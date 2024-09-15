Next week on EastEnders, Anna struggles in the aftermath of her pregnancy bombshell, Bobby gets the wrong idea, Nish tries to bond with Vinny, and Reiss tries to clear Sonia’s name.

Here’s everything that’s in store in Walford from Monday 16th to Thursday 19th September.

1) Freddie discovers Anna’s secret

Last week, after suffering a dizzy spell then throwing up on her way to meet Freddie (Bobby Brazier), Anna (Molly Rainford) was encouraged to take a pregnancy test by Gina (Francesca Henry).

Gina was nearly caught by Cindy (Michelle Collins) as she headed to buy a test for her friend, and when Anna headed to The Vic toilets, she came back with a shocking revelation – she was pregnant with Bobby’s (Clay Milner Russell) baby!

It couldn’t have come at a worse time. After it became clear that Freddie was doing all he could to avoid spending time with Anna, a confrontation with Gina uncovered the truth that Freddie has been hiding a crush on Anna for months.

Next week, Anna pretends to Gina that she’s happy about her pregnancy news, and claims that she’s planning on telling Bobby that day.

However, when Bobby turns up at The Vic, Gina quickly realises that Anna has been dodging his calls and clearly isn’t ready to tell him the truth.

When Bobby leaves, Anna opens up to Gina, admitting that she isn’t ready to have a baby. Gina encourages Anna to explore all of her options, and Anna begins researching clinics in the area.

However, shortly after, when Freddie is hanging out with Anna and Bobby, he briefly jumps onto Anna’s laptop, where he spots the clinic in her searches.

Freddie keeps quiet, but when Anna finds him later, she begs him to keep her secret, as she reveals that she’s having an abortion and that Bobby can never find out.

The following day (Tuesday 17th September), Anna is forced to brush Bobby off when he invites her out, as she’s planning on heading to the clinic alone. Freddie manages to catch her before her appointment and tries to convince her to tell Bobby the truth, but she refuses.

Meanwhile, over at Beale’s Eels, Peter (Thomas Law) tells Bobby that Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) has a theory that Anna could be pregnant!

Ian (Adam Woodyatt) advises Bobby to talk to Anna so that if she is pregnant, they can deal with it together.

At the clinic, Anna talks through her options with the nurse, and decides to go ahead with the abortion.

She’s touched when she finds Freddie waiting for her in the waiting room, but as they head back to The Vic, they end up kissing.

What they’ve not seen is Bobby walk in, and he’s caught the pair in their passionate embrace!

2) Avani is messaging an older man

Last week’s episodes saw Barney (Lewis Bridgeman) disappointed as he hung out with Avani (Aaliyah James), only for Avani to spend the whole time on her phone.

Barney asked Avani whether she was texting a boy, and clearly hit a nerve when she snapped at him and told him to shut up

Next week, Avani hangs out with Mason, the boy she’s been messaging. When Barney interrupts them, he reveals to 18-year-old Mason that Avani is only 15.

Mason is shocked, believing that Avani was in university, but Avani brushes off his concerns and they share a kiss.

Later, Avani pleads with Barney to keep quiet about her new love interest, despite the age gap.

Avani is grateful when Barney agrees to keep her secret, but is she playing with fire?

3) Sharon and Elaine showdown

After her week behind bars, Sharon (Letitia Dean) is out and back on Albert Square.

With Linda (Kellie Bright) having revealed to both Bernie (Clair Norris) and Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) what went down on Christmas Day, Sharon’s return leads to a dramatic showdown with Elaine as they have it out over the events of the past few months.

4) Harvey invites Jean on a trip away

Harvey (Ross Boatman) has been down on his luck in recent months, working himself into the ground and giving most of his money to Maya (Bharti Patel), putting his relationship with Jean (Gillian Wright) in jeopardy.

Next week, he finally gets some luck as he wins a radio competition, and a trip to Greece!

He asks Jean to accompany him, but he’s left disappointed when Jean refuses his offer of a free holiday.

5) Teddy corners Reiss

A few weeks back, Teddy (Roland Manookian) bought Reiss’s (Jonny Freeman) debt off Phil (Steve McFadden).

Reiss had defrauded Phil and Sharon out of thousands, and Phil gave Reiss a deadline to pay off the funds, but as the day arrives and Reiss didn’t have the money, Teddy decided to help him out.

Sonia (Natalie Cassidy) was furious and wondered why a total stranger would make such a gesture, but Reiss was sure that Teddy was a less dangerous creditor than Phil Mitchell, and that he’d made the right decision in agreeing to the deal.

Yet next week, it becomes clear that Teddy didn’t buy the debt out of the goodness of his heart.

Teddy accosts Reiss and explains that he needs him to work on his books – he wants him to hide his wealth, and is happy for him to do some illegal fiddling if it comes to it.

Reiss isbn’t happy, but realises that he has no choice. Yet as he struggles with the neighbourhood gossips, who are having a field day talking about Sonia’s recent arrest, he’s clearly distracted.

Teddy then piles on the pressure, telling Reiss that he needs the books back by the following day as his ex-solicitor is pushing him for them.

To sweeten the deal, Teddy tells Reiss that he’ll help prove Sonia’s innocence if he can meet the deadline, and Reiss agrees to get a move on.

6) Tension at Vinny’s party

With Vinny’s (Shiv Jalota) birthday around the corner, Suki (Balvinder Sopal) and Eve (Heather Peace) plan a surprise party at The Albert, but make it clear to Nish (Navin Chowdhry) that he’s not invited.

After hearing that the undercover cops are looking into the chicken shop business, an angry Nish comes up with a plan.

However, he gets some good news when Vinny pleads with his dad to come to the party, and Nish is touched by his son’s genuine emotion and shelves his plot.

The following day (Wednesday 18th September), as the party gets underway, Suki is left shocked when Nish makes some heartfelt compliments about her parenting.

Vinny is also left feeling great when Nish gives him a present.

However, Vinny is brought back down to earth when he shows the gift to Suki, who insists that it’s just another stunt by his dad to buy his love.

7) Bobby confronts Freddie

After Bobby witnesses Anna and Freddie kissing in next Tuesday’s episode, Wednesday sees Freddie rush after his friend, trying to explain himself.

Bobby, however, gets the wrong idea from the kiss and accuses Bobby of getting Anna pregnant.

It’s on Martin (James Bye) to restrain Bobby, and as Anna arrives, she insists that it’s not what he thinks it is.

As Bobby and Anna’s argument spills over into the Beale house, all hell breaks loose.

8) Reiss’s interview changes opinion

Later next week, Reiss has finished sorting Teddy’s dodgy books, and the mysterious new Mitchell brother is delighted.

Shortly after, a local newspaper reporter accosts Reiss, looking for an interview after learning that he’s defending his wife’s killer.

Reiss agrees to the interview, and the following day it seems like the decision has paid off, as the journalist’s words have helped cast doubt on Sonia’s guilt.

Kim (Tameka Empson) changes her tune and agrees to support Sonia publically, while Alfie (Shane Richie) arrives with a box of ‘Save Our Sonia’ t-shirts to get the word out.

However, Reiss’s mood is shattered later that day, when Debbie’s (Jenny Meier) dad Hugh (Michael Bertenshaw) arrives with a copy of Debbie’s memorial card, and asks him to sign the paperwork to release his daughter’s body for her funeral.

Reiss is left feeling deeply uncomfortable when Hugh begs him to see the truth about Sonia, believing that she’s guilty.

9) Harvey makes a kind offer

After Jean turns down Harvey’s offer of a free holiday to Greece, she’s touched when Harvey offers to step aside and encourages Jean to go with Stacey (Lacey Turner) on the holiday instead of him.

