate his support when she learns what the GP has to say?

7) Things take a turn for the worse for Junior

After a downtrodden Junior invited Priya out to drown his sorrows over Cindy, Priya abruptly ends their drinks when she realises he isn’t actually interested in her. Little does he know, Cindy is watching on…

Later, Junior ups the ante as he invites Peter for a drink, and Cindy can’t resist joining them. However, things soon take a turn for the worse…

8) Jean returns

A couple of weeks ago, Harvey (Ross Boatman) won himself a free holiday to Greece after taking part in a competition on Dermot O’Leary’s radio show.

He invited Jean (Gillian Wright) to go with him, but Jean was still angry with him after he’d spent weeks working long hours to make money for Maya (Bharti Patel), who had been revealed as the wife of Abdul (Sanjiv Hayre), the man who Harvey’s son Aaron (Charlie Wernham) had previously attempted to kill.

Harvey then offered Jean both tickets and suggested she take Stacey (Lacey Turner) with her on the trip instead of him.

Next week sees Jean return to Albert Square, but it’s clear that Harvey is still in the doghouse after a frosty exchange between the pair.

However, as the week goes on, Jean confides in Harvey that she’s worried about Kat, but the conversation soon diverts to their relationship as the pair agree to try again.

9) Nish sabotages Eve’s plans

Later in the week, Eve makes a last-minute plan for her and Suki to head to Yorkshire together. Nish manages to manipulate the situation as Suki decides to stay home and see Tye, such to Eve’s dismay.

After a chat with Stacey, Eve’s opinion on the situation softens, and she calls Suki to apologise, but it’s clear that Nish isn’t happy at her intrusion into their family time…

On Thursday, Kathy is more than a little surprised to see Nish and Suki playing happy families with grandson Tye in the cafe, and she later questions Suki on whether Nish can really be trusted.

10) Avani feels pressured

Also next week, Avani’s new romance with older teenager Mason (Alex Draper) continues, as they kiss at The Arches. Yet when it’s clear that Aaron wants more, Avani makes a run for it.

Later, she meets up with Lily (Lillia Turner) at McClunkey’s and explains that Mason wants them to have sex. Lily tries to convince her not to sleep with him, but they’re unaware that Tommy (Sonny Kendall) has heard everything.

Later, Teddy invites Avani over to No. 1 to play video games with Barney, but their games night is interrupted when Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) arrives, demanding answers after Tommy spilled the beans about her predicament!

11) Also next week…

After accosting Teddy in the square, Jean and Mo (Laila Morse) manage to secure themselves a temporary cleaning job.

Also, Jean worries about Kat’s wellbeing after hearing differing versions of events from Tommy and Kat.

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for next week:

Monday 14th October (Episode 6995)

Junior is intent on playing games, Freddie lends support to an unlikely neighbour, and Penny finds herself in the firing line.

Tuesday 15th October (Episode 6996)

The Brannings reel as a truth is revealed, Nish continues to scheme in Suki and Eve’s relationship, and Teddy goes out of his way to impress.

Wednesday 16th October (Episode 6997)

Harry puts a plan into action, Suki’s actions upset Eve, and Jack makes a decision.

Thursday 17th October (Episode 6998)

Avani grapples with a decision. Jean grows suspicious and wants to find out what’s really going on.