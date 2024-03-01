Next week on Neighbours, as we celebrate 9000 episodes, Toadie seeks comfort from Melanie, Nicolette betrays Aaron, Sadie and Byron go to the next level, and Andrew’s brother arrives.

1) Sadie and Byron sleep together

This week saw Sadie (Emerald Chan) confess that she had never had sex, prompting Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) to suggest that she preposition former escort Byron (Xavier Molyneux) into taking her virginity.

While Sadie backed out of asking, not wanting to ruin her growing friendship with Byron, next week sees them brought together at a party at the sharehouse.

As they play truth or dare, Sadie asks Byron to show the last five photos from his phone, and is flustered when he reveals a topless thirst trap among them.

When Byron then dares Sadie to teach him a dance move, the intimacy of the dare causes Sadie to give into temptation and plant a kiss on Byron. He reciprocates, and they soon find themselves heading off to his bedroom.

The following day, Sadie is delighted to have lost her virginity in such a sweet manor, and while she’d love to explore her feelings, she assumes that Byron just saw it as a one time thing.

Byron also wants to explore things with Sadie, but before the pair have a chance to confess their feelings for one another, Byron discovers that Sadie had planned to ask him to take her virginity due to his experience as an escort.

He’s devastated, feeling like Sadie used him. Thankfully, Haz (Shiv Palekar) suggests that it wouldn’t be like Sadie to do something like that, and Byron gives her a chance to explain herself.

The two eventually clear the air, but we’re left wondering whether they’ll head down the road towards a relationship, or remain firmly in the friend zone.

2) Andrew’s brother Felix arrives

On parole and wanting to make a fresh start, next week sees Andrew’s (Lloyd Will) brother Felix (James Beaufort) move onto Ramsay Street.

Andrew is initially tense, taking his role as parole sponsor seriously, but he reacts when he realises that Wendy (Candice Leask) and Sadie are delighted to have Uncle Felix living with them.

What Andrew doesn’t know is that Felix lied to him when he assured him that he never made a ‘donation’ to Andrew’s former friend Phillipa, and he may actually be JJ’s (Riley Bryant) dad!

3) Paul and Terese team up to find Josh’s plaque

Terese’s (Rebekah Elmaloglou) son Josh (Harley Bonner) died back in 2016, when the boiler room at Lassiters exploded, leaving him gravely injured beneath a fallen column.

There has been a plaque in the hotel lobby ever since, memorialising his life. This week has seen Chelsea (Viva Bianca) make the despicable move of binning the plaque, hoping to hurt Terese, who she sees as getting in the way of her efforts to get close to Paul.

Next week, as expected, Terese is devastated when she learns that the plaque is missing.

Thankfully, Paul gets a potential lead after Haz finds something in a dumpster, and believes that the plaque may have found its way to a nearby tip.

He calls Terese, who drops everything and joins her ex-husband in a wasteland of debris.

Chelsea’s plan has backfired. Will Terese and Paul’s shared grief over the loss of their children bring them closer together?

4) Toadie is tempted by Melanie

Toadie (Ryan Moloney), meanwhile, is still trying to get back in Terese’s good books after she discovered that he’d been spending more time with Melanie (Lucinda Cowden), who had confessed to him that she wanted him back.

Finally realising that Terese is who he wants to spend his life with, Toadie plans a date night with Terese. When she cancels, Toadie learns that she’s gone off somewhere with Paul, and his resolve crumbles.

He heads straight to No. 28, where Melanie is still living, and seeks her out to vent.

Melanie questions why he keeps turning to her in his difficult moments, and, as they share their second charged moment in the space of a week, it seems that Toadie is about to cross a line…

5) Felix realises JJ may be his son

Felix lied to Andrew last week – he did indeed make a sperm donation to Phillipa back in 2007, which she then passed on to Cara Varga-Murphy (Sara West).

There’s still every chance that he isn’t actually JJ’s dad… however, Felix becomes drawn to JJ out of sheer curiosity.

During a boxing lesson with Andrew, JJ is left shaken when he realises that JJ has a birthmark which is identical to his own.

Coincidence, or after an initial misstep, is JJ finally living on the same street as his father?

6) Mike drops a bombshell on Jane

Mike (Guy Pearce) and Jane (Annie Jones) headed on a trip to the UK back in September, but while Jane returned to fight for Erinsborough High’s future, Mike remained after being offered a job with a motorbike tour company.

He’s been communicating with his fiancé via video call ever since, and was due back in Erinsborough any day now.

However, next week sees him call Jane to give her some big news – the company want him to stay in the UK for another three months.

Jane has been through the wringer in the last few months, and wants nothing more than to have Mike back in her life. Yet once again, she puts her own needs aside and assures Mike that he should do what he needs to do.

As she hangs up the call, she’s painfully disappointed, as her resolve drops and she wonders if she can really handle another three months without him.

7) Nicolette is hurt by Aaron’s unreasonable reaction

Aaron (Matt Wilson) returned to Ramsay Street last week, and Nicolette (Hannah Monson) was originally fuming with him for having skipped town, but began to sympathise when he reminded her that she once did the same, while still pregnant with Isla (Hana Abe-Tucker).

While the two were briefly on the same page, things fall apart once again next week.

Isla can’t stop asking for her granddad, and when the co-parents turn to Remi (Naomi Rukavina), she suggest that maybe Isla has latched onto Paul because she strongly associates him with David (Takaya Honda).

Chelsea suggests that the pair grant Paul a visit with Isla, but Aaron quickly shuts her down. When Nicolette then betrays Aaron, she’s stung by what she sees as an unfair and unreasonable reaction, leaving things at No. 24 more tense than ever.

Jane suggests that it needs to be Nicolette who smooths things over, leading to an angry tirade from Nic, who can’t believe her mum is taking Aaron’s side.

Jane gives as good as she gets, unleashing her own emotions as she admits that she’s grieving too, and questioning why nobody thinks about the impact all of the tension is having on her.

Jane offers to be a go-between for Nicolette and Aaron, to give the pair some space and let things simmer down, but it looks like it’s going to be a long and difficult road to recovery…

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 4th March (Episode 9000 / 97)

Nicolette makes a divisive choice.

Chelsea is taken on a ‘Paul Robinson’s Greatest Hits’ tour.

Toadie seeks comfort in all the wrong places.

Tuesday 5th March (Episode 9001 / 98)

Sadie’s night takes an unexpected turn.

Jane struggles to keep her family together.

Mike has an update.

Wednesday 6th March (Episode 9002 / 99)

The Rodwell house expands as three become four.

Byron feels betrayed.

Toadie is propelled into action.

Thursday 7th March (Episode 9003 / 100)

Felix is confronted by a terrifying possibility.

Paul embarks on a less than glamorous mission

Toadie’s commitment wavers.