7 Coronation Street Spoilers as Sarah learns her fate – 19th to 23rd October

Next week on Coronation Street, Ronnie’s bedroom fears push Debbie to another man, Ross’s meddling angers Fiz, and Sarah finally learns her fate.

1) Judgement day arrives for Sarah

Sarah (Tina O’Brien) finally learns whether she’ll be returning home to her family next week, as the jury reaches a verdict in her murder trial.

Having admitted killing Theo (James Cartwright), Sarah has maintained that she acted in self-defence after he threatened her. However, the prosecution has argued that her anger over his abuse of Todd (Gareth Pierce) led her to take the law into her own hands.

The opening days of the trial this week did little to ease Sarah’s fears. Lisa (Vicky Myers) was forced to acknowledge that Sarah hadn’t confessed until several days after her arrest, whilst Theo’s ex-wife Danielle (Natalie Anderson) insisted that he’d never hurt her and wouldn’t hit a woman.

Todd eventually found the courage to give evidence in Sarah’s defence, but securing Kit’s (Jacob Roberts) support proved more difficult. Having initially refused to attend, Kit finally took the stand following another appeal from Bethany (Lucy Fallon).

His testimony began badly, as he listed his grievances against Sarah and branded her selfish.

Yet when asked whether she was capable of murder, Kit put their history aside and told the court that she was a mother who’d been cornered by a violent man. In his professional opinion, she’d acted in self-defence.

Despite that, Sarah’s barrister wasn’t optimistic about how the day had gone. Preparing for the possibility of a guilty verdict, Sarah asked Bethany to take custody of Harry (Joshua Leavy) if she was sent down.

On Monday, Sarah nervously listens as both barristers deliver their closing speeches. The agonising wait for a decision finally ends when the usher announces in the court corridor that the jury has reached its verdict.

Will Sarah be cleared, or will her worst fears become reality?

2) Sam begs Nick not to give up

Leanne (Jane Danson) could be about to get the bistro back next week, as Nick (Ben Price) considers giving up the business to concentrate on son Sam (Jude Riordan).

The restaurant’s recent downturn has been helped along by Idris (Junade Khan), who began posting fake reviews after Nick inadvertently supplied Speed Daal with out-of-date meat. Whilst Nick insisted that he’d been let down by his supplier, Idris saw an opportunity to force down the bistro’s value and buy it for Leanne.

Leanne soon worked out what he was doing, but agreed to go along with it after Idris reminded her of how Nick and Toyah (Georgia Taylor) had treated her. She subsequently encouraged Nick to sell up, whilst denying Toyah’s accusation that she and Idris were deliberately sabotaging the business.

Nick was already struggling financially after Sam’s cryptocurrency trading left him over £6,000 in debt. Learning that his son had also been subjected to online trolling gave him further reason to question whether he could carry on with the business, particularly when Sam admitted he’d kept quiet because Nick had so much else to worry about.

Next week, Nick tells Sam that he intends to sell the bistro back to Leanne so he can give him his full attention. Yet Sam doesn’t want his dad to make that sacrifice, and begs him to reconsider.

Pointing out that the restaurant is both his livelihood and a place he loves, Sam urges Nick not to walk away. Will Nick change his mind—and can Leanne go through with taking advantage of him?

3) Daniel threatens to derail Idris’s plans

Meanwhile, Idris has another purchase in mind, but Daniel (Rob Mallard) is preparing to challenge the plans.

Daniel recently applied for a promotion to Head of English at Weatherfield High, only for Mrs Crawshaw (Carla Mendonça) to tell him that he wasn’t in the right headspace following recent events.

Ken (William Roache) subsequently suggested another project for his son, drawing his attention to some land at the school that had been put up for sale, and encouraging him to find a way to preserve it for the pupils.

Next week, Idris approaches Alya (Sair Khan) about buying a piece of council land and asks her to act as his solicitor. Unbeknownst to Daniel, it’s the same land he’s hoping to save.

Having learnt from Crawshaw that the council intends to sell to a developer, Daniel tells Ken that he’s determined to stop it. The following day, he explains his plans to Adam (Sam Robertson), wanting to ensure that the children benefit from the space.

Daniel soon has support behind him, and over a drink with Adam and Alya, he enthusiastically reveals that he’s rallied the parents and launched a petition.

However, Alya has something to admit once they’re away from Daniel. She tells Adam that the developer hoping to buy the land is Idris—and she’s already agreed to represent him.

How will Daniel react when he discovers who he’s up against?

4) Ronnie reveals his bedroom fears

Elsewhere on the cobbles, Debbie (Sue Devaney) is left questioning Ronnie’s (Vinta Morgan) feelings for her, as he continues to turn down her attempts to spend some time alone together.

Debbie recently feared that her husband was having an affair and planning to put her in a care home, after discovering a leaflet in the kitchen bin. In fact, Ronnie had been attending a dementia support group, something he’d kept from Debbie even after Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine) urged him to explain.

Although Ronnie reassured Debbie that he wasn’t seeing anyone else, their planned celebration for Ronnie’s birthday brought further upset. Debbie had booked the honeymoon suite at the hotel for them, only to forget and let another guest have the room.

Although troubled by Debbie’s worsening symptoms, Ronnie tried to reassure her that the mix-up wasn’t the end of the world. But Debbie took his reaction to mean he wasn’t particularly disappointed to miss their special night together, prompting her to ask whether he still found her attractive.

Ronnie assured her that he did, but Debbie seemed unconvinced.

On Monday, Debbie suggests a romantic evening at home, but Ronnie explains that Ed (Trevor Michael Georges) is taking him out for a belated birthday meal.

Once they’re together, Ronnie admits to his brother what’s been troubling him. He still fancies Debbie, but he’s worried about her dementia and what it means for their sex life.

“Now that his head has been opened to the understanding of what dementia is and some of the characteristics of it, he’s hyper-aware about stuff,” Vinta Morgan tells us.

“The things he’s really aware of during the week are the idea of consent, things being consensual, and the idea of her memory displacement, especially with long-term memory versus short-term memory.”

“She could be in a situation that seems normal, then suddenly she says something or relates to something in a way that’s different to what the situation is,” Vinta explains. “For instance, there could be a situation where they’re getting intimate, and then she happens to call him a different name or think he’s a different person, and then finds out it’s not that person.”

“Their relationship is built on an enormous passion for each other. But he never wants to put her in any position where she may be taken advantage of, and he doesn’t want to feel that way. The last thing he wants is her suddenly freaking out because she thinks he’s someone else.”

Ed encourages Ronnie to talk to Debbie about his concerns, but it’s easier said than done.

The following day, a flirty Debbie suggests to Ronnie that they head back to bed, but inadvertently calls him ‘Darren’. Ronnie doesn’t correct her, instead claiming to have a headache.

After being rebuffed again, Debbie confides in Abi and Glenda (Jodie Prenger). Knowing that Ronnie has been keeping things from his wife, Abi struggles to hold her tongue—but will she tell Debbie the truth?

5) Debbie’s tormentor returns

Debbie’s difficulties at home are soon followed by another setback at the hotel, where an unwelcome face from her past takes an interest in her.

On Wednesday, Debbie shows bride-to-be Denise around the Chariot Square and confirms that her wedding is booked for July. However, Denise points out that she requested 26th June, leaving Debbie horrified to realise that she’s entered the wrong date.

When Carl (Jonathan Howard) suggests that Ryan (Ryan Prescott) should take over the bookings, Debbie agrees. Later, she approaches Carl and Ronnie in the bar and gives her husband short shrift, unaware that Paula (Kelli Hollis) is watching.

Debbie encountered Paula during her time in prison earlier this year, when the inmate recognised her as the hotel owner who’d once barred her. Lou (Farrel Hegarty) warned Debbie to steer clear, and later suffered a beating from Paula after standing up to her.

Now out of prison, Paula confronts Debbie on Friday and threatens her. The timing couldn’t be worse, with Denise already telling Ryan that she regards Debbie as a liability and wants her kept away from her wedding.

As Ryan takes Denise around the hotel, they come across Debbie and Paula arguing. Having seen enough, Denise cancels her booking and insists on a refund before leaving.

When Denise’s fiancé Stan (Jonny McGarrity) subsequently arrives, Debbie explains that he’s missed Denise and offers him some wine.

As they get talking, her own marriage becomes the subject of conversation, with Debbie confiding that she believes Ronnie no longer finds her attractive.

Their conversation becomes flirtatious—and when Ronnie walks in, he’s stunned to find his wife chatting up the groom-to-be!

How will he react?

6) Ross’s influence rubs off on Tyrone

Over at No.9, Ross’s (Ian Burfield) latest attempt to bond with Tyrone (Alan Halsall) leaves Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) questioning his intentions.

Tyrone has already challenged his dad’s views on masculinity, after Ross dismissed the idea that a man could suffer domestic abuse. Although Ross apologised, he later took a doll away from 4-year-old Dorin (Henry Meller), telling him that boys shouldn’t play with them and warning him against becoming soft like his dad.

A trip to the boxing gym proved no more successful, with Tyrone refusing to make it a regular outing unless Dorin wanted to return. Ross nevertheless arrives at the garage on Monday with a pair of boxing gloves for his grandson, determined to get him interested.

Despite Ross presenting it as something they can enjoy together, neither Dorin nor Tyrone takes much pleasure in being pushed into practising with him.

Ruby (Billie Naylor), however, proves far more enthusiastic. Both she and Hope (Isabella Flanagan) have given boxing a try, and when Fiz and Tyrone mention that Ruby wants to pursue it, Ross is distinctly unimpressed.

Tyrone then echoes his dad’s attitude when Ruby asks permission, arguing that boxing isn’t suitable for girls and that she could get hurt. It takes Hope pointing out the sexism in his response for Tyrone to relent—but how will Ross take his change of heart?

Tyrone finds it harder to resist his dad’s demands when they’re drinking together the following day. He’s due home for a family film night, but when Fiz texts asking Tyrone to bring some popcorn, Ross takes possession of his phone and insists that he stay for another drink.

Instead of the evening she’d planned, Fiz is left dealing with a drunken Tyrone and sends him to bed. Her anger turns towards Ross on Friday, when Tyrone explains why didn’t respond to her messages.

Confronting her father-in-law, Fiz accuses him of deliberately keeping Tyrone away during planned family time.

Will Ross accept that he’s gone too far?

7) Bernie receives the news she’s been dreading

Also next week, Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) receives the hospital results she’s been waiting for, having already learnt that son Kit carries the inherited gene mutation affecting their family.

Bernie began undergoing tests after discovering that breast cancer ran in her family, but her hopes of an all-clear were shaken when Kit revealed both his own result and his stage three breast cancer diagnosis.

Since then, she’s been supporting her son through the start of chemotherapy, with their time together at his first session giving her a chance to hear more about the childhood she missed.

On Wednesday, news from the hospital formally confirms that Bernie carries the BRCA gene mutation too. Knowing she could have also passed it on to Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell) or any one of the grandkids, she tries to conceal her distress and quickly heads upstairs, but Dev (Jimmi Harkishin) and Kit are left watching her with concern.