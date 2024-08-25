Next week on EastEnders, a dangerous crush puts the residents of Albert Square in danger, Ian’s return threatens Junior and Cindy’s affair, and George fights for his family when his brothers arrive.

Here’s everything that’s in store in Walford from Monday 26th to Thursday 29th August.

1) Chelsea sabotages Penny’s club night

After an exciting weekend of carnival celebrations, Albert Square is a hub of activity. Penny (Kitty Castledine) is busy preparing for her big club night at Peggy’s, but she’s underprepared as she desperately tries to flog some last-minute tickets outside The Vic.

At the club, Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams) and Penny find themselves in a frosty exchange, prompting an angry Chelsea to attempt to sabotage the night.

Still reeling from being demoted and Penny taking over as the club’s manager, she tweaks the booking system and makes more tickets available online, despite the event being almost at full capacity.

With Penny having no idea that the event is set to be oversubscribed, she continues to try and bring in more customers.

However, with online tickets selling fast, when the event gets underway it quickly turns into chaos as Peggy’s becomes dangerously overcrowded.

With the bouncers struggling to contain the crowds of revellers pushing their way inside, disaster awaits…

When Avani (Aaliyah James) convinces Amy (Ellie Dadd) and Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) to gatecrash the carnival party at Peggy’s, it seems a number of Walford favourites are set to get caught up in the dangerous situation.

2) Ian nearly rumbles Junior and Cindy

Now that Ian (Adam Woodyatt) is back from the states, it’s getting harder and harder for Junior (Micah Balfour) and Cindy (Michelle Collins) to hide their affair.

George (Colin Salmon) recently discovered that Junior was hiding a mystery woman in his apartment, and flipped out at his son for prioritising his love life over the needs of his family, after Junior refused to let half-sister Gina (Francesca Henry) stay with him.

Junior soon introduced his family to Maxine, another woman he’d invited on a date, but while he explained to Cindy that it was just a way of throwing his family off the scent, Cindy was furious. Giving him an ultimatum that he couldn’t see anyone else while he was with her, George ended his fling with Maxine and put all of his attention back on Cindy.

Next week, Junior asks Cindy to join him at Peggy’s, but their affair threatens to be discovered when Ian arrives.

The pair head into the office, giving into their desires with no idea of the dramatic events unfolding outside…

3) George’s brothers arrive

Also next week, George gets a call from Angela (Susan Aderin), informing him that his brothers are visiting from Ghana. Viewers will remember that Angela first appeared in March, and George initially believed her to be his birth mother.

Angela soon explained to George that his actual mother, Margaret, had died the previous November, and revealed that he had two brothers who both lived in Ghana.

When George learns that his brothers are visiting, he can’t bring himself to meet them, worried how they would react regarding the truth about their father’s death. However, after Gina and Anna (Molly Rainford) give George some advice, he agrees to meet his brothers in The Vic.

As Kojo (Jonathan Nyati) and Kobina (Dayo Koleosho) arrive at The Vic, George is overcome with emotion to finally meet his biological family members.

Kobina reveals to George that Kojo is autistic, but things soon take a turn when George – who has assumed that Angela had already told the pair the truth about Henry’s death – reveals that he witnessed their father’s murder.

Is the trio’s relationship set to break down before it’s even begun?

Discussing their new roles, Dayo Koleosho, who plays Kobina, revealed: “It’s been absolutely amazing – I’m loving every minute of working with the cast and crew. It’s an incredible storyline for Kojo and his family,

“It is a dream that has become reality. There are many surprises and I’m taking every opportunity to work creatively with other talented actors.”

Jonathan Nyati, who has previously starred in Ted Lasso and Motherland, said: “I am really honoured to appear in EastEnders, a British soap that I grew up watching religiously. It’s exciting to be part of George Knight’s storyline and his on-screen family.

“I can’t wait for viewers to be introduced to Kobina and his little brother Kojo as they arrive in Albert Square for the first time.”

4) Jack gets a shock

Also next week, Kim (Tameka Empson) reveals to Jack (Scott Maslen) that Denise (Diane Parish) has begun to finalise their divorce proceedings.

However, he’s got much bigger things to worry about when he learns about what’s happened at Peggy’s…

5) Chelsea is overcome with guilt

In Tuesday’s episode, the dangerous situation at Peggy’s goes from bad to worse. With the venue dangerously overcrowded, the revellers begin to get crushed.

Jack is distraught as he arrives at Peggy’s to see the aftermath of the crush. As Chelsea is questioned by the police on her role in the events, she’s riddled with guilt and worries that the truth is about to come out.

6) George fights for his family

After George reveals the truth about their father’s murder to Kojo and Kobina about their father’s murder, the two new arrivals leave, and George realises that he’s just sabotaged any chance of forming a bond with his brothers.

Junior manages to convince George to call Kobina in an effort to mend their fractured relationship, but Kobina doesn’t answer.

Meanwhile, Kojo has wandered off alone and finds himself in the café, where he’s clearly overwhelmed by the events of the day. When Martin (James Bye) spots him, he calls George for help, and George heads to the café to help calm him down.

After a heartfelt conversation, George makes a plan to win back his brothers’ affections.

7) The brothers decide to head home

Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) reveals to George that she’s nervous that Kojo will have another outburst, after he spent the night at The Vic following the previous day’s shocking revelations.

It seems she’s right to be concerned when Kojo continues to react badly to the situation, but Kobina soon returns and helps diffuse the situation.

However, Kobina hasn’t calmed down, and he and George go head-to-head as they continue to discuss their dad’s death.

When they don’t get anywhere, Kobina reveals that he and Kojo are heading back to Ghana. Can George convince his brothers to stay?

It has already been revealed that Dayo Koleosho has joined EastEnders in a full-time role, meaning Kojo will be sticking around in Albert Square, while Jonathan Nyati and his character Kobina are only here for a short stint.

What will cause Kojo to stick around without his brother?

8) Bernie makes a mistake

Sharon (Letitia Dean) is spooked when she receives another ominous text message from her blackmailer, who has been tormenting her for months by claiming to know the truth about Keanu’s (Danny Walters) death.

Later, Bernie (Clair Norris) unknowingly drops her burner phone in the café, and while viewers have known for a few weeks that Bernie is Sharon’s secret harasser, is Sharon about to learn the truth?

9) Also next week…

Plus, a struggling Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) works her magic and manages to talk Zack (James Farrar) into giving her a trial shift at Walford East.

Finally, Denzel (Jaden Ladega) gets some good news as he finally discovers his fate for his impending steroid charges – he’s relieved when he learns he’s receiving a suspended sentence.