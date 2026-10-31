9 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 2nd to 5th November

Next week on Coronation Street, disaster at the factory prompts Carla to make a devastating announcement, Marco suffers at Ross’s hands, and the Barlows come to blows.

1) Idris plots Carla’s downfall

Carla (Alison King) hopes a new client could help save Underworld next week, but Idris (Junade Khan) has plans of his own for the struggling factory.

After his proposed purchase of the bistro with Leanne (Jane Danson) fell through, Idris turned his attention to Underworld. Leanne warned him that Carla would never sell, whilst his unsolicited suggestion that she should rebrand the business earned him a sarcastic response.

“Idris instantly rubbed her up the wrong way,” Alison King explains. “Just the fact that he chimed in as if he knew anything about her, the way he speaks to her, and how he carries himself, everything about him annoys her right from the off.”

“It was very abrupt, and there was almost literal hatred there from the start.”

What he doesn’t yet know is just how much trouble the factory is in, with Carla recently confiding in Lisa (Vicky Myers) about the poor sales figures.

“She’s trying her absolute best to keep a lid on how stressed she is so she doesn’t panic everyone,” Alison continues. “But with inflation, everything is tight. The orders haven’t been coming in, and they haven’t been winning the contracts they wanted.”

On Monday, Idris overhears Carla discussing an important meeting at the hotel with Lisa. Carla and Michael (Ryan Russell) are optimistic as they sit down with a potential client, someone Carla has wanted to work with for some time.

However, when the client leaves the table to visit the loo, Idris intercepts him. His interference costs Carla the deal, although she remains unaware that he’s responsible.

The following day, Carla tells Lisa that she’ll have to scrap the Christmas bonus, and that completing the current order on time is vital if Underworld is to survive. Idris is once again within earshot as she discusses her predicament.

Carla then has to explain the situation to her employees, admitting how difficult it’s become to keep the business going.

“She loves her workforce, they mean everything to her,” Alison says. “So having to let them down, especially financially right before Christmas, is absolutely devastating for her. She’s completely gutted.”

Whilst Carla struggles with that conversation, Idris recruits Brody (Ryan Mulvey) for another job, handing him a lighter during a secret meeting behind the factory.

Brody subsequently slips into No.4 and takes Sally’s (Sally Dynevor) factory keys. He uses them to enter the empty building, believing nobody has seen him—but Leanne is watching.

Later, Sally finds Carla and Lisa in the Rovers and alerts them to the factory alarm. What has Brody done?

2) Carla makes a devastating announcement

The consequences become clear on Wednesday, as Carla faces telling her staff that Underworld can no longer remain open.

Leanne confronts Idris and Brody at Speed Daal, revealing that she witnessed Brody entering the building. Although Leanne’s angry about what she’s seen, Brody is subsequently appalled by how little either she or Idris appear to care about the people losing their jobs.

Carla can only offer her devastated workforce a month’s wages, with no insurance payout to rescue the business.

“She’s devastated. She keeps it to herself for as long as she can before having to confess that the insurance won’t cover it,” Alison reveals. “She simply overlooked it because her head was full with everything else, Sarah, Betsy, and keeping things running.”

“Given past trauma like the roof collapse, it’s a massive trigger for her.”

At this point, Carla believes the disaster was an accident, unaware that the man hoping to take Underworld off her hands has helped bring about its downfall.

By Thursday, Idris is already showing Leanne floor plans for the factory, confident that it will be theirs once the money from the school land sale comes through.

But for Carla, giving up Underworld means losing far more than a job.

“The factory is a huge part of Carla’s identity, it’s everything to her,” Alison explains. “It’s that or nothing.”

Her employees aren’t ready to give up on her either. Sean (Antony Cotton), Izzy (Cherylee Houston) and Michael join Carla in the Rovers and offer to do whatever they can to help her reopen.

Can Carla and her workforce save Underworld before Idris gets his hands on it?

Should Carla lose the factory, Alison has a suggestion for what Carla could do next.

“Her default seems to be helping Roy in the café, I would love that, she could live the dream running a cafe,” she laughs. “But she likes the day to day cut and thrust of running the factory so it might not keep her satisfied for too long. She isn’t ready to slow down.”

3) The Barlows come to blows

Idris’s involvement in the school land deal also causes trouble for Daniel (Rob Mallard), whose campaign to protect the site is about to bring him into conflict with his own family.

Daniel has been trying to stop the council selling the land at Weathy High, hoping it can instead be used for the pupils’ benefit. When his petition failed to make the impact he’d hoped for, Ken (William Roache) suggested taking his argument to the Gazette.

On Monday, Daniel tells Ken that he’s submitted an article and is waiting for a response. By the time the family gathers for lunch, he has good news—the newspaper has agreed to publish it.

Ken is delighted, but Adam (Sam Robertson) and Alya (Sair Khan) struggle to share in the celebrations. Having agreed to act for Idris over the land deal, they know Daniel won’t welcome the discovery that his own relatives are helping the developer.

Sure enough, when Daniel learns of Adam and Idris’s involvement the next day, he angrily confronts Adam. His explanation that he couldn’t afford to turn away the work does little to ease the situation.

Amy’s (Elle Mulvaney) horrified when she discovers Daniel in a full-blown fight with Adam on Victoria Street, leaving Tyrone (Alan Halsall) to pull the pair apart.

Adam then reveals that he’s due in court, but Tyrone points out the obvious problem—his suit is ripped and he’s covered in blood.

Will the pair repair their family rift? And with a client’s appeal depending on him, can Adam get himself together in time?

4) Marco’s prison nightmare deepens

The client counting on Adam is Marco (William Teasdale), whose girlfriend Summer (Harriet Bibby) is pinning her hopes on an appeal after he was sentenced to three years in prison.

Marco was convicted after acting as a getaway driver during a robbery, although he maintained that he’d believed he was simply giving some friends a lift. He’s now sharing a cell with Gary (Mikey North), who has been trying to help him settle into prison life.

However, prison officer Ross (Ian Burfield) has already begun taunting Marco.

Gary has reason to feel indebted to Ross after his intervention over his troublesome former cellmate, but Ross has made it clear that he expects loyalty in return.

On Monday, Gary spots a gash on Marco’s arm. Marco brushes it off, but Gary suspects there’s more to it, particularly when Marco refuses to leave his cell for a visit from Summer.

Summer is upset to be turned away, whilst Maria (Samia Longchambon), who has accompanied her to the prison, urges Gary not to get involved when he shares his fears that Marco is being bullied.

Unaware of Ross’s behaviour, Summer later finds him in the Rovers and gratefully accepts his promise to look out for Marco.

Ross tells Marco that he’s arranged a cleaning job to give him something to do, before later seeking him out alone in his cell. What does he have planned?

The following day, Gary has also been on the receiving end of Ross’s attempts to unsettle him. He tells Marco that the officer has suggested Maria is having an affair, but Marco advises him to ignore Ross’s deliberate provocation.

Back on the street, Alya reassures Summer that Adam is ready for Marco’s appeal hearing. But following his fight with Daniel, the pair are left waiting anxiously at court. When Adam finally rushes in, he finds Summer deeply upset.

Has his delay scuppered Marco’s hopes of freedom?

Summer later visits Marco and tells him how fortunate he is to have Ross looking out for him, leading Marco to conceal the truth about what’s really happening and agree with her.

Ross soon demonstrates just how misplaced Summer’s trust is when he finds a card she’s given Marco and tears it up.

Discovering his distressed cellmate, Gary confronts Ross about his behaviour. But the officer dismisses his objections and makes it clear that he’s the one in charge.

Will standing up for Marco put Gary in Ross’s firing line too?

5) Christina seeks the truth about Richie

Over at No.11, Christina (Amy Robbins) is determined to find out more about Richie (Nathan Sussex), after a family video left her convinced that he had been abusing her late daughter Rachel.

Whilst watching footage with Lucy (Anya Dewin), Christina noticed Rachel’s frightened reaction when Richie whispered something in her ear. She rushed away in distress, dropping the keyring containing Rachel’s photograph.

When Lucy saw it and demanded an explanation, Christina finally admitted that she was her grandmother, having given Rachel up for adoption as a teen.

Now, with Lucy aware of their connection, Christina is more determined than ever to protect her from Richie.

George (Tony Maudsley) urges her to leave the investigation to the police, but Christina has already taken a step towards meeting him herself. She shows George a letter she’s written to Richie, asking him to allow her to visit.

Will Richie agree to meet her—and what will Christina make of him if he does?

6) Will Chesney forgive Tyrone?

Next door, Tyrone discovers that Chesney (Sam Aston) isn’t ready to forgive him following their ugly confrontation over Dorin (Henry Meller).

After Dorin claimed that Aled (Joseph Woods) had punched him during a trip to the park, Ross encouraged Tyrone to confront Chesney and Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell).

The dispute quickly escalated as Ross goaded Tyrone into hitting Chesney. Although Tyrone immediately regretted it, Ross insisted that he’d been right to stand up for himself.

Chesney subsequently rejected Tyrone’s attempt to apologise at the Rovers’ Halloween party, and he’s still giving him the cold shoulder on Tuesday.

Tyrone is hurt when Chesney ignores him in the street, but Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) makes it clear that he has only himself to blame.

Having helped cause the rift, Ross now decides that another apology might get Fiz off his back. He advises Tyrone to be the bigger man and try again, prompting his reluctant son to agree.

But will Chesney be any more willing to listen this time?

7) Kit’s anger spills over at work

Elsewhere on the cobbles, Kit (Jacob Roberts) finds the attention surrounding his cancer increasingly difficult to cope with, as his family and colleagues try to look after him.

Having begun chemotherapy for breast cancer, Kit recently moved in with Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) following the end of his relationship with Sarah (Tina O’Brien). But his mum’s efforts to care for him are leaving him feeling smothered.

On Tuesday, Kit’s frustrated as Bernie insists that he start the day with a nutritious breakfast. The following day brings another unwelcome reminder of his illness when Lisa gives him a pamper hamper, leaving Kit feeling as though he’s being treated as a charity case.

Returning home to find Bernie and Gemma discussing the BRCA mutation does little to improve his mood.

Dev (Jimmi Harkishin) recognises that Kit could do with some time out and suggests they go for a curry. Kit welcomes the invitation, but Dev also hopes to help him understand why Bernie is being so protective.

An encounter with Sarah provides a welcome distraction the next day, when she stops to ask how he’s doing and admits that she still thinks about him. Despite having previously rejected her efforts to rekindle their relationship, Kit is touched.

At work, however, he’s struggling. Exhausted but unwilling to follow Lisa’s advice to go home, Kit loses his temper when a distressed woman in the waiting room has a coughing fit over him.

Kirk (Andy Whyment) witnesses the exchange and comforts the woman, before later telling Bernie, Brody and Dev what happened.

Brody points out that Kit is having chemotherapy and needs to be careful with exposure to any illnesses.

When Lisa subsequently insists that Kit take sick leave, he furiously blames Bernie for interfering.

Has his mum spoken out, or is Kit directing his anger at the wrong person?

8) Gemma’s moment of truth

Meanwhile, Gemma is facing an anxious wait of her own, as she prepares to discover whether she carries the same BRCA mutation as Kit and Bernie.

Bernie recently received confirmation that she’d tested positive, leaving the family waiting for Gemma’s results, knowing that it could mean it’s been passed on to the quads.

With the call approaching, Chesney reassures his wife that they’ll face whatever the hospital has to tell them together.

When Gemma’s phone finally rings, the family listens anxiously as she takes the call.

Will she receive the news she’s hoping for?

9) Ronnie faces a heartbreaking conversation

Also next week, Debbie (Sue Devaney) wants to make some important decisions about her future, but Ronnie (Vinta Morgan) struggles to face what lies ahead.

Last week, Paula (Kelli Hollis) exploited Debbie’s confusion to steal Alya’s engagement ring from Adam’s hotel room. When Adam angrily blamed Debbie for ruining his proposal, Ronnie stepped in to defend his wife.

Afterwards, Debbie admitted that she knew she shouldn’t still be working, but was trying to hold on to the things she loved. Although she managed to track Paula down and recover the ring the following day, her conversation with Ronnie revealed how painfully aware she is of what her dementia is taking from her.

Ronnie has been attending a support group to help him cope, and when he mentions his next meeting, Debbie announces that she’d like to accompany him.

Debbie later asks Sally, Christina and Glenda (Jodie Prenger) to help with a project she’s working on, inviting them over to her flat for a get-together the next day. With Sally and Christina still at odds over Lucy, Glenda insists that they settle their differences before Debbie’s gathering.

Debbie also broaches a more difficult subject with Ronnie. Whilst she’s still able to make her own decisions, she wants them to discuss her long-term care.

Ronnie is heartbroken at the prospect, struggling to contemplate the future his wife wants to prepare for.

Can he put his fears aside long enough to hear what she wants?