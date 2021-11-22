Neighbours Spoilers – Nicolette kisses Chloe! Will they get back together?

Coming up on Neighbours in the UK and Australia, after months of separation, temptation finally gets the better of ex-fiancées Chloe and Nicolette. Meanwhile, Glen’s true motive behind his return is revealed!

The relationship between Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) has always been a tumultuous one. As things currently stand, the two ex-lovers are separated and barely talking – but is all that about to change?

After Nicolette moved to Erinsborough, she became instantly enamoured with Chloe, despite her being married to businessman Pierce (Tim Robards/Don Hany). When she learnt that Pierce was having an affair with Dipi (Sharon Johal), she engineered a way for Chloe to discover the truth.

Although it seemed like a good idea at the time, organising for Chloe to walk in on her husband in bed with another woman wasn’t Nicolette’s finest move, and it forced a wedge between her and Chloe.

However, as the months passed, and Chloe’s mum Fay (Zoe Bertram) succumbed to her Huntington’s, Nicolette found herself firmly in the Brennan inner circle, and, finally in the heart of Chloe.

By this time, she was pregnant with Chloe’s brother Aaron’s (Matt Wilson) child, thanks to a drunken surrogacy pact she made with him and his husband David (Takaya Honda).

Unfortunately, it didn’t take long for Chloe to start getting doubts, after some questionable behaviour from Nicolette. Having no idea that her girlfriend was considering ending things, Nicolette proposed to Chloe, who felt pressured into accepting. But then a misconstrued drunken night at the winery to Chloe to believe she’d slept with Leo (Tim Kano).

Nicolette called off the engagement and went AWOL, taking her, David and Aaron’s unborn child with her.

Well now, in true Erinsborough style, it seems the ladies will be giving things a second chance…

Ever since Nicolette returned, she’s felt resentment towards her ex-fiancée – even if Chloe didn’t actually sleep with Leo, the fact she even considered it left Nicolette feeling betrayed, and by no means did she want Chloe to forget that.

When she eventually returned, she was livid when she found Chloe wearing the engagement ring she’d purchased for her, and made it very clear there was no chance of them ever getting back together.

However, as the weeks have gone on, it seems that Nicolette is beginning to warm to Chloe, who has been desperately trying to repair their friendship.

This week, they gradually begin to spend time together again and they find that the connection between them is still well and truly there.

Soon after, Chloe offers Nicolette a ticket to a concert in the city. It’s a thawing point for the icy relationship, and they begin to work through the awkwardness between them.

But it seems the advances don’t stop there! Nicolette still has feelings for Chloe, and is beginning to think that they deserve one more chance.

With Nicolette confused about what she’s feeling for her ex, she can’t help herself. Standing in the living room of No. 32, Nicolette kisses Chloe!

As the hotel manager pulls away, she can’t help but smile. This is exactly what she’s been waiting for. Losing Nicolette was exactly what she needed to realise how much she actually loved her, and she’s desperate to get back what they had.

Unfortunately, it seems the new mother just can’t put the past behind her. Admitting the kiss was a mistake, and that it’s put things into perspective for her, Nicolette tells Chloe that her focus needs to be on Isla (Axelle Austin) right now and, as a result, nothing more can happen between the pair.

It’s a blow for Chloe, but will the kiss prove to be a step in the right direction after all?

Meanwhile, it seems as though Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) is hiding a secret from his brother Paul (Stefan Dennis) and when it’s uncovered, there’s hell to pay.

Last week, Glen arrived in Erinsborough under the guise of reconnecting with his brother after their 30 year estrangement.

Paul was elated at the idea of having Glen back in his orbit, but it seemed his half-brother was still harbouring some pent up resentment. When Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) called him on it, Glen confessed all.

But it wasn’t the only confession he made. He opened up to Terese about how he was in town to see her.

Initially taken aback by the claim, the pieces of the puzzle fell into place when Terese learnt that Glen was actually a recovering alcoholic and drug addict.

Opening up to her, Glen told Terese that he wanted to make sure she was okay – he did find her barely conscious on the beach in Queensland after a drunken night.

However, this week it seems Glen’s true motive is uncovered.

Terese lost her wedding ring during her drinking session on the beach, and has been reluctant to tell Paul. Through a flashback, it is revealed that Glen found Terese’s ring on the beach and he’s been holding onto it. The only thing – he’s been convincing Terese that it is best she keeps it off.

Of course, this is to spite Paul, who Glen believes Terese is better off without.

But when Paul finds out the truth, there’s fireworks at Lassiters!

Australian viewers will see these scenes from Thursday 25th November, while UK viewers will have to wait just a few days more, until Tuesday 30th November.

Here’s the full spoilers for the next two weeks of Neighbours:

8740 – Thursday 25th November (UK) / Monday 22nd November (Aus)

Kyle worries he won’t be able to satisfy Roxy in the way she needs, so she makes a bold move to convince him she’s on board with whatever the future holds.

Jane lies unconscious and alone until Leo finds her and she’s rushed to hospital.

It looks like Ned and Levi are in the clear until they discover their itchy outbreak is spreading around the rest of the community.

8741 – Friday 26th November (UK) / Tuesday 23rd November (Aus)

Kyle’s elated by Roxy’s proposal and accepts.

When a giant decoration falls off the roof of the Flamingo Bar, Ned and Levi work together to fix it, leaving Amy very hot and bothered.

Melanie sets up a psychic stalls for the party and has a few startling consequences while reading for the locals.

8742 – Monday 29th November (UK) / Wednesday 24th November (Aus)

Ned, Levi and Amy’s time at the party is ruined when Mick arrives in a highly offensive costume.

Not wanting to upset Nell, who asked her to speak to Sonya from beyond the grave, Melanie tells her that Sonya loves her dress.

Realising that Terese losing her wedding ring may work to his advantage, Paul ends up making another faux pas that backfires terribly.

8743 – Tuesday 30th November (UK) / Thursday 25th November (Aus)

Paul is deeply wounded when he learns that Glen may have been involved in Terese’s decision.

Chloe offers Nicolette a spare ticket to a concert in the city, and they begin to work through the awkwardness between them.

8744 – Wednesday 1st December (UK) / Monday 29th November (Aus)

After learning the real reason for Glen coming to Erinsborough, Paul goes on the warpath.

After returning from his trip and learning about Kyle’s diagnosis, Hendrix feels terrible he hasn’t been there for his friend.

It seems like romance might be in the air between Nicolette and Chloe, but Nicolette is not so sure.

8745 – Thursday 2nd December (UK) / Tuesday 30th November (Aus)

Melanie and Toadie are suffering the effects of Nell asking to speak with Sonya through the crystal ball.

Chloe and Nicolette discuss their kiss, but Chloe is shocked by what Nicolette wants.

8746 – Friday 3rd December (UK) / Wednesday 1st December (Aus)

After the crystal ball breaks, Melanie has a more mature conversation with Nell and finally gets through to her.

Worried that Levi’s colleagues will upset Amy at the Police Ball, Ned urges them both to call off their plans.

Mackenzie is unnerved by Harlow’s seeming lacking of compassion, negativity, and her demanding.

8747 – Monday 6th December (UK) / Thursday 2nd December (Aus)

Terese allows herself one dance with Paul at the Police Ball.

Kyle insists that he’s feeling okay to take Roxy to the Ball, but the nausea strikes.

Levi and Ned get into a bidding war over a holiday for Amy, grabbing the attention of Levi’s co-worker Reuben.

