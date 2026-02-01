This week on EastEnders, Bea pushes Honey to sue Suki, Patrick visits Zoe in prison, Nugget accuses Nicola and Harry of attacking him, and Ross proposes to Vicki.

1) Bea discovers some incriminating gossip about Suki

Bea (Ronni Ancona) arrived in Albert Square a few weeks ago as an old school acquaintance of Linda’s (Kellie Bright). The two – alongside Honey (Emma Barton) – bumped into each other at Linda’s school reunion, where Bea was quick to remind Linda of the bullying behaviour Linda and her friends used to subject her to.

Yet last week, we learnt that Bea isn’t as squeaky clean as she’s been making out, when she orchestrated for two girls to trash the Minute Mart. When she helped Honey clean up, she managed to bag herself a job working alongside Honey in the shop.

The incident came just a day after Bea apprehended a thief as they tried to escape from the store without paying – and it’s not 100% clear whether Bea had anything to do with setting up that particular incident as well.

Next week, Bea’s manipulative behaviour continues when an incident disrupts her first day in the shop.

When Vinny (Shiv Jalota) and Nugget arrive, Bea’s unimpressed with how Vinny speaks to Honey and tries to defend her friend.

Later, when Honey manages to hurt her back whilst working, Bea is even less impressed by how Suki (Balvinder Sopal) brushes Honey’s injury off, and tells Honey that she should sue the Panesars for her workplace injury!

Though Honey isn’t sure, as she and Bea later drink wine in the shop, they fantasise about suing Suki.

As the wine flows, Honey soon lets her guard down and reveals to Bea that Suki once tried to kiss her – an incident which happened way back in 2021 when Suki was first coming to terms with her sexuality.

With nobody else knowing about the attempted kiss, how will the cunning Bea use this newfound information to her advantage?

2) Patrick visits Zoe in prison

Last week, Jasmine (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) returned Patrick’s (Rudolph Walker) money and vanished after Oscar (Pierre Moullier) told her that he wasn’t willing to let Patrick fund their disappearing act to Thailand.

It seems a fair decision by Oscar, considering poor Patrick is already £6,000 down thanks to Oscar’s theft of his bet winnings last year, which eventually ended up pocketed by Howie (Delroy Atkinson).

Nobody has seen or heard from Jasmine since, and Patrick is putting the blame on Kat (Jessie Wallace) for badgering her into helping free Zoe (Michelle Ryan) from prison.

This week, Patrick overhears Kat asking Oscar if he’s heard from Jasmine. He decides he wants to speak to Zoe directly to see if she can help track his granddaughter down, but Kat doesn’t want Zoe to know that Jasmine has vanished.

However, Patrick is becoming overwhelmed at the prospect of having to organise Anthony’s (Nicholas Bailey) funeral, so he’s desperate to speak to Zoe to find out more about what actually happened the night his son died.

After he asks Kim (Tameka Empson) and Denise (Diane Parish) to help him get a visiting order, he heads to speak to Zoe face-to-face, despite Kat’s attempts to stop him from visiting her daughter.

At the prison, Zoe does her best to answer Patrick’s questions as truthfully as she can without hurting him, but Patrick is still left shocked by her account of what Anthony did to her.

Zoe is also left with a surprise after Patrick makes a cryptic comment about Jasmine which leaves her worried.

In Thursday’s episode, in the aftermath of the eventful visit, Denise, Kim and Yolande (Angela Wynter) rally around Patrick, who has no idea how to grieve for his son after hearing the truth about what he did to Zoe.

3) Nugget demands to know who attacked him

Ravi (Aaron Thiara) has had a rough couple of weeks since Harry (Elijah Holloway) and Nicola (Laura Doddington) spiked his drink at Harry’s Barn, causing him to black out and hallucinate the image of late father Nish (Navin Chowdhry).

When Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) joined the search party trying to find his dad, Ravi ended up mistaking him for Nish and gave him a beating which landed him in hospital and in need of emergency surgery.

With Nugget having no memory of the attack, Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) has pushed Ravi to keep the truth from him, fearful that Nugget would never forgive him.

Nugget initially assumed that Ravi’s decision not to visit him in hospital was because he was ashamed of him for not sticking up for himself against his mystery attacker, and although Ravi has since told him that he couldn’t be prouder of the man he’s become, relations between the father and son remain strained this week as Ravi’s guilt continues to overwhelm him.

Priya suggests that they get Nugget a car, which would give Ravi the opportunity to teach him how to drive, hopeful that it’ll help repair their bond.

However, when Barney (Lewis Bridgeman) overhears Priya blaming his dad and brother for what happened to Nugget, he confronts them, wanting to know what Priya meant.

Nicola and Harry deny attacking Nugget, but Barney isn’t convinced, so he asks Avani (Aaliyah James) to tell him what Nugget remembers.

Unfortunately, this time it’s Nugget’s turn to overhear something he shouldn’t, as he demands to know whether the Mitchells were responsible for attacking him!

In Thursday’s episode, Barney can’t give Nugget the answers he needs, so he marches over to confront Nicola and Harry.

It’s on Priya and Ravi to intervene, and the Mitchells are forced to back up their lie to protect Nugget from discovering that his dad was the one who attacked him.

4) Ross proposes to Vicki

This week’s episodes saw Vicki (Alice Haig) end up in Zack’s (James Farrar) bed after she opened up to him about how much she was dreading Joel’s (Max Murray) trial.

Zack had invited Vicki around to his flat to give her a distraction as he tried some new recipes for The Vic’s kitchen, but it wasn’t long before the pair – who first shared a surprise kiss late last year while Vicki and Ross (Alex Walkinshaw) were separated – ended up in bed together.

When she headed back to No. 43, she was forced to lie to Ross about her whereabouts, claiming she’d been with Mark (Stephen Aaron-Sipple), before she headed to court to face Joel with Mark and Ross.

This week, with the trial in the rear view mirror, Ross decides it’s time to get his life back on track by starting a handyman business. In the meantime, Vicki heads to the Boxing Den, which leads to her sharing yet another charged moment with Zack.

Unfortunately for the pair, Mark just so happens to spot their clandestine encounter, and realises that something is going on between them.

A new job isn’t Ross’s only big move as he tries to sort his life out, as we learn that he’s planning to propose to Vikki and cement their relationship, which has only just gotten back on track after Vicki ended things following Joel’s attack.

Mark learns of this too when he spots Ross leaving a jewellers, and as the pair discuss Ross’s proposal plans outside the tube station, Zack just so happens to overhear them.

Mark soon reveals to Vicki that Ross is planning to propose. With her head already spinning after her night of passion with Zack, things get even more confusing for her when she sees Zack taking a woman into his flat.

She’s left wondering whether her night with Zack actually meant nothing to him, and whether she’s risked her relationship for nothing…

When Ross later gets down on one knee, both he and Vicki look delighted. However, before she can give him a response, Vicki drops a bombshell, leading Ross to demand answers!

Has Vicki really confessed, and if so, will she tell Ross who she slept with?

5) Julie makes plans for a vow renewal

It’s been over a year since Nigel (Paul Bradley) first returned to Walford and revealed that he had been diagnosed with early onset dementia.

In recent months, with Nigel’s condition worsening, Julie (Karen Henthorn) and Phil (Steve McFadden) made the decision that it was time to get some extra help by moving Nigel into a care home.

However, after Nigel made an off-the-cuff remark about wanting to go to the beach, Phil changed his mind about the care home idea and started making plans to move him and Nigel to Portugal to stay with Grant.

Last week, Julie made an early return to Albert Square, taking Phil by surprise, as he’d been planning to take Nigel away to Portugal that very night.

When Phil told Mark that Julie’s return wouldn’t stop him from taking Nigel away, Mark decided to quietly tell Julie the truth – partly to stop his Uncle Phil from leaving when he needed his help to track down a police informant.

Julie soon convinced Phil to hand over Nigel’s passport, preventing him from taking him away, and made it clear that she’d be taking Nigel to live elsewhere as she continues to search for a care home for him.

She moved him out of No. 1 and into Peacock’s Palace while she searched for somewhere more permanent, and as we return to the plot this week, Nigel is struggling to settle into the unfamiliar surroundings.

Linda (Kellie Bright) asks Phil to give Julie more support with the move, unaware that Phil’s actions are exactly why Nigel and Julie were moving out in the first place.

Later, Linda overhears Julie cancelling plans, and offers to sit with Nigel to give her a well-deserved break. However, Nigel becomes distressed as Julie goes to leave, and accidentally manages to injure her once again.

As Linda spots multiple bruises on Julie’s arms, she becomes increasingly concerned for her wellbeing.

She tries to get Phil to intervene and help take the burden off Julie, but is left shocked when Julie reveals to her Phil’s plans to take Nigel to Portugal without telling her.

Wanting to make a romantic gesture before Nigel’s memory issues become more frequent and he completely forgets who she is, Julie decides she’s going to organise a vow renewal, and Linda offers to help out.

Julie accepts Linda’s offer to help, but on one condition – Phil isn’t invited to the vow renewal!

6) Phil gets news on Nigel’s care, but keeps it to himself

Over at No. 1, Phil gets a call from the care home, where it’s revealed that they now have a place available for Nigel – but, still not wanting Nigel to spend his remaining years locked away, he decides not to pass the information on to Julie.

Next Wednesday, the day of the vow renewal arrives, as the final preparations are put in place at Harry’s Barn.

However, Phil still hasn’t hold Julie about the care home place, despite needing to accept it within 24 hours.

Nigel assumes that Phil is his best man and wanders over to Phil’s to get ready, leaving Phil angry as he realises that Julie was planning to go ahead with a vow renewal without telling him.

Phil eventually agrees to take Nigel to the wedding and then leave, and he accompanies his best friend to Harry’s Barn, where the residents of Albert Square are waiting.

Kim (Tameka Empson) plays the role of celebrant for the pair.

However, realising that both he and Julie have been keeping secrets from each other, will Phil eventually fess up and tell Julie about the care home place before it’s too late?

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for this week:

Monday 2nd February (Episode 7271)

Vicki faces a big decision, Bea is excited about making a fresh start, and Linda is worried about a friend.

Tuesday 3rd February (Episode 7272)

Ross seeks the truth, Phil gets an important phone call, and Honey spills a secret.

Wednesday 4th February (Episode 7273)

Linda goes over and above for Nigel and Julie, Patrick tries to get answers, and Barney stumbles upon some shocking information.

Thursday 5th February (Episode 7274)

Denise and Kim rally around Patrick, Priya and Ravi make a move to protect Nugget, Barney is left in distress, and Honey tries her best to reassure Bea.