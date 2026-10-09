9 Emmerdale Spoilers as Vinny learns his fate – 11th to 16th October

Next week on Emmerdale, Vinny learns his fate in court, Sadie sets her sights on Caleb, and is Samson returning to the village?

1) Thea plots her betrayal

Thea (Chelsea Edge) finds a new opportunity to win Kim’s (Claire King) trust next week, as Joe’s (Ned Porteous) drinking leads to a dangerous confrontation.

Joe has struggled to cope since Dawn’s (Olivia Bromley) death, pushing away his loved ones and refusing to raise their newborn son.

His decision to have the baby privately adopted also cost him the support of Graham (Andrew Scarborough), who left after making it clear that arranging the adoption would be the last thing he did for him.

Kim has been left trying to support Joe whilst dealing with her own grief, unaware that the detective taking such an interest in the family is the daughter she gave up for adoption in 1999.

Thea briefly questioned her determination to punish Kim after seeing a more vulnerable side to her. However, overhearing Kim’s apparently dismissive remarks about Baby Tate’s departure convinced her that her sympathy had been misplaced.

Next week, Kim worries that Joe is using alcohol to avoid confronting his grief, whilst Serena (Casey Al-Shaqsy) has concerns about the anger her friend is carrying.

The situation becomes dangerous when a drunken Joe attempts to drive away in his car. Thea steps in to stop him, standing her ground even as he revs the engine.

She eventually brings Joe back to Home Farm, where Kim is grateful that she’s chosen to be lenient.

Kim berates Joe for coming close to making the same mistake as Vinny (Bradley Johnson), whose actions behind the wheel caused the crash that killed Jimmy (Nick Miles).

Whilst Kim appreciates Thea’s intervention, Serena fears that her friend’s intentions are becoming increasingly troubling.

On Monday, Kim has another encounter with the police when an officer pulls her over. Thea soon arrives and allows her to leave, giving Kim further reason to feel grateful.

However, once Kim has driven away, the officer asks Thea whether that was what she wanted, revealing that the encounter was arranged.

Later, Thea tells Serena that she’s managed to convince Kim she’s on her side. Serena is increasingly concerned, but Thea remains determined to gain her mother’s trust before brutally turning against her…

2) Who reaches out to Joe and Nicola?

Some unexpected correspondence arrives in the village on Monday, but two recipients show little interest in what’s been delivered.

Joe disregards his letter, whilst Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) takes one look at who hers is from before throwing it in the bin.

With both still dealing with the aftermath of the crash, who has been in touch, and what do they have to say?

3) Robert’s scheming pays off as Gabby sells up

Elsewhere, Gabby (Rosie Bentham) hopes to repair her relationship with Nicola, just as she prepares to part with The Hide.

Nicola has struggled to forgive her niece for keeping quiet about Vinny’s role in the crash, and Laurel’s (Charlotte Bellamy) decision to take Gabby in caused tension between the two women.

Meanwhile, Gabby’s health and the business continued to deteriorate. This week, Laurel found her having a panic attack at The Hide before she collapsed.

At the hospital, Gabby allowed Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker) to tell Laurel about her orthorexia diagnosis—with her bronchitis having developed into pneumonia due to malnourishment.

Having missed her uncle Jimmy’s funeral, Gabby takes flowers to his grave. Robert (Ryan Hawley) finds her there and suggests that making things right with Nicola will take actions rather than words.

Of course, Robert stands to gain from the advice. He has watched The Hide’s finances worsen whilst hoping to acquire it himself, and he’s secretly found the £150,000 Jimmy left behind after searching his locker at Hotten Golf Club.

Aaron (Danny Miller) knows Robert has the money and has urged him to give it to Nicola, particularly now that Jimmy’s cancelled life insurance has left her worried about her family’s future.

When Gabby approaches Nicola, she explains that she wants to give her money from a deal she’d made to sell The Hide to Robert. Nicola is intrigued, and as Gabby breaks into another coughing fit, it prompts Laurel to urge her to explain her hospital stay.

As Nicola learns what her niece has been going through, the three are finally able to come together again.

Gabby and Laurel later hand over the keys to Robert. It’s an emotional moment for them, whilst Aaron is confused by Robert’s part in the arrangement.

Robert quietly explains himself and promises that his scheming will stop once the deal goes through. He also appoints Serena as manager, much to her delight.

The following day, Robert throws himself into preparations for The Hide’s reopening, only to learn from Gabby that the paperwork will take a month. The problem is soon resolved, and it seems things are back on track to reopen the next day, though another conversation may just put those plans on hold…

4) Joe and Sadie form a dangerous alliance

Joe turns to Sadie (Patsy Kensit) next week as he looks for another way to hurt Caleb (Will Ash) and Ruby (Beth Cordingly).

Sadie’s position in the village has become precarious. This week, Nicola heard the rest of a voicemail from Jimmy and discovered that he hadn’t been having an affair with his ex-wife as she’d claimed. He’d been lending Sadie money and intended to end their contact once she was back on her feet.

After Jimmy’s burial, Nicola confronted Sadie at the graveside, striking her repeatedly with the flowers Sadie had brought and knocking her onto the mound of earth.

Because of Sadie, Nicola had spent weeks believing Jimmy had cheated on her, when she should have been grieving him. Sadie continued to deny lying, but Nicola ordered her to leave.

Next week, Nicola remains upset that Jimmy’s £150,000 still hasn’t been found. With his life insurance cancelled, she has little idea how she’ll support the family. Despite their confrontation, Sadie approaches Nicola and asks her to hear her out.

Joe, meanwhile, has a proposal that gives Sadie another reason to remain in the village, as he recruits her in his ongoing revenge scheme against the Miligans.

As he begins his plotting, Joe is seen with a mysterious brown briefcase, but what’s inside?

Sadie is quick to get to work herself, as she approaches Ruby and pleads with her to let her explain everything. As the two share a drink at The Woolpack, they’re spotted by Laurel, who tears into Sadie for daring to show her face.

Ruby sympathises with Sadie as she talks about having been in a controlling relationship. Sadie smiles to herself, realising that Ruby’s fallen for it hook, line and sinker.

The following day, Joe makes Sadie’s mission clear—spy on Caleb and Ruby, and bring him any evidence he can use against them.

5) Sadie has her eyes on Caleb

Sadie begins looking for dirt on Caleb and Ruby on Wednesday, but soon decides that she might be able to cause more damage by coming between them herself, by seducing Caleb to break up their marriage.

Joe warns her that Caleb and Ruby are strong together, yet Sadie remains confident that she can succeed.

A drinking game at Mill Cottage the following day gives her another chance to learn about the people around them. As the women begin sharing secrets, Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick) lets something slip. Sadie immediately presses her for more detail, alert to anything that might prove useful.

Cain (Jeff Hordley), meanwhile, is suspicious of Sadie’s decision to stay in the village. Knowing from his own history with her what she’s capable of, he warns Caleb that she could destroy his life. Caleb dismisses the warning, confident that he’ll see through anything she tries.

At the end of the week, Sadie looks for a chance to catch Caleb alone, but she quickly discovers that putting her plan into practice will be harder than she expected.

6) Nicola learns of Bob’s troubles

Meanwhile, as Nicola’s grieving process is finally able to begin, after the exposure of Sadie’s lies, she’s grateful to have Bob (Tony Audenshaw) beside her for support.

Bob couldn’t face the funeral himself, but when he heard that there was a problem with the hearse, he stepped in. As the mourners left the church, Bob arrived with a Home James Haulage truck to transport the coffin to the cemetery. Nicola was touched by the gesture, knowing it was the perfect send-off.

But as the two talk in the café next week, Bob reveals that he’s had some bad news of his own…

7) Claudette puts Robert’s confidence to the test

Robert hopes to end the week on another high, with a substantial win, when he proposes a high-stakes poker game to Joe and Jai (Chris Bisson).

Kev (Chris Coghill) is keen to join them, but the news that Claudette (Flo Wilson) will also be playing is enough to put him off. Robert, however, refuses to let her reputation deter him.

Despite everyone’s warnings, he remains convinced that Claudette isn’t as good as they claim and presses ahead with his plan to win big.

Could underestimating Claudette prove to be an expensive mistake?

8) Vinny’s future hangs in the balance

Vinny returns to court next week, with his family rallying around him as he prepares to learn his fate.

Having pleaded guilty to causing Jimmy’s death, Vinny has begun making arrangements for a likely prison sentence. His relationship with Lewis (Bradley Riches) has already ended, with Lewis unable to move past the weeks Vinny spent concealing his involvement in the crash.

Vinny recently turned to Aaron for advice about surviving prison, admitting that he wasn’t sure he could face returning to the village afterwards. He offered to sign over his share of the scrapyard, but Aaron promised to keep the business running and help him when he was released.

Next week, Vinny leaves flowers at Jimmy’s grave before Mandy (Lisa Riley) invites him for tea. He’s taken aback to discover that the family have gathered at Wishing Well to support him, giving him some much-needed reassurance ahead of court the following day.

However, their encouragement can only do so much to ease his fears. On Monday, Mandy and Paddy (Dominic Brunt) try to convince Vinny that he’ll be back with them before long, whilst he prepares to say his goodbyes.

Aaron urges him to remember the advice he’s given him, offering a final reminder that he can get through whatever lies ahead. With his family’s support behind him, a frightened Vinny heads to court—but will he be going back home to them?

9) Samson’s impending release causes friction

Whilst Vinny faces the prospect of going to prison, another Dingle is preparing to leave it, as news emerges next week that Samson (Sam Hall) is due to be released.

Samson was sentenced to four years in prison in August 2024, after his lies about the accidental stabbing at The Hide left Matty (Ash Palmisciano) facing a terrifying spell on remand.

Although he eventually admitted the truth, Samson then attacked Josh (Osian Morgan), the friend who had pressured him into lying, adding an assault charge to his troubles.

Moira (Natalie J Robb) has never forgiven what Samson put her son through, and the prospect of his homecoming soon causes fresh tension.

Next week, Matty is struggling at Emmerdale Farm following the arrival of Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant), Sarah (Katie Hill) and baby Leyla. He agreed to move into a smaller bedroom to make room for them, but the lack of sleep is taking its toll, particularly when he’s also being left to hold the fort at the farm.

Up at Wishing Well, the Dingles gather to commemorate the anniversary of Zak’s (Steve Halliwell) passing, but Cain is particularly put out by the low turnout of family members.

With Cain in a bad mood as he returns home, Sam (James Hooton) decides it’s best not to reveal his and Lydia’s (Karen Blick) exciting news about Samson’s return home just yet.

The following day, Matty decides he needs to leave Emmerdale Farm. Moira offers him a room at Wishing Well, but Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) can already see why the move will cause problems.

Knowing that Samson is due to be released, Belle is aware that Sam and Lydia have earmarked the room for his return.

Given the history between the pair, and with Matty now moved in, the subsequent reveal of the news soon sees Moira at odds with Sam and Lydia.

By the end of the week, with Moira’s unwillingness to back down now alienating her from the rest of the family, Matty decides to take action.

Moira’s dismayed when he comes downstairs with his suitcase, announcing that he’s moving out again.

Moira begs Matty to reconsider, but Matty is more concerned about her hatred of Samson, telling her that it’s time she forgave him, despite what he put Matty through.

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