Ken’s former fling Martha returns to Coronation Street

Martha Fraser, the woman whose fling with Ken Barlow almost ended his marriage to Dierdre, is to return to Coronation Street next month as the show kicks off a new love triangle storyline.

13 years after Ken’s (William Roache) brief fling with Martha almost resulted in the breakup of his marriage to Deirdre (Anne Kirkbride), Martha returns to Weatherfield, landing Ken in deep water.

In true Martha fashion, she sails back into Ken’s life as she arrives on her canal barge some 13 years after she was last seen on the cobbles.

Acclaimed actress Stephanie Beacham reprises her role as femme fatale Martha for the first time since 2009, but it comes at a bad time for Ken. He has recently rekindled his relationship with another of his ex-lovers, Wendy Popadopulous (Roberta Kerr), with whom he had an affair back in 1989.

Ken is stunned when Martha arrives to help out with the Am Dram production, currently being put together by the Weatherfield Players, and it’s not long before his old feelings come flooding back.

Despite having recently struck up a new relationship with Wendy, it doesn’t take long before Martha’s exotic charms lure him in, and the octogenarian lothario finds himself in yet another love triangle, of which Ken has plenty of experience.

Discussing Wendy’s surprise return, William Roache said: “I was delighted when Wendy came back into Ken’s life. I love that the writers are drawing on the rich history of Ken’s life to come up with these stories.

“When I found out that Martha was also going to make a return I was thrilled, but I fear heartache may be round the corner once more for Ken now he has found himself in another love triangle.”

Discussing her return to Coronation Street after 13 years, Stephanie Beacham said: “I am delighted that Martha has returned to Weatherfield. It is an absolute joy to be working with Bill again.”

Martha Fraser’s return to Weatherfield will air on 23rd November.

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Coronation Street:

Monday 24th October (Episode 10777-10778)

Stephen tries to persuade Jenny to move on from Leo.

Summer is stung by Billy’s disapproval.

Eileen gets a Halloween trick.

Daisy tackles the ghost of Sinead.

Wednesday 26th October (Episode 10779-10790)

Audrey throws Stephen’s plans overboard.

Spider chooses Gruff over Toyah.

Tyrone’s new hobby has Fiz worried.

A friendly Eileen worries George.

Friday 28th October (Episode 10781-10782)

Fiz fears what the Gazette will print.

Stephen tries to scupper Audrey’s holiday plans.

Daisy and Daniel’s crossed wires leaves them homeless.