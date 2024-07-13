Next week on Coronation Street, Joel tries to get to Lauren before Dee-Dee and Bethany find her, Betsy lines up her next victims, Dylan is dealt a blow and Toyah digs for dirt on Rowan.

1) Lauren returns to the street

Following last week’s shock reveal that missing teen Lauren (Cait Fitton) is actually alive and well, she finally finds the courage to return to the cobbles.

After being abused by a gang of yobs, who were still under the belief that he had been behind Lauren’s disappearance, Roy (David Neilson) had suffered a heart attack and been rushed to Weatherfield General.

As he recovered following surgery, he was visited by Lauren, who had slipped into the hospital unnoticed by all but her abuser Joel (Calum Lill).

Roy had been drifting in and out of consciousness at the time, and when he finally came around, he told niece Nina (Mollie Gallagher) that Lauren had been at his bedside.

Meanwhile, having spoken to no one but a nurse who had found her in Roy’s room, Lauren attempted to sneak out of the hospital but was dragged into a side room by Joel, who discovered that she was 5 months pregnant with his baby.

Lauren eventually managed to give a furious Joel the slip, escaping in a taxi.

Nina naturally thought that Roy had been hallucinating, but next week the nurse who saw Lauren confirms that a young girl with blonde hair had visited Roy, claiming to be his niece.

Dee-Dee (Channique Sterling-Brown) tells Joel and Bethany (Lucy Fallon) the shocking news, and that the police are now checking the hospital CCTV.

Roy is delighted by the news that Lauren is alive, but Nina is seething that Lauren has spent all this time away whilst Roy has been the one to suffer, only to then disappear again.

Dee-Dee and Bethany are hot on her trail though, after Bethany realises that the coat Lauren was wearing matches the one worn by the girl who was using her stolen credit card at a pizza joint in Leicester. The two mysteries are now converged into one, and Platt & Bailey are on it!

Blissfully unaware of his true nature, Dee-Dee is excited to learn that Joel has booked their wedding for Friday 27th September. Joel soon receives a text from Betsy (Sydney Martin) demanding more money, so after he makes his excuses to Dee-Dee, she heads off to continue searching through credit card statements with Bethany.

Dee-Dee discovers that some purchases were made for travel in Warrington, and they make a quick dash down the M62 in order to check out some soup kitchens. Whilst making enquiries, a homeless woman (Franky Higgins) confirms to Dee-Dee and Bethany that a pregnant Lauren is squatting in a derelict pub nearby.

Dee-Dee calls Joel to inform him of the latest development, leaving him concerned about what Lauren may say if they manage to track her down… unless he manages to get to her first.

Meanwhile, Nina is overjoyed when Roy is released from hospital, and is happy to be fussing over him in the flat. She suggests that he may like to spend some time in Scarborough with Cathy (Melanie Hill) in order to recuperate.

Later in the week, Lauren pays an emotional visit to Roy at the cafe, where she again apologises for all she’s put him through.

Bobby (Jack Carroll) is equally pleased to see his friend alive and well, and offers her his bed for the night, though he hasn’t banked on Carla’s (Alison King) reaction when she returns home to find Lauren in her living room…

2) Carla strikes back

Carla is already a little highly strung, after again encountering the miscreants who attacked Roy in the precinct. Carla approaches the group to have it out with them, but her efforts fall on deaf ears.

As Carla goes to leave in her car, she notices one of the lads (George Malcher) approaching on his bike. Full of hatred, Carla opens her car door as he whizzes past, sending him flying over the door and smashing down onto the tarmac.

But as she speeds away, little does she realise that someone has seen everything…

3) Betsy lines up her next victims

Having already managed to blackmail Joel, Betsy is quick to take advantage of Carla. After being turned down for a summer job at Underworld last week, Betsy asks Carla if she would be willing to reconsider… as if not, then she may not be able to keep quiet about what she saw at the precinct.

As the week continues, Betsy continues her hold over Carla, and gets away with doing little work and taking an early lunch, much to the chagrin of fellow workers.

Carla decides it’s time to have a chat with Betsy’s mum Lisa (Vicky Myers), but Lisa has to cut their conversation short when Betsy calls to say she’s stuck in a rough part of town.

Later in the week, Betsy is intrigued when she spots Beth (Lisa George) letting herself into the factory and decides to follow her. Inside, she finds Beth working alone in the dark, stitching counterfeit designer labels onto knock-off t-shirts.

Finding another opportunity to earn a few quid, Betsy tells Beth that she wants in on the action, otherwise she will report her to Carla…

It’s clear that Betsy knows how to get what she wants, and has no qualms in straying onto the other side of the law to get it, despite being brought up by two female detectives.

“Obviously she’s lost her other mum when she was on duty, so she already has some disrespect for the career,” Sydney Martin explained to EverySoap at a recent press event. “The fact that Lisa stayed on causes a bit of tension in their relationship.”

“But there’s also this feeling that ‘Mummy can get me out of it’ if she gets in trouble. There’s this playfulness there. She’s a little bit naive and thinks that the law doesn’t apply to her, and loves teetering on the edge.”

4) Dylan is dealt a blow

There’s highs and lows for Dylan (Liam McCheyne) next week, when he hears of a shocking development.

It’s been a stressful few months for the teen, after getting involved with local bully Mason (Luca Toolan).

Dylan had initially helped Mason terrorise his friend Liam (Charlie Wrenshall), but eventually stood up to him in court, enabling the judge to hand Mason a prison sentence.

Three months on, Dylan is back on track and is thrilled when Stu (Bill Fellows) agrees to give him a trial shift at Speed Daal.

However, both Dylan and his dad Sean (Anthony Cotton) are horrified when Maria (Samia Longchambon) then reveals the news that Mason is being released from prison imminently.

Although Sean tries to reassure Dylan, he knows that he could well be a target if Mason decides to take revenge on the boy who got him locked up!

5) Toyah digs for dirt on Rowan

Elsewhere, Leanne (Jane Danson) continues trying to recruit Amy (Elle Mulvaney) into the Institute, after she previously agreed to attending a taster session. Amy has been struggling with the mounting pressure of work and the situation at home, and Leanne genuinely believes that the Institute will do her some good.

Leader of the local group Rowan (Emrhys Cooper) has bigger fish to fry though, as he looks to expand the Institute. He suggests to Leanne that she may like to invest £40,000 into a new resource centre, and whilst Leanne is tempted, she would have to run it by Nick (Ben Price) first.

Needless to say Nick isn’t keen, that is until Rowan reminds him of the incriminating photo he has of Nick kissing Leanne’s sister Toyah (Georgia Taylor). Rowan suggests that it would be in his best interest to invest in the business, otherwise his dirty little secret might be blown…

Toyah in the meantime is still working on finding a way to bring Rowan down, and whilst he is distracted with talking to Nick, Toyah is able to swipe a pic of Rowan’s driving licence.

She runs his photo through a reverse image search online… but what will she find?