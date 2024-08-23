Next week on Emmerdale, the truth about Rose’s disappearance is revealed, Mack has a dangerous encounter with a bull, John and Aaron give in to temptation, and what are Jai and Caleb plotting?

1) Rose’s disappearance is explained

A big mystery is finally solved next week, as we finally learn the fate of Rose Jackson (Christine Tremarco).

After her plot to cause chaos in Home Farm by trying to wreck Will (Dean Andrews) and Kim’s (Claire King) marriage was exposed, the pair had thrown Rose out of the house, dumping her at the side of the road with a wad of cash to disappear.

Except she did just that, after one of the Home Farm vehicles driven by an unseen person was later seen approaching Rose on that quiet country road. When PC Swirling (Andy Moore) later brought over Rose’s handbag, found abandoned where Rose had been sitting, both Kim and Will eyed up each other with suspicion.

As they desperately covered up for Rose’s absence with her daughter Dawn (Olivia Bromley), sending messages from Rose’s phone telling her she no longer wanted to be part of her life, Will and Kim’s marriage seems to have reached breaking point, with neither sure if they can trust the other.

With Kim now in Dubai on business, and ignoring Will’s calls, it’s been left to him to try and cover tracks as Dawn announced that baby Evan may need a bone marrow transplant.

Telling Will that she desperately needed to track down Rose as a result, Will has had to think on his feet—with viewers still uncertain whether he is covering up either his own actions, or his wife’s.

Next week, as he talks with Dawn in Home Farm, Will realises the game is finally up, and through a series of flashbacks we finally get to learn the shocking truth about what happened to Rose on that fateful day.

Who has been behind her disappearance, and is Rose even still alive? Our lips are sealed, but we can promise that there will be massive repercussions in the household as a result…

2) Cain fears Moira and Nate have rekindled their romance

Moira (Natalie J Robb) continues to be a concern to Cain (Jeff Hordley) next week as her unusual behaviour continues. Viewers have seen Moira knocking back the whisky in recent weeks, whilst her erratic moods have seen her lash out at Cain one minute, and act like nothing has happened the next.

This week saw Moira discussing with stepson Nate (Jurell Carter) the idea of getting a new prizewinning bull for the farm, which had been advertised for sale in Norfolk.

Whilst the pair thought it would be a sound investment to secure the future of the business, Cain pointed out they still had their existing bull, and after taking on new farmhand John (Oliver Farnworth) they were hardly in the financial position to afford one.

Moira wasn’t going to take no for an answer though, and Cain was frustrated when he later heard, second-hand from Nate, that Moira had upped sticks and taken an overnight trip to Norfolk to view the bull.

“Nothing she does, or says, makes any sense,” Cain told Chas (Lucy Pargeter) whilst in The Woolpack. “One minute she’s up, the next minute she’s down, then she’s acting like she hates me… and that’s before she’s even had a drink.”

“That doesn’t sound like her,” Chas pondered. “Though the past few times she’s been in she has knocked a few more back than her usual.”

When Moira returns next week, it doesn’t take long for an argument to brew when Cain comments on a bottle of whisky in her bag. He’s further incensed when he later finds a fragile Moira taking painkillers, but she bluntly points out that the bottle remains unopened.

Cain’s not the only one worried about the increased tension in the household, as Moira later confides in John that she fears for her marriage.

When Cain later finds Moira and Nate having a cheeky drink together, Cain’s paranoia goes into overdrive, confronting his son over the nature of his relationship with Moira.

Nate is horrified by the accusation, assuring Cain that he’d never jeopardise their own relationship by going back there again, but will it be enough to convince Cain?

3) Mack cops a load of bull

It appears as though Moira’s trip to Norfolk has been a fruitful one, when Mackenzie (Lawrence Robb) unexpectedly makes a new bovine acquaintance.

Whilst working on the farm, Mack finds himself trapped in the barn when a large bull appears from nowhere.

Mack has no option but to attempt to make a run for it, hoping he can reach the gate and dodge the bull.

But as he psyches himself up and dashes for the gate, the bull gives chase!

Later, Nate is stunned when he finds the bull in the barn, and hearing a groaning nearby, he rushes over to an injured Mack. Despite his injuries, Mack’s mind is soon on how the bull got there in the first place, and he’s sure that John must be responsible, in revenge for his dumping John’s van into a pond.

When Charity (Emma Atkins) later tries to motivate Mack into planning some sort of revenge on John, he suddenly goes quiet. Overcome with dizziness, he collapses on the sofa, leaving Charity terrified that something is seriously wrong…

4) John and Aaron give in to temptation

Charity isn’t the only one with revenge in mind on behalf of Mack. Aaron (Danny Miller) has been John’s nemesis since his arrival in the village, after he left Aaron stranded following a hookup in John’s van.

The pair have been close to coming to blows ever since, and this week is no different as Aaron goes to confront John in the barn.

However, as the tension rises between them, anger gives way to passion and Aaron’s plan gets waylaid…

5) Jai and Caleb plot

Elsewhere, new buddies Jai (Chris Bisson) and Caleb (Will Ash) toast a new deal in The Woolpack as an intrigued Chas looks on.

Caleb has recently been advising Jai as he goes through divorce proceedings with Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy), and the pair now seem to be branching out.

However, it seems the terms of their deal isn’t exactly above board, when Caleb informs Jai that they need to provide more funds to bribe their contact on the local council. Jai isn’t best pleased, and warns Caleb that he’s not to be messed with.

Meanwhile, the all-seeing Chas finds herself unconvinced by Caleb and Jai’s apparent friendship, leaving her wondering what exactly is going on between the pair…

6) Haulage firm sabotage

Caleb is also busying himself with his attempt to build a Miligan empire to rival that of arch-nemesis (and former stepmum of sorts) Kim and her husband Will.

Caleb seemingly isn’t afraid of trampling over any innocent villager to get what he wants, with Jimmy (Nick Miles) being collateral damage as he continues to sabotage Home James Haulage.

Having already stolen stock from Rodney’s (Patrick Mower) planned delivery, and bribed an inspector to find Jimmy over his hours on the truck’s tachometer, Caleb continues his sabotage by tipping off the HMRC that the firm is using red diesel.

Will is confused when an inspector arrives to check all the vehicles, knowing that they haven’t been using the restricted fuel. As Will goes off at Jimmy again over the investigation, Jimmy is sick and tired of the way he’s being treated.

Will is correct in thinking that the firm must be the victim of sabotage, but goes way off target when he accuses son-in-law Billy (Jay Kontzle)!

7) Arthur returns

Meanwhile, having already fallen foul of Gabby (Rosie Bentham) and Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) as they defended Laurel’s honour, Jai finds himself with further enemies next week.

Jai can’t help but ridicule Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) as she attempts to change a tyre, and John later finds himself stepping in and playing the protective big brother as he introduces himself to an intimated Jai.

But one person Jai hadn’t seen himself coming up against is soon-to-be-former stepson Arthur (Alfie Clarke), who returns from Australia following a trip to visit grandad Doug (Duncan Preston).

The teen, who has been off-screen for 5 months and turns 17 on Monday, manages to make a surprise entrance at Mulberry Cottage whilst Gabby and her new lover Vinny (Bradley Johnson) are sharing an intimate moment. But Arthur’s mind is soon focused on having it out with Jai, for all the stress he had caused mum Laurel over the past months.

Jai is somewhat unsettled by the usually mild-mannered Arthur’s words, and realises he means business!

8) Tracy suspects Nate

Also next week, Tracy (Amy Walsh) is curious when Nate is pulled away by a mysterious phone call, leaving her wondering whether her ex-husband has a new love in his life.

When Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick) questions Tracy on her feelings, it’s clear that the idea of Nate having met someone else after she ended their marriage is having an effect on her.

But is all as it appears?