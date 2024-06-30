Next week on EastEnders, Nugget is hospitalised, Phil bonds with newcomer Teddy, Harvey discovers the truth about Maya, and Denzel fears he’ll be discovered.

Thanks to the football, EastEnders will air two one-hour double bills next week, on Wednesday and Thursday at 7pm on BBC Two. No episodes will air on Monday or Tuesday.

1) The boxing tournament ends in disaster for Nugget

This coming week sees the day of the boxing tournament arrive at The Boxing Den.

A nervous Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) loses his temper with Tommy (Sonny Kendall) as the day rolls around, and Denzel (Jaden Ladega) is forced to warn Nugget to calm down, fearful that people will start getting suspicious over their steroid usage.

Panic sets in when Zack (James Farrar) puts up a ‘Drugs Test’ sign, but in reality it’s just a deterrent. Denzel doesn’t realise this and vanishes just as things are about to get underway.

Nugget goes off alone to look for him, but he soon begins to feel unwell as a result of his steroid use, before collapsing on the pavement!

2) Nugget is rushed to hospital

As Nugget is rushed to Walford General following his collapse, the doctor tells his family that the teen’s kidneys aren’t working properly.

The doc asks whether Nugget could have been taking drugs, but the family shoot down the idea.

Nugget’s dad Ravi (Aaron Thiara) then takes the doctor aside and shares Zack’s concerns that his son might have been using steroids.

Ravi and Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) lean on each other for support as they wait for news, and it’s not long until they get an update.

Low and behold, the doctor soon returns with confirmation that Nugget’s collapse was indeed caused by him taking steroids, leaving Priya stunned.

3) The old and new Mitchells bond

Nugget isn’t the only troubled teen on Albert Square at the moment. Will (Freddie Phillips) has been acting up too, as a result of being blackmailed by classmate Kyle.

Billy (Perry Fenwick) and Honey (Emma Barton) are called into the school, where things take a turn as it’s revealed that Kyle’s dad Kevin is causing problems.

Phil, who has already angered Kevin by threatening Kyle, once again offers to help Billy and Honey with Will’s situation.

However, Newcomer Teddy (Roland Manookian), who was recently revealed to be Stevie’s (Alan Ford) son and the half-brother of Billy, suggests that the family takes a more careful approach.

While Stevie appreciates his son’s efforts, he warns him that Phil is the leader of the Mitchell clan and not to undermine that.

Later, Teddy suggests a darts match and he and Phil begin to bond. However, as the rounds go on, Phil begins to up the stakes – it seems he can’t help but try and one-up the newcomer.

As Billy takes advice from Teddy on how to handle the situation with Will, it leads to a heartfelt moment between Billy and his son. When Billy thanks Teddy for his help, Billy makes sure to emphasise Phil’s role, making it clear he knows that Phil is the head of the family.

Phil decides to hold a lock-in at The Boxing Den so the newly extended Mitchells can all get to know each other. Phil and Teddy soon start to warm to each other, but it leaves Billy concerned about their unlikely new friendship.

4) Priya and Nish strike a deal

When Avani (Aaliyah James) finds Priya ordering things on Suki’s (Balvinder Sopal) credit card without asking her first, she warns her to stop.

Priya then makes Nish (Navin Chowdhry) an offer to secure her family’s future, and the pair come to an agreement.

The following day, Nish puts pressure on Priya as he reminds her of their agreement – but what have they decided, and what does it mean for the Panesar family?

5) Harvey discovers Maya’s shocking truth

Jean (Gillian Wright) has been growing more and more suspicious of Harvey’s (Ross Boatman) new friend Maya (Bharti Patel) in recent weeks.

In next week’s episodes, Harvey too becomes suspicious of the new arrival.

Maya calls him and asks him to meet her, forcing him to cancel his romantic evening with Jean. As he and Maya meet, she explains that she’s in financial difficulty and has been forced to sell her house.

However, as she heads off, she drops a letter with her address on the front. Picking it up, Harvey realises that Maya lives in a different area of London to where she claimed.

He heads to the address on the letter, and as he arrives, he hears a crash from inside.

As he rushes in, he comes face to face with a distressed man – what has he walked in on?

Freddie (Bobby Brazier) happens to spot Maya and Harvey’s awkward encounter and gets the wrong idea.

When he heads to Jean’s and tells her that he believes Harvey is having an affair with Maya, she fears that her relationship is over.

On Thursday, she prepares for a difficult conversation with her fiancé.

Yet just when she thinks Harvey is going to tell her that he cheated on her with Maya, he instead shocks her with his recent discovery about Maya’s true identity.

In the second of Thursday’s double bill, Harvey tells Jean that he’s got a plan, but she tries to talk him out of it, telling him that what he plans to do is wrong.

Will Harvey listen?

6) Denzel has his moment of glory – but for how long?

Despite his initial scare after seeing the ‘drugs test’ sign, Denzel returns and takes part in the boxing tournament after a pep talk from Yolande.

The teen ends up winning his match and basks in the glory… but his happiness doesn’t last, as he finds out that Nugget is in a bad way in hospital. Is his part in Nugget’s steroid usage about to come out?

After finding out about Nugget’s collapse, Denzel hides away at The Boxing Den, where he’s discovered by Zack. Will he fess up?

7) Nugget is given life-changing news

In the first of Thursday’s two trips to Albert Square, Nugget regains consciousness, but he’s soon given some devastating news.

His kidneys have failed to respond to treatment, meaning he may need long-term dialysis.

The police, along with Priya and Ravi, want to know who gave Nugget the steroids in the first place, but he stays quiet, refusing to dob Denzel in.

But how long will Nugget be able to keep the truth from his family?

8) Teddy tries to win Sharon over

After Phil’s impromptu lock-in at The Boxing Den, Sharon is angry to find that he and Teddy have left the gym in a mess.

Teddy tries to make it up to her by inviting her for a drink, and as they spend time together, they can’t help but flirt.

At the end of the evening, Teddy tries to convince Sharon to stay for one more drink, but she playfully turns him down and heads home.

When Stevie finds out what’s going on, he warns Teddy that making a move on Phil’s ex-wife would be a bad move (you think?), but will Teddy listen to his dad’s advice?