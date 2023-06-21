Neighbours – Amazon to offer one lucky fan a trip to Erinsborough

Amazon will offer one lucky fan the chance to fly to Australia and visit the set of Neighbours, as part of this year’s Prime Day promotion.

Amazon UK’s Prime Day will take place on Tuesday 11th and Wednesday 12th July, and, as always, it will offer Prime members 48 hours of savings across its gigantic range of products, with offers on “everything they need for summer and beyond.”

This year, there’s an added bonus for Neighbours fans. Amazon has announced that it will be giving one lucky fan the chance to visit Erinsborough, with a trip to Melbourne to visit the set and meet the cast!

The opportunity comes as part of Prime Experiences, a new offer announced today as part of this year’s Prime Day.

Prime Experiences will give Prime members an opportunity to buy once-in-a-lifetime experiences which Amazon says will help make them ‘Feel Like a Big Deal’.

According to the company, “each experience represents the best of Amazon Prime and the value it brings, with a host of big names lined up to take part.” The full list of experiences and famous faces taking part will be announced between now and Prime Day on 11th July.

As part of the promotion, Amazon will be flying one lucky customer to Australia to feel like a TV star with a trip to the set of Neighbours, courtesy of Amazon Freevee!

The lucky Prime member will have the opportunity to take a trip to Erinsborough with a friend, meet their new Neighbours and stroll through world-famous sets, which will be back on our screens later this year.

While the offer is exclusive to Prime members, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial here, which will last you through the two-day special event.

There’s no information yet on exactly what you’ll need to do to be in with a chance, but we’ve reached out to Amazon for more information.

Amazon stepped in to save Neighbours after the show was cancelled last year. Its return was announced in November, just a few months after we saw what were then believed to be the final episodes.

Filming resumed in April of this year and is currently well underway. New episodes are expected to arrive in the UK autumn / Australian spring, and the new series will premiere for free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US.

In Australia, Neighbours will get its first airing on Network 10, before airing seven days later on Prime Video.

The series will also stream on Prime Video in Canada, Ireland, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

Each experience will be paired with a great value Prime Day product and available as a limited, one-off purchase during Prime Day.

Early access to Prime deals begins today at https://www.amazon.co.uk/primeday and more Prime Experiences will be announced in the lead-up to the two-day event.

