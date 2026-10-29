EastEnders reveals a huge new winter trailer as Janine returns

A huge new EastEnders promo has teased what’s in store this winter, ending with a first look at Janine Butcher’s long-awaited return to Walford!

The promo shows Kat’s (Jessie Wallace) search for vengeance is set to continue, as she tries to find out who was the last person to see Zoe (Michelle Ryan) alive.

“You made a pact with me,” she reminds Alfie (Shane Richie). “I want him dead!”

Despite Kat telling Linda (Kellie Bright) about Zoe in tonight’s episode, Max managed to convince her that he had no idea Zoe was dying.

However, Cindy’s (Michelle Collins) grievance against her former fiancé continues, and we see her telling Max at The Vic: “Do you know, I can’t wait for Linda to find out who the real Max Branning is!”

Linda is then seen sitting alone at Peacock Palace.

Whether Kat will discover that Max (Jake Wood) was the last person to see Zoe alive remains to be seen, but she isn’t the only person Max needs to worry about – the promo shows returnee Sean Slater (Robert Kazinsky) threatening him.

“Do you remember when me and Tanya buried you in a box?” Sean is seen reminding Max.

Jack is also seen looking forlorn as he tries to track down Amy (Ellie Dadd) with the help of Phil (Steve McFadden), with a man in a hoodie appearing to give them some bad news.

A mysterious death certificate with today’s date suggests that the Carters may finally come to terms with Mick’s death – or is there another death ahead?

Max’s bad luck continues as he’s set to receive punches from both Jack (Scott Maslen) and Ravi (Aaron Thiara)!

“Max took fifty grand off ya,” Jack says to Amy, before we see him throwing a punch at his older brother.

We also see Nicola (Laura Doddington) pulled to the floor by sister Gemma (Patricia Potter), as tension rises in the Hawkins household.

Meanwhile, Oscar (Pierre Counihan-Moullier) gets ready to party in the lead-up to Christmas, while Alfie faces a festive shock as Mo (Laila Morse) is seen leading a donkey through The Vic!

Sean is set to get involved in tracking down dodgy copper Craig (Matthew James-Bailey). We see him alongside Craig’s car outside a hospital, introducing himself as “Sean, your conscience.”

There’s fresh drama in store for Suki (Balvinder Sopal) and Eve (Heather Peace) as Eve tells someone, possibly her wife, that “you wouldn’t know what love looked like if you had to pick it out of a police line-up.”

The promo also shows Denise (Diane Parish) tell her friends and loved ones that she wants to stop treatment, leading to shock.

Linda is seen being tempted to turn back to the booze, as son Lee’s (Danny Hatchard) alcoholism storyline continues.

“If you can’t beat ’em, self destruct with ’em.”

Oscar is seen looking at a mysterious text on his phone, whilst Amy looks upset at the police station.

Elsewhere, Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) and Ian’s (Adam Woodyatt) romance heats up, while Lauren’s (Jacqueline Jossa) sordid affair with Mark Fowler (Stephen Aaron-Sipple) continues.

Sharon (Letitia Dean) is seen telling someone, “I ain’t scared of you, darlin’.”

Plus, Vinny (Shiv Jalota) proposes to Penny (Kitty Castledine), as he continues to be oblivious to the fact that baby Ethan might actually belong to Harry (Elijah Holloway).

Will Penny say yes?

We also see Harry angrily smashing a bottle outside on the square – has he discovered that he’s Ethan’s dad?

“I needed my big brother,” Jack is seen shouting at Max on the square, while we see Suki smashing a glass on the floor at home.

Nicola’s big secret also looks set to come out on Christmas Day, as she tells her family: “Now you all know. Merry Christmas, everyone!”

Ned (Jamie Bamber) and Nicola are the only two who know the truth about how Nicola’s dad died – is their secret going to be revealed?

The dramatic promo ends with a gun being revealed, as Cindy glares in anger.

In the final shot, we see Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) for the first time since December 2022, as we’re left wondering what’s brought her back to Albert Square.

It’s set to be an eventful winter in E20.

The promo airs at the end of tonight’s episode, and is available to watch now on YouTube.