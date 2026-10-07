EastEnders to air coming out storyline for newcomer Ryder

Next week on EastEnders, Nicola encourages Ryder to open up as he hides his sexuality from his family, but how will Ned react to the truth?

The ambiguously-aged Ryder Hawkins (Felix Uff) recently arrived on Albert Square along with the rest of his dysfunctional family.

Yet while the Hawkins’ first few weeks have been dominated by Nicola’s (Laura Doddington) frosty relationship with mum Rose (Marian McLoughlin), and the family’s efforts to save Harry’s Barn, Ryder is set to take centre stage next week as part of a coming out storyline.

Today’s episode saw Ryder’s dad Ned (Jamie Bamber) tease him when he couldn’t take his eyes off his phone, asking if he had “a bird on the go”.

Now, new spoilers have revealed that Ryder is in fact gay, and his sexuality is set to cause major issues between him and his dad.

In tomorrow’s episode, Ryder starts working at the bar now co-owned by his dad and his aunt, but as Nicola shows him the ropes, she picks up on some tension between Ryder and his dad.

She takes Ryder to lunch and encourages him to open up, but she’s in for a surprise when Ryder’s date turns up at Harry’s.

Now, new spoilers for next week have revealed more about what’s in store as Ryder is conflicted over whether to reveal his sexuality to the rest of his family.

In next Monday’s episode, Ned encourages his son to return to playing football after an old coach encourages him to get back involved – but Nicola soon learns that one of Ryder’s teammates struggled after coming out, and she realises just why her nephew is so keen to keep his sexuality under wraps.

Later, Ryder opens up to Nicola about the man he’s been seeing, and how he’s concerned about Ned’s influence over his life.

Nicola eventually manages to encourage him to have an important conversation with his mum, but when Ryder asks Gemma (Patricia Potter) to chat later that evening, he’s unaware that Ned has overheard them.

Has Ned just discovered that his son is gay?

Meanwhile, across the square, Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) and Mark’s (Stephen Aaron-Sipple) secret affair continues as they meet at No. 31, but their clandestine date has an abrupt end when they realise that someone is in the house.

They assume that it was just a handyman, but before long Ned confronts Mark and reveals that he was the person in the house!

Now knowing about Mark and Lauren’s affair, he blackmails Mark and demands that he do him a favour.

Later, over at Harry’s Bar, Ned continues to pressure his son “to conform”, further cementing Ryder’s belief that his dad wouldn’t be happy with his sexuality.

Over coffee at the café, Mark fills Lauren in on the fact that Ned has discovered their affair.

Lauren urges Mark to do whatever it takes to protect their secret, and Mark is reluctantly forced to carry out Ned’s orders.

With Ned having overheard Ryder and Gemma’s conversation, will the secret task he’s given Mark have anything to do with Ryder?

Here are the spoilers for next week’s EastEnders episodes:

Monday 12th October (Episode 7415)

Ned rallies the community to celebrate becoming co-owner of Harry’s Barn.

Lauren and Mark’s secret threatens to catch up with them.

Amy finds herself increasingly drawn to Craig.

Tuesday 13th October (Episode 7416)

Mark faces an impossible choice.

Amy’s growing distance from her friends causes concern.

The Slaters rally around Kat as her grief deepens.

Wednesday 14th October (Episode 7417)

Kat’s grief continues to consume her.

Penny pushes Amy for answers.

Guilt begins to weigh heavily on Mark.

Thursday 15th October (Episode 7418)

Kat and Alfie’s relationship hangs in the balance.

A desperate search gets under way.