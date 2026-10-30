5 Emmerdale Spoilers as Caleb sleeps with Sadie – 2nd to 5th November

Next week on Emmerdale, Caleb falls into Sadie’s trap, Marlon’s tempted by Robert’s offer, and will Nicola find comfort in Kev’s bed?

1) Sadie sabotages Ruby’s attempt to stay sober

Ruby (Beth Cordingly) finds her decision to give up alcohol cruelly undermined next week, as supposed friend Sadie (Patsy Kensit) takes increasingly desperate steps to wreck her marriage.

Having been recruited by Joe (Ned Porteous) to help bring down the Miligans, Sadie made herself comfortable in their spare room and set about turning Ruby and Caleb (William Ash) against each other.

Whilst encouraging Ruby to drink, Sadie presented herself to Caleb as the concerned friend trying to keep her out of trouble. Meanwhile, she suggested to Ruby that her husband’s concerns were a sign of controlling behaviour.

Her interference paid off when an argument between the couple drove away one of Ruby’s clients, with Sadie then assuring Caleb that his wife had a problem with alcohol.

However, a conversation with Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) prompted Ruby to take an honest look at her drinking. Laurel urged her to consider whether she was enjoying alcohol or relying on it, and Ruby subsequently opened up to Caleb about how her late, abusive father Anthony (Nicholas Day) still seemed to overshadow her life.

Ruby decided to stop drinking altogether, with Caleb promising to support her—a development which has rather scuppered Sadie’s plans!

Next week, Ruby is determined to stick to her decision, leaving Sadie frustrated that her efforts to divide the couple have come to nothing. Unwilling to leave matters there, Sadie waits until nobody is looking before exchanging Ruby’s drink for her own alcoholic one.

When Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick) complains about the lack of romance in her life, Sadie offers to show her how it’s done, choosing Ross (Michael Parr) for a demonstration of her flirting skills.

After persuading Ross to dance with her, Sadie then brings Ruby in to take her place.

Unfortunately, Caleb arrives at The Woolpack just as his wife falls on top of Ross.

Nobody notices Caleb’s arrival, but Sadie’s pleased to spot him storming out, furious at what he’s witnessed.

Ruby is horrified when she realises she’s drunk, having been determined to stay sober. Sadie makes a show of coming to her aid, but behind the apparent concern, she’s preparing to slip Ruby even more alcohol…

2) Sadie finally gets her claws into Caleb

Having ensured Caleb gets the wrong impression of his wife’s evening, Sadie wastes no time making the most of it.

When Caleb demands to know what was going on between Ruby and Ross, Sadie tells him that the pair left the pub together.

As she and Caleb share a whisky, Sadie continues to encourage his suspicions. Convinced that Ruby is now in Ross’s arms, Caleb decides that his marriage is over…

Sadie’s deception finally pays off, as she and Caleb then end up in bed together!

The following day, Caleb confronts Ruby, only to discover that she didn’t spend the night with Ross as he’d assumed. Caleb now has to face the fact that he’s betrayed his wife on the strength of Sadie’s claims.

Ruby, meanwhile, is mortified to learn that Caleb saw her drunken dancing. As they discuss what happened, she realises that Sadie was the one responsible for making him believe she’d gone off with Ross.

Furious, Ruby demands an explanation from her supposed friend, who scrambles to justify what she said. Sadie insists that she was only looking out for her, but will Ruby accept her excuses?

Caleb has his own response once he gets Sadie alone. Making it clear that her stay is over, he orders her to move out that day.

But will sending Sadie packing be enough to keep their night together a secret?

3) Robert raids the Woolpack kitchen

Elsewhere, Robert (Ryan Hawley) causes trouble at The Woolpack when his plans for The Hide leave Charity (Emma Atkins) facing two departures from her kitchen.

Having bought the business from Gabby (Rosie Bentham) and Laurel, Robert hoped to persuade sister Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) to return from Portugal to run the kitchen.

Hopping onto a video call, he pitched it as the family business they’d always wanted, serving meat reared on their own farm, with everyone involved. But despite Robert’s enthusiasm, and some encouragement from Aaron (Danny Miller), Victoria explained that she was happy in Portugal.

After killing her half-brother John (Oliver Farnworth) and being blackmailed by Joe early this year, Victoria wasn’t sure she’d ever feel ready to return to the village, and she had to do what was right for her.

With Victoria declining the offer, Robert turns his attention to a chef rather closer to home next week.

Pub chef Marlon (Mark Charnock) finds himself on the receiving end of Robert’s flattery, as he’s offered the prospect of having the freedom to put his own ideas into practice at The Hide.

When Marlon admits to Charity that Robert is trying to recruit him from under her nose, she’s quick to remind him where his loyalties lie. Her response leaves Marlon chastened, but Robert isn’t ready to abandon the idea.

As Robert continues to explain his plans, Marlon becomes increasingly interested, and the pair are soon enthusiastically discussing what they could do with the place.

Marlon eventually names the salary he’d want to make the move. It’s a hefty figure, and Aaron is appalled when Robert agrees to pay it.

Charity then gets a double shock when Marlon and assistant chef Mary (Louise Jameson) announce that they’re BOTH handing in their notice to go and work for Robert!

The pair feel guilty about leaving, but that does little to soften the blow for Charity. Feeling betrayed, she turns on both of them before throwing Robert and Aaron out of the pub.

Robert may have found the staff he needs, but he’s certainly not done much for family relations!

4) Belle receives a sinister delivery

Meanwhile, Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) worries about one of her wedding clients next week, before a disturbing delivery brings fresh concerns about her own abusive ex-husband.

Belle recently learned that Tom (James Chase) was due to be released from prison, with her Victim Liaison Officer assuring her that he would be subject to strict licence conditions.

The news left Belle frightened that Tom would come looking for her, and she initially considered visiting him in prison to confront the situation herself.

Although Cain (Jeff Hordley) and Kammy (Shebz Miah) persuaded her against it, Belle then feared she would have to leave the village.

A conversation with Rhona (Zoe Henry), who understood her fears after her own abusive ex-husband was released from prison, helped Belle decide that she wasn’t going to be driven away.

Next week, Belle’s attention turns to a couple whose wedding she’s helping to organise, as she tells Kammy that something about their relationship has concerned her.

Believing the groom-to-be, Jordan (Jack Hudson), is showing signs of controlling behaviour, Belle invites his fiancée Caz (India Thompson) over for a conversation.

Belle explains her worries to a shocked Caz, hoping that speaking to her will give the bride a chance to open up about anything that’s happening.

However, Caz is furious at the suggestion that there’s a problem. Insisting that she and Jordan are happy together, she fires Belle, leaving her upset about how she’s misjudged the situation.

There’s further trouble the following day when Kammy discovers a wreath of dead flowers addressed to Belle.

With Tom suspected of being behind the sinister delivery, Cain urges Kammy to keep it from her.

But is Tom already finding a way to intrude on Belle’s life again?

5) Nicola sleeps with Kev

Elsewhere in the village, Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) finds comfort in an unexpected place as she continues to struggle with life without Jimmy (Nick Miles).

News of Tom’s impending release recently brought fresh worries for Nicola, who wondered whether Jimmy would have wanted her to help his nephew.

Kev (Chris Coghill) proved a sympathetic listener, reminding her that Jimmy wouldn’t have put family loyalty ahead of anyone’s safety.

Next week, it’s the pressures of an ordinary working day that become too much for Nicola.

As the lunchtime rush builds in the café, Nicola reaches the end of her patience and throws all her customers out.

Kev manages to persuade her to open the door to him, and pulls her into a hug. As they begin to talk, Nicola opens up about her grief, whilst discovering a more vulnerable side to Kev.

Remembering Jimmy, Nicola admits that she’s struggling to sleep without the familiar sound of his snoring beside her.

Kev suggests that a change of scene might help and offers Nicola his bed for the night, taking the sofa himself. Touched by the gesture, she accepts.

However, sleep continues to elude Nicola. When she gets up to leave, she passes Kev on the sofa and hears him snoring.

The sound reminds her of Jimmy, prompting Nicola to settle down on the floor beside Kev in the hope that she might finally be able to get some rest.