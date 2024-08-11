This week on EastEnders, Linda is rushed to hospital, Gina risks exposing Junior and Cindy’s affair, Phil threatens Reiss, and Johnny tries to kiss Callum.

1) Tensions flare for the Beales

With Cindy (Michelle Collins) having embarked on a full-blown affair with Junior (Micah Balfour) after their surprise kiss back in June, she’s made the risky decision of promoting Bobby (Clay Milner Russell) to manager of Beale’s Eels.

Her decision fees her up to spend more time sneaking around with her new lover behind Ian’s (Adam Woodyatt) back.

This week, Peter (Thomas Law) is jealous that Bobby has been promoted over him, especially considering Cindy isn’t exactly Bobby’s biggest fan after he was revealed as Lucy’s (Hetti Bywater) killer back in 2015.

Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) doesn’t understand it either, and while Bobby believes Cindy’s decision is down to their ongoing family drama, Lauren suggests that Cindy might have an ulterior motive for her strange decision.

When Junior overhears Laure, Peter and Gina (Francesca Henry) gossiping, he offers Peter a job, believing that it’ll stop Peter from digging further.

2) Cindy tries to put a stop to Junior’s job offer

However, Cindy is furious with Junior’s move, not wanting her son to be working so closely with her secret lover. She decides to go back on her decision, demoting Bobby and promoting Peter to the manager of Beale’s Eels instead.

Yet when Peter rejects the new offer, she’s forced to beg Junior not to hire Peter, but he refuses.

When Lauren asks Cindy why she’s so desperate to stop Peter from working with Junior, she’s forced to lie, making up a story to discredit Junior.

When Junior later invites Cindy over for a glass of wine, she dresses up before heading over to his apartment.

Yet before she gets there, Junior gets a surprise visit from Gina. She’s hoping to move back in, after being kicked out by Johnny (Charlie Suff), who blames her for Linda’s (Kellie Bright) hospitalisation.

Panicking about the fact that Cindy will be arriving at any moment, he’s forced to reject his half-sister’s request and send her packing just in time for his steamy liaison.

How long can Junior and Cindy’s illicit affair remain under wraps?

3) Linda is rushed to hospital

Also this week, Johnny tries to support his mum Linda, who has spent the past months struggling with her drinking as she’s overwhelmed with guilt over her part in Keanu’s (Danny Walters) death.

Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) is currently on trial for Keanu’s murder, despite being innocent. Linda’s life was made even more stressful when a friend of Dean’s approached her with an offer, where he’d confess to her rape if she retracts her witness statement against Dean. To make things worse, she’s also being targeted by blackmail letters.

When Johnny finds Linda in Tuesday’s episode, having spent the night drinking, he feels like he doesn’t know how to help her.

Gina steps in, offering to look after her at The Vic, but she’s set to find herself regretting her decision.

When Johnny later ends up in a huge argument with his mum, he leaves to cool off. When he returns, he finds Linda in a life-threatening situation.

The paramedics rush to the pub to treat Linda, before she’s taken to hospital. Johnny blames Gina for Linda’s ongoing problems, and tells her that she needs to move out of the pub.

When Linda heads to Junior’s to ask her half-brother if she can stay with him, she faces rejection as he tries to keep the coast clear so he can continue his affair with Cindy. Where will Gina go?

4) Nish makes Ayesha an offer

Nish (Navin Chowdhry) has continued his scheming against Suki (Balvinder Sopal) and Eve (Heather Peace) in recent weeks, inviting old friend Ayisha (Laila Rouass) to Albert Square where she was delighted to reconnect with Suki, who she once had feelings for.

When Nish then revealed to Eve that Suki once had feelings for Ayisha, and that Ayisha had since come out as gay, he succeeded in driving a wedge between Eve and Suki.

Next week, he makes Ayesha a tempting offer, but what is it?

5) Johnny tries to kiss Callum

Johnny has supported Callum (Tony Clay) in recent weeks, as Callum struggles with husband Ben’s (Max Bowden) ongoing stint in prison.

When Callum was unable to get time off work to join Ian, Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) and Lexi (Isabella Brown) on a trip to the US to visit Ben, Johnny took him on a night out to cheer him up.

Next week, it’s Callum’s turn to provide a shoulder to cry on as Johnny struggles in the aftermath of Linda’s hospitalisation. Yet when Johnny misinterprets Callum’s kind actions, he leans in for a kiss!

How will Callum react?

6) The Bobby/Anna/Freddie triangle continues

Next week, Gina expresses her concern that Anna (Molly Rainford) has secret feelings for Freddie (Bobby Brazier) and is just stringing Bobby (Clay Milner Russell) along.

What they don’t know is that Freddie is nearby, and overhears Gina claiming that Anna is in love with him. How will he react?

After Anna realises that Gina had been interfering in their relationship by talking to Bobby, he apologises to Anna for taking her for granted and gifts her a teddy bear.

While Freddie’s feelings for Anna are reciprocated, he decides that he needs to put some distance between them for the sake of Bobby.

7) Phil wants his money back

Reiss has been going to extreme lengths to get his hands on money. He initially tried to scam Sharon (Letitia Dean) out of her cash by telling her she had an outstanding tax bill, but soon changed his plan and told her that he’d found a new investment scheme which could double her money.

Yet Phil worked out that the opportunity was a scam, and threatened to kill Reiss if Sharon didn’t get her money within a fortnight. Getting desperate, Reiss then smothered his estranged wife Debbie to death in her care home, before stealing her wedding ring.

As the post-mortem for Debbie loomed, Reiss was terrified that his actions were about to be uncovered.

Fed up of waiting for Reiss to give Sharon back her money, next week sees Phil summon Reiss to the Boxing Den where he demands that Reiss return the cash by Monday.

How will Reiss get his hands on the funds?

Meanwhile, Amy (Ellie Dadd) is excited to hear about Sonia’s (Natalie Cassidy) engagement to Reiss, but Sonia is sad that she can’t show Amy her engagement ring.