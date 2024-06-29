Next week on Coronation Street, Kit goes behind Bernie’s back to tell Paul and Gemma the truth, Steve plans to get revenge on Tommy O, and Toyah receives a shock diagnosis.

Please note that due to football coverage on ITV1, Coronation Street is currently scheduled to air on Monday 1st and Wednesday 3rd July, though the Monday episode hasn’t yet been confirmed and may be moved.

1) Kit prepares to reveal the truth

Kit (Jacob Roberts) betrays his newfound mum Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) next week, as he plans to turn half-siblings Paul (Peter Ash) and Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell) against her.

Kit, then known as Zodiac (Zac for short) was put into care by Bernie over 30 years ago and subsequently adopted out. Bernie has explained that she was already bringing up Paul and Gemma as a single mum at the time, and with no-one to support her she felt she had no choice but to give up her son.

Whilst Kit had a good upbringing with his adoptive parents from all accounts, he held a deep resentment towards his birth mother, particularly after she arranged to meet him a decade ago but then bottled out.

Kit has made it clear he wants nothing to do with Bernie after she managed to track him down, but he’s very keen to get to know his siblings.

“He is still very angry, he doesn’t want anything to do with her,” Jacob Roberts explains. “As far as he is aware she abandoned him twice, once when he was born and then again when he was 20 and he arranged to meet her and she didn’t show up. He has a lot of unresolved issues.”

“He is sad that Bernie stopped him from having a relationship with Gemma and Paul. He is an only child and he would have loved to have siblings and he is resentful that he has missed out on so much time with them. They still don’t know he is their brother and Paul is dying so time is running out for all of them.”

Kit has already managed to assist both of the twins in his daily duties as a police detective—he berated a man who took a disabled parking place from Paul at Weatherfield General, and last week managed to put pressure on the owner of a shoe shop where Gemma had been caught shoplifting to not press charges.

Both Gemma and Paul have made comment on this kindly new police officer, unaware of his true connection to them, and Gemma even invited him into No.5 to meet Chesney (Sam Aston) and the quads in Friday’s episode.

However, whilst there, Kit received a devastating phone call from his dad, telling him his mum had just passed away following a stroke.

Having arrived just as Kit was leaving, Bernie followed him out to his car and expressed how sorry she was.

“I can’t believe the mum I loved has gone,” he told her. “But the one who abandoned me is still very much alive.”

Bernie again hoped that they might be able to forge some sort of relationship in the near future, pointing out that MND sufferer Paul doesn’t have long left, when Kit suddenly changed tack.

He apologised to Bernie for speaking to her in that way, and claiming that life was too short, suggested they tell the twins together the next day.

Whilst Bernie was pleased with the development, Kit’s smile faded as he turned away, clearly still holding bitterness towards her.

“It is all an act, he is letting her think that he wants to bring the family together,” Jacob reveals. “Whilst he is being honest about wanting a relationship with Gemma and Paul, he is pretending that he wants to build bridges with Bernie but it is the last thing he wants.”

Next week, Kit arranges to meet Bernie in the Rovers, but little does she realise as she nervously awaits his arrival that Kit has instead diverted to Paul’s flat, intending on telling the twins on his own.

“He wants to tell Gemma and Paul his version of events,” Jacob tells us. “He wants them to know how their mum abandoned him and kept his existence from them. He is determined to make it clear how they all missed out and really make it clear how selfish he feels she was. He does get some pleasure about doing it behind her back. He wants to hurt her like she hurt him.”

How will Gemma and Paul react?

2) Steve wants revenge

Meanwhile, over at No.1, the celebrations are about to get underway for Steve’s (Simon Gregson) 50th birthday. Or at least he thinks they are.

After best mate Tim (Joe Duttine) told Steve that he wouldn’t be able to attend his special day, Steve got the impression that there was a secret party being planned. The reality was that Tim had been persuaded by Sally (Sally Dynevor) to accompany her to a rather exclusive event, the unveiling of former Weathy County player Tommy O’s (Matt Milburn) new bust.

Naturally, Tim couldn’t reveal this to Steve, considering former hero Tommy had run off to France with Steve’s wife Tracy (Kate Ford), and as Steve asked around about his ‘party’ the blank looks he got convinced him that everyone was in on it.

As a result, the rather underwhelming gathering in No.1’s living room isn’t quite the occasion Steve was expecting, and he’s gutted when he inevitably learns about Tim’s betrayal.

Cassie (Claire Sweeney) offers to come with Steve to the unveiling at the Chariot Square Hotel so he can confront Tim and Sally. But when they arrive, they instead come up with a cunning plan for Steve to get his sweet revenge on Tommy O…

Soon afterwards, Tommy and the distinguished guests gather for the ceremony, but what surprise is awaiting them?

Later in the week, Steve is regretting his and Cassie’s mischievous antic, and enlists Tim to help him put things right. But when Debbie (Sue Devaney) catches them in the act, has Steve been rumbled?

3) Toyah tries to save Amy from the Institute

At the bistro, Leanne (Jane Danson) sees the perfect opportunity to put her new Level 5 status at the Altovalent Institute to good measure.

Leanne’s progress with group leader Rowan (Emrhys Cooper), as well as a significant amount of money, has seen Leanne rise the ranks in the sinister cult, to the point where she’ll soon be able to recruit her own members.

With Amy’s (Elle Mulvaney) responsibilities both at home and work beginning to get on top of her, Leanne suggests that she watches one of the institute’s seminar videos to relieve her stress.

Toyah (Georgia Taylor) is horrified when she finds out, fearing that Amy could also fall under their spell.

But after being intimidated into signing an NDA, preventing her from speaking out against the institute, will Toyah be able to warn Amy off before it’s too late?

4) Toyah receives a shock diagnosis

Later in the week, Toyah is feeling out of sorts, and explains to Nick (Ben Price) and Leanne that she’s suffering with stomach pains. When Nick later returns home to find Toyah on the floor in agony, he rushes her to Weatherfield General.

Leanne joins them and when the test results finally return, the doctor (Andrew Pollard) delivers a diagnosis that shocks the three to the core…

5) Roy can’t bring himself to face the public

Over at the cafe, Roy (David Neilson) has been hiding himself away following his prison ordeal. Having been wrongly placed on remand for the suspected murder of missing teen Lauren (Cait Fitton), it was only the discovery of forensic evidence planted in known offender Nathan Curtis’s van that saw Roy released.

A month after his release, a depressed Roy is still holed up in his flat with his books for company, and Nina (Mollie Gallagher), Shona (Julia Goulding) and Yasmeen (Shirley Metcalfe) are concerned. Will they be able to come up with a plan to bring Roy out of his shell again?

6) Bethany follows a lead

The curious case of Bethany’s (Lucy Fallon) stolen credit card is also still in mind. Bethany was confused when she received a letter regarding the usage of her old Lazaret company credit card, which has hasn’t used in ages.

When Bethany receives a statement from the company next week, Shona points out that there’s a transaction for a supermarket on there. If it had been a Click and Collect order, then there’s a chance that the perpetrator may have been caught on CCTV.

As Bethany phones the supermarket to check, is she one step nearer to solving the mystery?