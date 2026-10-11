Scriptwriter Ray Kolle passes away aged 85

Ray Kolle, esteemed television writer and storyteller, has passed away in Sydney aged 85.

Having worked at rival Australian drama powerhouses Crawfords and Grundy during the 1970s, Ray cut his teeth on famous Australian dramas Sons and Daughters, Prisoner Cell Block H and Return to Eden before being called on by Reg Watson to take over Neighbours.

For eight years from 1986-1992, Ray helmed the story department at Neighbours, giving us Scott and Charlene, Madge and Harold, and of course, Bouncer.

Through his 46 year career, Ray also ran the story department at Home and Away in the late 1990s.

To read more about Ray, you can head to his dedicated profile.

Our thoughts are with Ray’s family.