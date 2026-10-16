9 Emmerdale Spoilers as Belle receives shocking news – 19th to 23rd October

Next week on Emmerdale, Belle’s left reeling after receiving shocking news, Lydia hits a snag in her hopes for Samson, and who has got Robert’s cash?

1) Who’s sitting on Robert’s £100,000?

Aaron (Danny Miller) and Sarah (Katie Hill) set out to recover Robert’s (Ryan Hawley) missing £100,000 next week, after his poker winnings vanished during their celebrations at The Woolpack.

Robert had been relying on the cash to rescue his plans for The Hide, having found himself with an empty business and no money to reopen it.

He thought he’d secured a bargain when he bought the business from Gabby (Rosie Bentham), but she soon realised his supposedly helpful advice had been designed to make her sell up cheaply.

Furious at being taken advantage of, Gabby stripped out the furniture and kitchen equipment and cancelled the permits Robert had hoped to continue using. His plans for a quick reopening were ruined, prompting him to try his luck with a high-stakes poker game instead.

After Claudette (Flo Wilson) proved rather better at cards than Robert had anticipated, the men pretended to call it a night so they could carry on without her. The game eventually came down to Robert and Joe (Ned Porteous), with Robert putting The Hide on the line against £100,000 of Joe’s cash.

His gamble paid off, but Aaron only learnt during the celebrations that Robert had fixed the result with help from Sarah and Serena (Casey Al-Shaqsy). They’d switched the deck for the final game, leaving Aaron out of the plan so his reactions would be genuine.

Unfortunately, the group’s celebrations in The Woolpack drew attention to the winnings, after Kev (Chris Coghill) inadvertently announced the size of the jackpot to the entire pub. With Robert having carelessly placed the bag on a seat behind him, the result was inevitable as several punters started eyeing it up.

When Robert went to collect it at the end of the evening, the bag had gone—along with the money he was counting on to get the business going again. Without it, a panicked Robert pointed out, they were ruined.

Next week, Aaron and Sarah begin questioning the obvious suspects, but the absence of the cash is taking its toll.

As frustration and desperation grow, can they work out who has walked away with Robert’s winnings?

2) Belle’s past comes knocking

Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) is dealt a devastating blow next week, just as she’s been finding happiness again with Kammy (Shebz Miah).

Belle is having breakfast with Kammy at Wishing Well on Monday when she receives a visit from her Victim Liaison Officer, Lizzie (Lisa Zahra).

She’s stunned when Lizzie informs her that abusive ex-husband Tom (James Chase) is due to be released from prison early.

Tom was sentenced to three years for assault and coercive control in December 2024, after subjecting Belle to months of abuse. His imprisonment had finally given her the chance to begin rebuilding her life, but she now faces the frightening prospect of him being free again.

The officer assures her that Tom will have strict licence conditions to follow on his release, but this does little to ease Belle’s fears.

Kammy finds it difficult seeing the effect the news has on Belle, and is left worried when she rushes out of the house.

Belle has more to take in when Charles (Kevin Mathurin) overhears her telling Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) about the impending release. Through his work as a prison chaplain, Charles has been speaking to Tom—and tells Belle that he’s accepted responsibility for what he did and wants her forgiveness.

Belle quickly realises that Tom is already dominating her thoughts before he’s even left prison. Hoping to confront her fears, she decides to take control by arranging to visit Tom in prison.

3) Kammy’s declaration sends Belle running

Cain (Jeff Hordley) in the meantime has been away fishing with Liam (Jonny McPherson), ahead of starting his radiotherapy, but immediately senses something is wrong when he returns on Tuesday.

Having been caught up on the situation, he joins Kammy in urging Belle to reconsider her planned prison visit. She eventually agrees to stay away, yet that does little to resolve her fear that Tom will simply come looking for her once he’s released.

In the end, it’s Rhona (Zoe Henry) who helps Belle feel more in control. Her own experience of an abusive marriage means she understands what Belle is going through, and talking it through with her gives Belle some reassurance that she can cope.

Yet Rhona hides her own concern about the situation. Whilst Belle is feeling more positive after their chat, Rhona privately warns Cain that Tom could be more dangerous than ever if he comes back.

Kammy is also determined to protect Belle, but his feelings get the better of him on Friday when he suddenly declares that he loves her.

With so much already weighing on her, Belle is unable to respond to the unexpected declaration and runs off, leaving Kammy wondering if he’s blown things completely.

4) Nicola faces a painful dilemma

The news of Tom’s release also brings fresh turmoil for Nicola, who has only recently laid husband Jimmy (Nick Miles) to rest.

Jimmy’s family loyalty had initially seen him try to support his nephew through Belle’s allegations, but he eventually came to see through Tom’s manipulation and threw him out.

Nearly two years on, Nicola’s torn as to whether Jimmy would want her to offer Tom some help. As she agonises over the decision, Kev is there to provide support.

5) Lydia’s hopes for Samson hit a snag

Meanwhile, Lydia (Karen Blick) thinks she has some good news for Samson (Sam Hall), when a conversation with Kim (Claire King) leaves her believing there’s a job waiting for him on his return to the village.

Preparations for his impending release have already caused issues at home, after Moira (Natalie J Robb) gave Matty (Ash Palmisciano) the room that Sam (James Hooton) and Lydia were preparing for Samson.

Still unable to forgive Samson for the false allegation that landed her son in prison, Moira made her objections clear when a probation officer visited to assess the house ahead of his release. She deliberately revealed that Matty was now living there, before refusing Lydia’s suggestion that they could make other arrangements.

Lydia was furious that Moira had potentially jeopardised Samson’s homecoming, but Matty insisted he’d forgiven Samson and decided to move back to Emmerdale Farm. Moira eventually agreed not to stand in the way of Samson coming home, although she admitted that living with him wouldn’t be easy.

With that dispute settled, Lydia is relieved next week when Kim appears to offer some help with Samson’s future.

However, the following day brings disappointment when she discovers they’ve misunderstood one another and Kim hasn’t promised him any work.

It leaves Sam continuing the search for a job for his son, although he remains optimistic that Samson can make a fresh start.

6) Kim and Graham’s secret comes under scrutiny

Up at Home Farm, Kim faces unwelcome questions about Joe’s baby, as Thea (Chelsea Edge) continues her campaign against her.

Unable to accept his newborn son following Dawn’s (Olivia Bromley) death, Joe arranged for Graham (Andrew Scarborough) to organise a private adoption.

Graham warned that helping Joe give away his son would mean that he’d walk out of Joe’s life too, but even that failed to sway him.

Kim was devastated when Graham left with the baby, yet this week revealed that the pair hadn’t gone far. Graham has been caring for the baby in a secluded cottage, with Kim visiting, as they both wait in hope that Joe will eventually change his mind.

In the meantime, Thea has been gaining Kim’s trust whilst secretly plotting revenge, Kim unaware that the detective is in fact the daughter she gave up for adoption in 1999.

Next week, another overheard conversation gives Thea further cause for concern. As Kim and Lydia discuss the adoption in the café Tuesday, Thea draws the wrong conclusion about what’s happened to the baby.

Serena is increasingly troubled by her friend’s fixation on Kim and urges her to think carefully before doing something she’ll regret. But Thea remains determined to continue.

Kim is later caught off guard when a social worker arrives following a report of an illegal adoption—and demands to see Joe and his son!

With the baby still hidden away with Graham, how will Kim explain his absence?

Later in the week, Thea is keeping a close watch on Kim, and manages to get hold of her phone. After downloading some messages, she heads off to investigate—but will her search lead her to the truth about Baby Tate?

7) Sadie keeps meddling

Over at Mill Cottage, Sadie (Patsy Kensit) refuses to give up on her efforts to break up Caleb (Will Ash) and Ruby (Beth Cordingly), despite his firm rejection of her advances.

Having been recruited by Joe to help destroy the Miligans, Sadie secured a place in their home by telling Ruby about her supposedly controlling former partner. Ruby offered her a room and a job, unaware that her new friend would then install a hidden camera in the living room.

A drinking game later gave Sadie an insight into the couple’s marriage, including Ruby’s night with Cain and Caleb’s own infidelity. When she also learnt that Caleb had grown up in care, Sadie used the information to manufacture some common ground.

Alone with Caleb, she claimed to have had a similar upbringing and became tearful as she spoke about her circumstances. Caleb was sympathetic, but Sadie misjudged the moment when she stroked his leg.

He immediately pulled away, making it clear that he loved Ruby and warning Sadie not to touch him again.

Next week, Sadie continues trying to cause trouble between the couple. When she discovers Caleb’s plans to take Ruby out for dinner on Wednesday, she sets about sabotaging their evening together.

The following day, she’s pleased to have caused further friction between them. Joe had warned Sadie that Caleb and Ruby’s marriage would be difficult to break—but will her persistence pay off?

8) Joe shuts Gabby out

As Joe visits Dawn’s grave near the Home Farm stables, he rejects Gabby’s attempts to empathise with his grief, still furious about the part she played in keeping Vinny’s (Bradley Johnson) secret.

Vinny was imprisoned this week for causing the crash which killed Jimmy, and although the accident ultimately led to Dawn’s death—when she suffered a haemorrhage after going into premature labour—the police were unable to hold Vinny responsible.

Instead, Joe ensured Vinny received a harsh sentence by secretly bribing the judge, who sent him down for ten years.

But getting his revenge on Vinny hasn’t made Joe any more willing to forgive Gabby for keeping quiet, and he’s in no mood to accept her sympathy.

9) Also next week…

Also coming up, the blows keep on coming for Bob (Tony Audenshaw) as he faces another difficult week.

After recently seeing good mate Jimmy buried, and also having learned that daughter Cathy (Gabrielle Dowling) has decided not to return to the village, Bob finds himself with another issue to contend with as he cleans the windows at The Woolpack.

Meanwhile, Liam attracts Chas’s (Lucy Pargeter) suspicions with his odd behaviour, but what is he up to?