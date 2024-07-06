Next week on Coronation Street, Roy collapses after Nina and Shona’s plan backfires, but who is the mystery person who visits him in hospital?

Elsewhere, Toyah goes undercover at the Institute, while Maria catches out Gary and Sarah, and Betsy asks Carla for a job.

1) Roy fights for his life

Roy (David Neilson) has been doing it tough since his release from prison, following suspicions that he had been behind the disappearance of Lauren (Cait Fitton). The cafe owner remained holed up in his flat above the cafe, not feeling up to facing the public who until recently had reason to believe that he was a murderer.

In a last ditch attempt to bring him back out of his shell, Nina (Mollie Gallagher) and Shona (Julia Goulding) had concocted a ruse that Shona had fallen ill, forcing an overworked Nina to ask Roy to help her out in the cafe.

When he heard the smoke alarm going off, Roy finally came back downstairs and returned to the helm.

However, next week Nina and Shona’s plan backfires in a dramatic fashion. Still believing Shona to be ill, Roy packs up a thermos of homemade soup to take over to her. But as he heads out of the cafe, he’s confronted by a gang of unruly youths.

Roy is overwhelmed, and as he retreats to Victoria Gardens the youths surround him and shout abuse. Luckily Carla (Alison King) is nearby and races to assist Roy, who is clearly in pain, and sends the yobs on their way.

Later, a guilty Shona checks in on Roy and is forced to admit that she hadn’t been ill in the first place. Frustrated with yet another lie from the people he trusts, Roy orders Shona and Evelyn (Maureen Lipman), who had also been in on the secret, to leave.

As Shona updates Nina on what’s happened, they see an ambulance blaring past. Following it round to Victoria Street, they’re horrified to find it stop outside the cafe.

Rushing inside, Shona and Nina find a lifeless Roy on the floor with paramedics performing chest compressions on him!

2) Roy receives a shock visitor

Roy is swiftly transferred to Weatherfield General, and as he lies unconscious, he receives a surprise visitor at his bedside…

As we return to the scene in a very special episode later in the week, Roy is vaguely aware of the person standing over him as he drifts in and out of consciousness, before they disappear completely.

When Roy eventually rallies around and tells Nina about his visitor, she is shocked and wonders whether he could have been hallucinating.

Who is this mystery person?

3) Toyah goes undercover

Over at Victoria Court, Toyah is still reeling from last week’s shock diagnosis. After being rushed into hospital, Toyah had initially been told that she was pregnant.

This was enough of a shock, given that it could only have been soon-to-be brother-in-law Nick’s (Ben Price) baby following their illicit dalliance.

However, following an ultrasound, it was revealed that Toyah wasn’t pregnant after all, and actually had a growth on her ovary which has caused a false positive.

After her joy of expecting a baby, following the stillbirth of her daughter aged 19 and subsequent years of infertility issues, Toyah is now facing possible ovarian cancer instead.

Although sister Leanne (Jane Danson) had promised that she’d support Toyah at the hospital, as she underwent a biopsy and CT scan, she was instead persuaded by Institute leader Rowan (Emrhys Cooper) to attend another session.

There, Leanne took part in a bizarre, harrowing ritual where members of the organisation confronted her with her past wrongdoings, before she was able to overcome them by expressing her wish to be free.

Nick was furious that Leanne would continue to prioritise the sinister cult over her own family, while Leanne later explained that the session had enabled her to reach a higher level of consciousness that would, in fact, benefit Toyah in the future.

Nick was left exasperated, confiding to brother David (Jack P Shephard) that he’s not even sure he’s in love with Leanne anymore.

Next week, as Toyah begins the wait for her test results, Leanne promises Nick that she’s going to spend the day with her sister. But predictably enough, Rowan soon calls and informs Leanne that she’s expected to attend a taster session for new recruits.

In a surprise turn of events, Toyah offers to go with her. Toyah hasn’t been a fan of the Institute up to now—considering she spent weeks telling all who would listen that it’s a big scam, before being blackmailed into signing an NDA—so why the change?

Well it’s certainly not because she feels that she could find solace there. Toyah still has every intention of bringing them down, but knows she has to take a different approach.

“She doesn’t go that far with the lie,” Georgia told EverySoap at a recent press event. “She doesn’t say ‘Oh, actually, this could work for me.’ She basically says ‘Okay, look, I’ve been giving you a lot of stick about this for a really long time. Maybe I just need to come along with you and I’ll just hear what it’s all about.’”

“But she’s definitely being deceitful in that she’s pretending to be open minded and interested, when actually what she’s doing is kind of spying really, and trying to get more information.”

Arriving at Chariot Square Hotel for the new recruits event, Leanne is happy to see Amy (Elle Mulvaney) amongst the attendees. Leanne had pitched the Institute to Amy recently as she struggled to cope with the demands of work and home, showing her one of the seminars.

Toyah had tried to steer Amy away from the Institute, without breaking the demands of the NDA, so is concerned to see her there.

Rowan is delighted by the possibility of fresh blood joining the institute, but that might have something to do with the inheritance Amy has sitting in her bank account from late grandmother Deirdre (Anne Kirkbride).

“She’s little lost, and she’s got £40k, so it’s perfect,” Emrhys Cooper laughs. “He’s overheard about the inheritance through Leanne, and he knows that Amy’s lost her way a little bit and needs direction. He thinks he’s the right direction, and he believes it’s going to really benefit her life for the greater cause.”

Whilst Rowan clearly has Amy in his sights, he’s not convinced by Toyah’s sudden change of heart.

“I think Rowan’s pretty cunning, and he’s aware that she’s not going to turn around that quick,” Emrhys adds. “So I think he’s suspicious of her intentions – he’s onto her!”

3) Maria receives shocking news about Mason

Elsewhere, Maria (Samia Longchambon) is horrified next week when she receives a letter informing that bully Mason Radcliffe (Luca Toolan) is set to be released from prison.

Mason led a campaign of terror against Maria’s then 14-year-old son Liam (Charlie Wrenshall), to the point where he’d considered taking his own life.

Mason had dragged Dylan (Liam McCheyne) along for the ride, but Dylan eventually did the right thing by testifying against Mason when he was hauled in for threatening Liam with a knife. Mason received a custodial sentence, and everyone breathed a sigh of relief.

But with the news of Mason’s release coming less than three months later, Maria wants answers, and so heads down to Weatherfield police station.

4) Gary and Sarah are sprung

Meanwhile, Sarah is down at the station helping with their enquiries, after DS Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) uncovered the fact that Sarah had paid Nathan (Christopher Harper) £10,000.

Sarah had borrowed the money from Gary (Mikey North) in order to persuade her daughter’s abuser Nathan to leave town. But after taking the cash, Nathan laughed in her face as he went back on his word and decided to stick around.

Following his subsequent arrest for the suspected murder of Lauren, after DS Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) planted forensic evidence in his van, Nathan was quick to tell the police about the cash that he’d received from Sarah, sure that she must have been the one to frame him.

Hauling Sarah in for questioning, Lisa warned her that she would have to prove that the money was legit, and hadn’t come from her ex-boyfriend Damon (Ciaran Griffiths) as the proceeds of crime.

As Maria arrives at the police station, she’s surprised to see Sarah in the foyer, clearly on edge.

The reason why is soon discovered when Gary then emerges from an interview room, having been there to show the police his bank statements to prove the origin of Sarah’s windfall.

As Maria demands to know what’s going on with the pair of them, will Sarah and Gary come clean?

5) Betsy asks Carla for a job

Over at the factory, Lisa’s daughter Betsy (Sydney Martin) is feeling positive after her first day of her work placement. Although Carla was forced to confiscate Betsy’s phone, whilst she was sending texts to predator Joel (Calum Lill), Carla was ultimately pleased with her sewing machine skills.

As a result, Betsy approaches Carla with the suggestion that she may like to employ her full time, but is frustrated when Carla quickly blows that idea out of the water.

Betsy seems to be a girl who gets what she wants though… so will she find a way to persaude Carla to reconsider?