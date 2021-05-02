This week on Home and Away in Australia, it’s a week of betrayal and heartbreak in which Tane and Mackenzie share a kiss, Dean confesses his love to Ziggy, and a distraught Amber leaves Summer Bay.

The past 12 months has seen some major changes to the relationships in Summer Bay, but this coming week sees some of the biggest shocks yet.

The arrival of the Parata family at the start of last year brought three new men to the sleepy seaside town, and both Tane (Ethan Browne) and Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) quickly made a strong impression on Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).

While Mac and Ari quickly soon up dating, she found herself enamoured with his brother. The feelings were reciprocal, and both Tane and Mac found themselves fantasising about the other, putting the two brothers’ already fractured relationship in serious jeopardy.

Mackenzie eventually put her lust for Tane to one side and got serious with Ari. The couple eventually settled down into a happy and contented relationship, and their brief love triangle was all but forgotten about.

In the meantime, Dean (Patrick O’Connor) and Ziggy’s (Sophie Dillman) perfect relationship came to an end after Ziggy discovered her boyfriend’s involvement in Ross Nixon’s death. Dean was there when Colby shot him, helped cover up the murder, and kept it a secret from Ziggy for the whole of their relationship.

Ziggy broke up with Dean, but soon found herself in a new tryst with Tane Parata, despite the fact that his own past wasn’t exactly squeaky clean. Dean was broken after losing Ziggy, Colby and Willow in quick succession, but it wasn’t long before he found himself back with Amber (Maddy Jevic), with whom he recently discovered he has a five year old child, Jai (River Jarvis).

While Amber is over the moon to be with Dean – her crush since their teenage years in Mangrove River – in recent weeks she’s begun to suspect he still isn’t over Ziggy.

The surf competition has made him realise that he shares a lot more in common with Ziggy than he does with her, and watching the two of them share the competition trophy has made Amber question whether Dean is with her for her or just because he wants a ready made family. Does she really want to settle for being second best?

She’s expressed her worries to Tane, who for the first time began to notice just how well Ziggy and Dean got on, and realised he had no idea why they actually broke up.

Back to Mackenzie, and her blissful relationship with Ari came to an abrupt end when his ex Mia (Anna Samson) arrived in town with her daughter Chloe (Sam Barrett), who the two raised together and who Ari practically considers his daughter. Mac had only just discovered she was pregnant with Ari’s baby, but in a tragic turn of events, the baby was taken away from her when she suffered an ectopic pregnancy.

In just a matter of days, she lost her boyfriend and her baby, and is now spiralling. She’s devastated, feels completely alone, and is struggling to muster the energy to do anything. She’s spending day after day in tears in the house, with Dean and Ziggy taking shifts to comfort her.

It’s fair to say it’s been an eventful year, but the hits keep coming for Mackenzie, Dean, Ziggy, Tane and Amber this week, as their tricky relationship situation gets even more complex.

Doubts set in for Tane

This week, Tane’s newfound doubts about his relationship with Ziggy set in even more. He’s forced to watch as Dean and Ziggy chat happily with each other after a surf, with Dean flirtily referring to his fellow surf comp champion as “Queen of the waves Ziggy Astoni”.

After his conversation with Amber, he sees the two exes in a very different light.

When the pair of them end up on the front page of The Coastal News, it’s hard for him to keep his thoughts to himself. He’s forced to watch the pair’s shared excitement over their 15 minutes of fame when they discover the stack of papers in the Surf Club, and comments to Jasmine that he’ll be up for a workout “if Ziggy ever finishes with Dean.”

Jasmine can’t keep her thoughts to herself either, telling Ziggy outright that “I’m sure it can’t be easy, him seeing you gush over surfing with Dean.”

Mac makes a move on her old flame

For Mackenzie, coping with seeing the Paratas around town isn’t getting an easier. It’s hard enough avoiding Ari himself, but when Mia and Chloe seem to be around every corner, she’s on the verge of snapping.

Talking to Australian publication TV Week, Emily Weir opened up about Mac’s recent struggles, explaining that her character is going through “the pain and trauma of having an ectopic pregnancy, breaking up with Ari and facing the truth – which is the fact that this is not what she had envisioned for herself at this stage of her life.”

It’s a lot for anyone to deal with.

This week, Chloe discovers the real reason Mackenzie fired her from Salt.

Up until now she just thought Mac was bitter about her and Ari’s breakup, but when she finds out about the miscarriage, she’s heartbroken for her old boss. She heads to Salt to apologise for the way she responded to being fired, and wants to clear the air.

However, Mac won’t have a word of it. An apology from Chloe is the last thing she wants, and she finally snaps. She orders Chloe out of the restaurant, before she demands the rest of her customers leave too and shuts shop early!

She later turns to alcohol, finding herself drowning her sorrows alongside Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost), who’s dealing with her own issues after she recently discovered the truth about boyfriend Lewis (Luke Arnold). After the pair spend an afternoon drinking, a drunken Mac ends up at Ari’s place, wanting to tell him exactly how she feels about his recent behaviour.

Thankfully, the older Parata isn’t in, and she finds herself face to face with Tane instead. Feeling sorry for Mac, he accompanies her back to her own house, wanting to make sure she gets home okay.

What he doesn’t expect is for his past love interest to throw herself at him. Before he has a chance to pull away, she throws her arms around him and kisses him passionately.

“Ari leaving her made her feel completely unloveable,” Emily told TV Week. “She knows Tane has always had a soft spot for her.”

Not satisfied with a kiss, Mackenzie invites Tane to the bedroom. With doubts in his mind about Ziggy’s feelings for Dean, is he about to do something he’ll regret?

Is there a future for Dean and Ziggy?

Ziggy is set for two huge shocks this week. Not only has Mackenzie made a move on her boyfriend, but Dean is about to make a move on her.

The pair had moved past the awkward stage of their breakup, and it seemed Dean had finally accepted that he and Ziggy weren’t going to have a future together. However, this week Amber confronts him about his feelings for his ex, and he has no choice but to admit he still isn’t over her.

“I’m not her, Dean,” she tells him, as she realises the extent of his feelings. “Look me in the eye and tell me you’re not in love with Ziggy.”

Of course, he can’t do it. In a devastating move, she takes Jai and the two of them depart Summer Bay yet again – she can’t stay if there’s no future for the two of them, it’s too hard for her. It’s exactly what Dean feared, and exactly what Willow warned him about before she left the bay.

When Ziggy finds out that Amber has skipped town, she demands that Dean tells her what went down. She’s stunned to learn that Amber left because of her, and that Dean is still in love with her!

Patrick O’Connor, who plays Dean, told TV Week why he let Amber go. “[Ziggy’s] the love of his life and he still holds on to that idea.”

When Ziggy next sees Tane, she decides not to tell him about the confession her ex has just made. Is she fully committed to her relationship with Tane, or is there still hope for a Dean and Ziggy reunion?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 3rd May 2021 (Episode 7548)

Mac loses her cool. Chloe learns the real reason for Mac’s recent behaviour. Tane’s doubt sets in.

Tuesday 4th May 2021 (Episode 7549)

Amber can’t deny her insecurities. Tane confesses his love. Ziggy confronts Mackenzie about her behaviour.

Wednesday 5th May 2021 (Episode 7550)

Amber and Dean admit the truth to their situation. Leah is hellbent on finding Susie, no matter the cost. Ziggy and Amber make amends.

Thursday 6th May 2021 (Episode 7551–7553)

Ziggy’s stunned when Dean reveals the reason behind Amber and Jai’s departure. Ari and Mia struggle to talk. Justin’s dependence on his pain-killing medication begins to grow.

Leah’s determination to find Susie causes problems with her relationship. Can Ari and Mia get past their baby reservations? Dean rallies behind a pained Mackenzie.

Sienna lays down the law to Nikau and Bella. A drunken tarot card reading goes awry. Justin’s on a dangerous path.