Home and Away previews medical emergency for Alf Stewart

Home and Away has teased an upcoming medical drama for Alf, but Bree’s ongoing issues look set to put him in further danger.

Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) is no stranger to a heart-related drama. He suffered a heart attack and stroke back in 2016 while out on the Blaxland, and suffered another heart attack in 2018 when a sinkhole opened under the high school, trapping him and daughter Roo (Georgie Parker).

The latter attack saw him reveal to Roo that her mother, Martha Stewart, who was believed to have drowned three years before Home and Away even hit our screens, was in fact alive and well.

Now, a new promo for the show has teased another heart-related scare for Alf, as he collapses outside the Surf Club.

But this time, Bree’s (Juliet Godwin) ongoing anxiety will put him in danger as she freezes while treating him.

The promo begins with shots of Alf and his loved ones, as he hugs both Leah (Ada Nicodemou) and Roo, before the father and daughter exchange “I love yous”.

Then, we see Alf on Surf Club duty as he and John (Shane Withington) load up the club’s rescue boat.

“He’s always been the heart of the bay…” says the promo’s voiceover.

As Alf and John load up the boat, Alf appears unsteady on his feet. As he struggles to take a deep breath, John asks him if he’s okay.

“I can pack the rest of this if you’re puffed,” says John, but Alf brushes off his concerns as he responds: “No, no, I’m good.”

“But it’s his heart that will send shockwaves through the bay,” the voiceover continues.

A day or so later, as Alf stands next to the Surf Club, he puts his hand to his chest and looks concerned, before grabbing his chest and collapsing to the ground.

Perri (Cantona Stewart), Tane (Ethan Browne) and Harper (Jessica Redmayne) are walking by, and Perri runs towards Alf as he notices him drop to the floor.

“Call an ambulance,” he shouts out, as Tane rushes over.

As Alf is rushed to Northern Districts Hospital, he’s tended to by Bree, who just so happens to be in the middle of a crisis of confidence.

After Felicity’s (Jacqui Purvis) untimely death just a few weeks ago, Bree has been doubting herself, feeling guilty that she couldn’t save one of Summer Bay’s best-loved residents.

Since then, she’s been questioning her every decision, and double-checking the work of both herself and her team, much to the frustration of nurse Dana (Ally Harris).

Dana has been doing her best to make Bree open up, but she’s refused to talk to either her or Remi (Adam Rowland) about her feelings.

Tonight’s triple-bill in Australia saw her give Dana a serve, both for questioning her authority and for telling Remi that there was something wrong, and she attempted to distract herself by thoroughly cleaning the Lyrik house fridge, before later bursting into tears.

Now, as she’s forced to tend to Alf, who is in critical condition in his hospital bed, she faces decision paralysis.

As Alf crashes again, Marilyn (Emily Symons) pleads with Bree to help him.

“Help him. Bree, Bree, do something,” she shouts, as Bree looks around, seemingly not knowing what to do.

A nurse looks on, concerned, as she calls Dr Cameron’s name to try and bring her back around.

“Dr Cameron, we have to do something now,” she insists, but Bree just stands there motionless.

“Bree, help him, why aren’t you doing anything?” Marilyn calls out in the background.

Yet as Bree becomes overwhelmed, she can barely hear the cacophony of panicked voices around her.

Will she save Alf before it’s too late?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 16th September (Episode 8352)

Theo springs on Justin. Remi begs Bree to get help. Perri gets an unwelcome visitor.

Tuesday 17th September (Episode 8353)

Eden loses control. Claudia ropes in Justin. Abigail gives Cash a piece of her mind.

Wednesday 18th September (Episode 8354)

Cash gets an unexpected letter. Abigail takes a stand. Mali gets a big break.

Thursday 19th September (Episodes 8355-8357)

Mali turns down his good luck. Cash makes contact with someone special. Harper takes Tanes heart.

Levi worries about his sister. Cash wants a heart-to-heart.

Cash meets a special stranger. Eden gets the wrong idea. Remi comforts his friend.