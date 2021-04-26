New Home and Away promo shows Nikau’s modelling career kick off

Lights, Glamour, Action! A sexy new Home and Away promo shows Nikau Parata embark on a glamorous new career path, but one which risks his future with Bella, as we’re also introduced to a number of new characters.

Last week, Australian viewers saw Bella win ‘Most Outstanding Portrait’ at the coveted 2021 Portrait of the Year photography competition, which she entered using a candid photo of Nikau asleep in bed.

Nikau’s happiness at his girlfriend’s win quickly turned to anger and disappointment when he realised she had taken and entered the photo of him without without his permission. He was embarrassed by the idea of a photo of him hanging up in a gallery somewhere, but a pep talk from Dean made him see that the win was the best thing that had happened to Bella in a long time.

He soon forgave her and accompanied her to the glitzy award ceremony at City Hall, where the pair had a great time mingling with the big names of the photography world.

Bella swapped numbers with one of the top women at the event – “she seemed important so we swapped numbers,” she explained to Marilyn – and was surprised when she received a call from her the following afternoon. Yet it wasn’t Bella she was after – she wanted to speak to Nik! She worked for a modelling agency and wanted to speak to him about working with them.

To Bella’s surprise, Nik flat out refused. He doesn’t seem himself as model material at all, and isn’t interested in that lifestyle – “that whole scene, it’s fake. Seeing my face up on that gallery wall, it was weird”. When we left things last week, he had absolutely no desire to take up her offer, but it seems like it won’t be long until he changes his mind.

A new extended promo for Home and Away aired after Monday’s episode down under, and shows the youngest member of the Parata family start a new career as a model, with the pace rapidly building as he finds himself taking part in glamorous shoot after glamorous shoot.

The ‘Lights, Glamour, Action’ promo sees Nikau and Bella, the latter of whom is sporting a fashionable new fringe, head to the modelling studio for the first time.

A “wowwww” from Bella and a “yeah” from Nikau are the only sounds they can muster as they take in the sights and sounds of the busy studio. It’s a completely different world from the sleepy beachside town they’re used to.

Over sexy shots of Nikau getting dressed, we hear the voice of the casting director for the first time.

“Nik’s the full package. He’s got it, I want it.”

This is a woman who knows what she wants, and knows how to get the perfect shot for her client’s shoots… whatever it takes.

This new life is going to take some getting used to. On his first day as a model, Nik and Bella are collected from the Parata house in a stretch limo, as Nikau bounces up and down with excitement. He can’t believe what he’s seeing.

“Welcome to the bigtime, bud,” Bella says excitedly, as they get driven in style to the agency.

He doesn’t have long to get used to his new life, with the shoots starting in earnest. The promo shows him having portrait shots taken in a fancy shirt and blazer jacket, but shoots on his own are just the start.

We see Nikau get introduced to Sienna, played by Laura McDonald. Laura is best known for playing Inez in The Secrets She Keeps, an Australian psychological thriller which aired in Australia, Ireland and the United Kingdom in 2020.

She’s a tall, thin, beautiful and experienced model who’ll be shooting alongside him, and is set to make Bella very jealous.

Both he and Bella are clearly uncomfortable with this new development. Bella watches on nervously as the blonde cuddles up to her boyfriend, her arms on his chest. It’s all just for the shoot, but it’s still difficult for Bella to see another woman with her hands all over Nik.

It looks like it takes Nik a while to relax into things. He looks clearly uncomfortable in the initial poses, as the director tells them “I need to see the chemistry.”

Yet he eventually relaxes into his new life, and his poses begin to look more natural. A night out also helps build the chemistry between him and his modelling counterpart, and as they relax and laugh together in a club, a jealous Bella looks on, photographing their close connection through her own camera.

Will she be able to accept that this is just a job for Nikau?

“Just look at me like you look at your girlfriend,” advises the more experienced model.

“They look good together,” comments a worried Bella, as she and photographer Emmett flick through the photos taken in another shoot at the Surf Club.

Emmett is played by actor JR Reyne, joining the list of actors who have jumped from Neighbours to Home and Away. He starred as Taj Coppin in the Melbourne-based soap from 2002 to 2004, where he played the love interest of Nina, played by Delta Goodrem. He is also known for his roles in hit Aussie dramas Winners & Losers and The Secret Daughter.

“Do you trust me?” asks Nik, hinting that he quickly sees Bella’s nerves. “Yes,” she replies, but it doesn’t look like the trust will last for long.

“You’re getting played. She’s a master manipulator,” says a yet unknown voice, warning someone of the ruthless personality of the director.

“I want sexy, okay?” the director tells Nikau and Sienna, during yet another shoot, this time on the pier. Nikau is clad from head to toe in black shirt, suit jacket and tie, with the female model in a black flowing dress. She has a plan to get the perfect shot, and tells Sienna to wait for her signal.

Nik and the Sienna get close and share smouldering looks, but as the director gives the nod, the blonde grabs Nikau’s face and pulls him in for a kiss. At that moment, Bella, Nikau and Chloe approach the pier, and poor Bella is stunned to see her boyfriend locked in a seemingly passionate kiss with another woman!

“It’s just a photoshoot, it doesn’t mean anything!” Nikau pleads with Bella to see that it’s just work, but she’s clearly set to struggle watching Nikau in his new role.

“I will do whatever it takes,” we hear the director say. She clearly doesn’t care what Bella thinks – Nikau’s a model, he’s paid to be a model, he can’t decide on the direction of the photos.

This exciting new storyline kicks off this Wednesday in Australia, and four weeks later in the UK, starting Friday 28th May.

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 26th April 2021 (Episode 7542)

Ryder and Chloe have to go backwards to go forwards. Marilyn comes to the rescue for Roo. Leah is too distracted to notice Justin might need help.

Tuesday 27th April 2021 (Episode 7543)

Irene and Marilyn both have to navigate their Surf Comp duties. Leah worries when Justin doesn’t appear for his heat. Amber worries about her relationship with Dean.

Wednesday 28th April 2021 (Episode 7544)

Ziggy faces a tricky dilemma after Tane questions her break-up with Dean. Bella is horrified when the past rears its ugly head. Tori is perturbed by Christian’s new found perspective.

Thursday 29th April 2021 (Episode 7545–7547)

Mia wants to impress her new boss. Nikau gets an offer he can’t refuse. Christian organises a reconciliation with Jasmine and Tori.

Nikau and Bella embark on their new adventure. Christian’s brush with death haunts him. Ari and Mia reminisce about the life they could have had.

Ryder and Chloe enjoy the freedom of unemployment. Christian can’t explain reason beyond science. Jasmine agrees to have a tarot reading with Marilyn.