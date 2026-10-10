11 Coronation Street Spoilers as Sarah’s trial begins – 11th to 16th October

This week on Coronation Street, Sarah’s trial begins as Kit starts treatment, Nick faces losing the bistro, and is Gary’s relationship with Jake beyond repair?

1) The shooting investigation continues

Shona (Julia Goulding) and David (Jack P Shepherd) face an anxious wait this week, with Jodie (Olivia Frances-Brown) holding their future in her hands after the shooting at No.8.

Last week saw the couple finally confront Jodie over her attempts to take Shona’s place in the family. After Bethany (Lucy Fallon) exposed what she’d been doing, David played along with Jodie’s hopes of a relationship, encouraging her to reveal her true feelings whilst Shona listened over the phone.

With her plans—and the contents of her trinket box—exposed, Jodie produced the gun she’d secretly kept hold of. Shona believed it was the fake they’d previously discovered, but her attempt to wrestle it from her sister ended with Jodie being shot in the stomach.

Whilst calling an ambulance, David quickly concocted a story about an unknown gunman, later telling Lisa (Vicky Myers) that he and Shona had been outside when the shot was fired. Having hidden the weapon, he later disposed of it in the canal, hoping to protect his wife from the consequences of the accident.

However, Jodie’s survival left the couple dependent on her backing up their story—and following surgery, she wasted little time making clear that she intended to use that to her advantage.

As Lisa arrived to speak to her, David and Shona were left wondering which version of events she would give.

This week, Lisa follows up on the statements already taken, with further questions leaving someone struggling to conceal their panic. How much longer will the truth remain hidden?

2) Kit starts his treatment

Meanwhile, Bethany is determined to secure Kit’s (Jacob Roberts) support for Sarah (Tina O’Brien), unaware of what he’s been keeping from her.

Kit was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer several weeks ago, but initially struggled to confide in those closest to him. Having since told Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) and Brody (Ryan Mulvey), he finally explained his repeated absences to Lisa last week, after a hospital appointment to discuss what his treatment would involve.

This week, with her trial approaching, Sarah asks Kit to act as a character reference, only for him to turn her down. Bethany isn’t prepared to leave it there and challenges him to reconsider, but the conversation takes a very different turn when he reveals that he has cancer and is preparing to begin chemotherapy.

His first chemo session takes place on Monday, with Brody visiting as his dad prepares to head to hospital. Determined to put on a brave face, Kit gets out his electric razor and allows his son to shave his hair, before facing treatment with Bernie beside him.

Talking about his childhood helps Kit through the appointment, and there’s a further emotional moment once he’s home. Brody calls round again and admits how much he needs his dad, urging him to keep fighting as Kit pulls him into a hug.

3) Sarah learns the truth

Now aware of what Kit is facing, Bethany believes Sarah should be told before the trial begins. Kit remains adamant that he doesn’t want her to know, but keeping the diagnosis from her proves impossible when Bethany and Todd (Gareth Pierce) visit the prison.

Sarah has reluctantly accepted that Kit won’t be supporting her, and tells them she understands his decision. However, Todd responds by blurting out that Kit has breast cancer, leaving Sarah shocked and Bethany horrified that the secret is out.

Bethany then makes a desperate appeal to her mum to let Gary (Mikey North) take the blame for Theo’s (James Cartwright) death. Reminding Sarah that she, Kit, and Harry (Joshua Leavy) all need her, Bethany begs her to put them first—but can Sarah bring herself to sacrifice Gary’s freedom?

4) Jake turns his back on Gary

Gary’s involvement in the cover-up is also causing problems at home, as his decision to help Sarah threatens to cost him his relationship with Jake (Bobby Bradshaw).

This week, Gary tells Maria (Samia Longchambon) that a date has been set for his hearing, before breaking the news to Jake and Liam (Charlie Wrenshall) that he could be sent away. Both boys are upset, but Jake’s distress soon turns to anger at his dad for putting them in this position.

When the school calls to report that Jake has been suspended for fighting, Gary finds himself facing some uncomfortable accusations at home. Jake can’t understand why his dad was willing to risk his freedom for Sarah, and tells him that he clearly cares more about her than he does about his own family.

Gary has already had to reassure Maria about his feelings for Sarah, but Jake isn’t willing to accept his dad’s priorities. Once Gary and Maria have gone to the pub, he packs a rucksack and leaves the flat.

Finding Jake’s bed untouched the next morning, Gary calls Izzy (Cherylee Houston), who confirms that their son spent the night with her. However, it wasn’t simply a way of getting some space after their argument—Jake has told her he no longer wants to live with his dad.

Izzy’s arrival to collect the rest of his belongings leaves Gary deeply upset, prompting him to arrange a meeting with Jake in the café. He begs his son to come home, but Jake refuses to reconsider, insisting that Gary chose Sarah over them and he’ll be staying with his mum.

Maria tries to reassure Gary that Sarah won’t let him go to prison, and that Jake will return once everything is resolved. Yet with his hearing approaching and his son refusing to come back, Gary can only hope her confidence is justified!

5) Sarah’s trial begins

On Wednesday, it’s finally time for Sarah to face her fears, as her murder trial begins. As she looks around her prison cell, Sarah can’t help but wonder whether this’ll be where she’s going to spend the next years of her life.

In the courtroom, the prosecution wastes little time setting out why the jury should find her guilty, stating her anger over Theo’s abuse of Todd drove her to take the law into her own hands.

Evidence from Lisa and Theo’s ex-wife Danielle (Natalie Anderson) then deals a serious blow to Sarah’s defence, leaving David furious.

He accuses Lisa of sabotaging his sister’s case before confronting Kit over his refusal to help, but his anger only pushes Kit further away. Losing his temper, Kit tells both David and Bethany that he wants nothing more to do with the Platts.

Whilst Bethany struggles to persuade Kit to support her mum, Todd is having difficulty facing the trial himself. Tyrone (Alan Halsall) spots him heading into the undertakers on Thursday and questions why he isn’t in court, prompting Todd to admit that he can’t bring himself to go.

Having endured Theo’s abuse, Todd now has the chance to explain what happened, and Tyrone urges him to consider what his evidence could mean for both himself and Sarah. His words persuade Todd to attend, and, as Sarah faces a tough interrogation from the prosecution, Todd takes the stand to defend her.

Bethany hopes she can persuade Kit to do the same, appealing to him to think of Harry as well as Sarah. Yet her efforts appear to have failed when Sarah’s barrister confirms the following day that Kit won’t be coming to court.

Unable to accept that he’s staying away, an upset Bethany leaves whilst Gary is being questioned and returns home to try once more. Bethany’s appeal seems to work, and Kit finally takes the stand—but whether he’ll tell the truth remains to be seen.

Sarah, meanwhile, is already considering what a guilty verdict would mean for Harry. In a call from prison, she asks Bethany to take custody of her little brother if she’s convicted.

6) Nick is blamed for a food poisoning outbreak

Elsewhere on the cobbles, Nick’s (Ben Price) attempt to do Leanne (Jane Danson) a favour leaves him facing some serious accusations.

Last week, Leanne turned to her ex after Idris (Junade Khan) told her that a supplier mix-up had left them without any meat at Speed Daal. Nick came to their rescue with stock from the bistro, allowing them to carry on serving.

However, this week begins with Tracy (Kate Ford) angrily accusing Leanne of giving her family food poisoning, whilst other unhappy customers are also getting in touch.

Tracy blames undercooked food, but a thorough check of the kitchen by Ollie (Raphael Akuwudike) uncovers a different problem—all the meat served the previous evening was past its sell-by date. With Idris fielding complaints from numerous punters, attention turns to the man who supplied it.

“It’s a bit awkward but they’re both kind of in the wrong because Leanne should’ve checked, and he did it as an act of goodwill to help her out,” Jane Danson tells us.

What appeared to be a favour from Nick is soon being questioned, as Leanne wonders whether he made a mistake or deliberately tried to damage their business. When Tracy demands compensation, Idris insists that Nick should be the one to pay.

“Initially she doesn’t think he would do that, he’s so uptight and diligent,” Jane points out. “But then Idris plants the seed that Nick would like their business to fail because its doing better than his. There’s a bit of to-ing and fro-ing which means Leanne and Nick come to loggerheads over who’s in the right and who’s in the wrong.”

The pair confront him together, pointing to the criticism Speed Daal is receiving on social media and demanding that he accept some responsibility. However, Nick soon has complaints of his own to worry about, as the bistro is hit by damaging reviews and cancelled bookings.

Toyah (Georgia Taylor) tries to reassure him that things will settle down, but with cancellations continuing to come in, Nick struggles to share her optimism. When they see Leanne in the Rovers, the couple explain just how badly the business is suffering.

7) Will Nick sell up?

Having heard about the bistro’s troubles, Leanne soon has a suggestion for Nick—but Toyah begins to question just how much her sister knows about the downturn in trade.

Nick was already under financial pressure after Sam (Jude Riordan) ran up thousands of pounds in debt through cryptocurrency trading on a credit card taken out in his dad’s name. With the restaurant now losing customers, Nick reveals that they can no longer afford their regular meat supplier and are having to buy from Freshco instead.

Sam, meanwhile, is dealing with problems of his own. Cruel messages on a school chat group leave him upset, with Hope (Isabella Flanagan) the only one to speak up in his defence.

Leanne’s advice to Nick is to cut his losses and sell the bistro, but Toyah comes to the conclusion that the business’s recent difficulties are exactly what her sister and Idris wanted. Confronting Leanne, she accuses the pair of deliberately undermining the restaurant so they can buy it at a reduced price.

“Because she created the Bistro with Nick, she doesn’t want it to fail because that was her baby once upon a time,” Jane continues. “It’s like seeing a house you used to live in, you don’t want to see a new front door!”

Whilst Toyah believe she’s worked out their intentions, Idris nevertheless continues to pile pressure on Nick. When Nick visits Speed Daal on Friday, Idris provokes him with comments about his struggling business and his relationship with Sam, suggesting that both are falling apart.

There’s a further awkward revelation when Sam tells Nick about the online trolling and explains that he’s been able to confide in Idris. As Nick learns that his son has turned to the man who’s been taunting him, Idris arrives at the bistro to insist that selling back to Leanne is the decent thing to do.

“It’s kind of loaded, but would solve his problems,” Jane adds. “Even though its not the best way of going about it, Leanne uses Sam as a bit of a weapon to say to Nick you’ve got enough on your plate, Sam’s going through a lot – maybe Leanne can take that load away from you and you can focus on Sam and be more present.”

Will Nick be persuaded to give up the business?

8) Debbie fears Ronnie’s planning her future

Over at the Chariot Square Hotel, Debbie (Sue Devaney) is determined to carry on as normal, but Ronnie’s (Vinta Morgan) efforts to look after her leave her feeling increasingly frustrated.

This week, Debbie is caught out when she announces that she’s heading to work, only for Ronnie to remind her that she booked the day off. Unwilling to admit that she’d forgotten, she claims she has too many meetings to cancel, leaving Ronnie to go along with her explanation.

However, Debbie becomes suspicious when she later spots her husband talking to Ryan (Ryan Prescott) at the hotel. Ronnie is thanking Ryan for finding her some work to keep her occupied, but Debbie can tell that she is the topic of their conversation.

His concern becomes more urgent the following day, when he finds Debbie about to poke a fork into the toaster whilst making breakfast for Carl (Jonathan Howard). Ronnie quickly grabs it off her, horrified by what could have happened, but Debbie resents his intervention and accuses him of treating her like a toddler.

Debbie is then disappointed when Bernie fails to turn up for their planned lunch. Asha (Tanisha Gorey) offers to keep her company instead, but Ronnie’s call to check on Debbie leaves her feeling she’s being fussed over again, and she heads out.

Seeing Ronnie struggle, Asha suggests that a local dementia support group might be able to help him. Yet Debbie is soon left fearing that he’s been making other enquiries, when she discovers a leaflet advertising a care home in the kitchen bin…

9) Is Ronnie having an affair?

Finding the care-home leaflet leaves Debbie questioning what Ronnie has planned, and his rejection of an afternoon together gives her further cause for concern.

When she suggests they have a lie down, Ronnie explains that he’s heading out to get them some lunch. Debbie fears there’s more to his reluctance, and summons Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine) to the flat, where she confides that she believes Ronnie is seeing someone else and intends to get her out the way by putting her in a home.

The following day, Ronnie’s announcement that he’s going to a meeting prompts Debbie to call on Abi for help again. This time, she asks her to keep an eye on him, and Abi is concerned when she spots Ronnie with his arms around another woman in Victoria Garden.

Ronnie explains that the woman is from the support group, but his decision to keep the meetings from Debbie is doing little to ease her fears. Abi urges him to tell his wife where he’s been going, only for Ronnie to refuse.

He does eventually reassure Debbie that he isn’t having an affair, and she accepts his assurances. Hoping to celebrate his birthday together, Debbie reveals that she’s booked the hotel’s honeymoon suite for them.

However, when Ronnie later arrives at the Chariot Square with his overnight bag, Debbie’s mortified as she realises she’s forgotten their arrangement and has already booked someone else into the room!

10) Ross attempts to man up Tyrone

Over at No.9, Ross (Ian Burfield) makes another attempt to bond with Tyrone, who remains unaware of his dad’s true nature.

Recent episodes have seen the pair clash over Ross’s views on masculinity, with his dismissal of male domestic abuse victims leaving Tyrone furious given his own experiences.

Although Ross apologised to Tyrone, his true colours emerged again in a more unsettling moment with Dorin (Henry Meller).

Taking a doll that the youngster was playing with, Ross threw it over his shoulder and insisted that boys shouldn’t play with dolls, adding that he didn’t want Dorin turning out soft like his dad.

This week, Ross invites Tyrone to an evening at a local boxing gym and insists that Dorin should come along too, despite Tyrone’s reservations.

The outing leaves Ross wanting to make it a regular arrangement, but when he suggests they should go every week, Tyrone refuses—much to his dad’s annoyance.

11) Ken suggests a project for Daniel

Also this week, Ken (William Roache) has a suggestion for Daniel (Rob Mallard), after an article about a piece of land belonging to the school catches his eye.

Ken shows the article to his son and encourages him to consider how the land could be put to use for the pupils. With the prospect of it being sold for profit, he’s keen for Daniel to explore what it could offer the school instead.

Will Daniel take up his dad’s suggestion?