Lucy Fallon reveals all on Bethany’s shock Coronation Street pregnancy

Tonight’s Coronation Street revealed that Bethany is pregnant, weeks after having a one-night stand with her mother’s ex-partner Kit!

Now, actress Lucy Fallon, who has played Bethany since 2015, teases what’s in store in the aftermath of her surprise discovery.

Bethany had a shock one-night stand with Kit (Jacob Roberts) in early September, while her mum and Kit’s former fiancée Sarah (Tina O’Brien) was on remand, awaiting sentencing for killing Theo (James Cartwright).

In recent weeks, Bethany has been struggling with the fallout from sleeping with her mum’s ex-partner, but her growing closeness with Ryan (Ryan Prescott) has offered the possibility of a fresh start.

However, the end of tonight’s episode revealed a major twist – Bethany is pregnant, and the timing makes it a near-certainty that the baby is Kit’s.

As the bombshell is revealed, Lucy Fallon explains what’s going through Bethany’s mind and teases what’s in store for her character.

So Bethany is pregnant, this is not going to end well is it?

No, it’s not going to end well, because it’s her mum’s ex-boyfriend’s baby!

What was she thinking, sleeping with Kit?

I don’t actually know what she was thinking. I think they both were in quite a bad place at the time. They were obviously in the flat together. They were trying to deal with a lot of stuff together and I think it was just one of those things that happened. It just happened.

Were you shocked to find out that the next twist is her being pregnant?

Yes I really was, when our producer Kate [Brooks] was telling me what was happening and then she said that she ends up being pregnant, my jaw was on the floor.

I think it’s so good in the sense that now they have got to face the consequences of what they’ve done and they can’t just brush it under the carpet in the way that they wanted to. It’s adding a whole nother level of drama for the audience.

Does it worry you that people are going to hate Bethany?

Yeah, a little bit. I think they’re going to be annoyed at her and think that she’s just really stupid, which she is for what she’s done. But there was two people involved here so I’m hoping she doesn’t get all the blame.

What is Bethany’s first reaction to this pregnancy?

She’s obviously in shock, I think she kind of had a little idea that she potentially was pregnant but when it’s confirmed that she’s pregnant I think she’s shocked and devastated because it’s not a situation that she wants to be in.

Obviously, she’s got to make a decision whether she goes ahead with it or whether she gets a termination and that’s quite traumatic in itself. So she’s left with a big decision now.

It’s a classic soap love triangle, but between mother and daughter, how guilty does Bethany feel about what she’s done to her mum?

Really, really, really guilty. Bethany and Sarah have a really good relationship, she’s been such a support to her, she’s basically been a mum to Harry while Sarah’s been in prison.

They’re almost like best friends because they’re not so far apart in age. So she’s not feeling great about it, and I think it’s going to eat away at her until one day she can’t take it anymore.

Is coming clean to Sarah not an option?

No, I think right now it’s deny, deny, deny. Coming clean is not an option, especially if she wants to keep a relationship with her mum because her mum would have the right to never speak to either of them again. I mean the whole family would, it’s not even just Sarah. So she’s stuck in an impossible position right now.

Are her initial thoughts to have a termination and try sweep the whole mess under the carpet?

Yeah, I think initially that’s where her mind goes. Morally she’s not totally against, that’s not the person she is, but then it’s a big decision to make and it’s whether she feels like she would be able to go through with that. She’s been through quite a lot of stuff herself, so whether she feels like she can go through with this I don’t know.

Do you think part of her will want to keep this baby, despite who the father is?

I think initially, no, I feel like she’s in so much shock and she can’t imagine having this baby. But then maybe there’ll be outside influences if people find out and maybe that will change things.

Does Bethany actually have feelings for Kit in a romantic way or was it a mistake?

It was a one night mistake, I don’t think she has any feelings for him at all in that way.

Another complicating factor here is her blossoming relationship with Ryan, was she starting to think they may have a real future before this bombshell?

Yes, her and Ryan are going quite well. I think she genuinely really likes him and he genuinely really likes her too. They’ve got a bit of shared history as well from when they were together before but obviously this is going to throw a massive spanner in the works.

If she chooses to go through with the termination that will make things easier for their relationship.

But if she chooses to keep the baby, that’s going to complicate the whole situation because is Ryan going to want to be with her if she’s going to be having someone else’s baby when they’re so early on in their relationship.

Do you think this will be the end for that relationship or will she fight for him?

I think she will fight for him in a sense, but you can’t really try to convince someone to stay with you if you’re having a baby that’s not theirs, especially when you so early on in a relationship.

It’s quite an unusual position to find yourself in so I feel like she’s not going to push him. I think she’d prefer to let him make up his own mind, if she decides she can even keep this baby.

We’re imagining a lot of Platts drama here, are these the scenes you love?

Yeah, I think any scenes with the Platt family are always the best, I just want to do scenes with them all of the time and Ryan and Jacob are great additions as well, we’re all really good together.

So I feel like the future drama that could happen now with everyone is exciting. There’s so many ways this could go, if and when it all comes out, now with. It’s going to be so good and really fun to play.

Would you like to see Bethany as a mum?

I think Bethany would make a really good mum, she’s grown up al lot and this would definitely make her more responsible, like it changes everyone. And I’d get to hold a newborn baby again but give it back, so that would be nice, I’d like it.

Of course, her pregnancy isn’t the only thing on Bethany’s mind this week, as Sarah’s trial gets underway.

With Kit refusing to attend court, Bethany has to try and encourage him to take the stand and defend his former fiancée.

Bethany’s appeal seems to work, and Kit finally takes the stand—but whether he’ll tell the truth remains to be seen…