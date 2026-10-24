12 Coronation Street Spoilers as Ryan discovers Bethany’s secret – 25th to 30th October

This week on Coronation Street, a Halloween fright sees Sally lashing out, Gary faces fresh battles behind bars, Ryan discovers Bethany’s pregnancy, and is Lucy about to learn the truth about Christina?

1) Gary faces trouble behind bars

Gary (Mikey North) is settling into an eight-month prison sentence, but a troublesome cellmate and an unexpected offer of help from Ross (Ian Burfield) suggest his time inside won’t be straightforward.

Whilst Sarah (Tina O’Brien) was cleared last week, Gary was jailed for his part in the cover-up of Theo’s (James Cartwright) death.

After Gary was sent down, Maria (Samia Longchambon) was furious to find Sarah celebrating her own freedom in the bistro, shoving a Manchester Tart into her face and knocking Bethany (Lucy Fallon) over when she intervened.

Gary, however, has a more complicated view of the outcome.

“Obviously he thinks that [Sarah] didn’t deserve to go down so he’s probably quite relieved on that front, but he’s having to foot the blame for it,” Mikey North explains. “But I guess in the grand scheme of things, eight months, it could have been a lot worse! And she hasn’t chucked him under the bus, so he has to be a little bit grateful for that.”

Their shared history also makes it difficult for Gary to resent Sarah, despite Maria’s anger. When he called his wife from prison, he apologised and urged her to stay strong, whilst Kirk (Andy Whyment) arrived with his PJs to offer his sister some support at home.

“It’s obviously not Gary’s first rodeo in prison – he’s a seasoned professional at this rate! I think it’s probably a lot harder for them on the outside than it is for Gary on the inside at times,” Mikey adds.

With Kirk moving in to help Maria, Mikey welcomes the development, whilst also hinting at more to come for Gary’s son Jake (Bobby Bradshaw).

“It’s a great shout to have Kirk in there. Gary and Kirk make such an interesting pair because they could not be more different,” he tells us.

“Also, young Jake has a lot coming up as well. He’s absolutely fantastic – a little Jack P. Shepherd from when he was younger – so I’m glad he’s holding down the fort while Gary’s away.”

Yet Gary has already found cause for concern after discovering his cellmate Jonesy (Carl Rice) dealing drugs. Worried that he could also get into trouble if anything was found in their shared cell, Gary demanded that Jonesy stop, only to be warned to keep out of his business.

Ross has offered to look out for him, but although Gary initially welcomed the familiar face, the prison officer’s behaviour leaves him questioning his motives.

“Gary finds it really strange and doesn’t quite know what’s going on. Ross’s behaviour and some of the things he says are quite odd,” Mikey reveals.

“Gary doesn’t want to repel against him too much too quickly because he thinks Ross might look after him in there, but Gary is definitely sceptical and taken aback.”

And whilst Gary might hope to serve his sentence without further trouble, Mikey hints that some difficult weeks lie ahead.

“Without wanting to give too much away, the amount of hours I’ve spent in makeup getting injuries put on for the two months that the viewers haven’t seen would probably suggest not. Gary’s surely done the most fight scenes in the history of Coronation Street and he’s probably about to add to it in some serious numbers…”

2) Debbie and Adam fall victim to Paula’s revenge

Debbie (Sue Devaney) finds herself targeted by a familiar face this week, when Paula (Kelli Hollis) returns to Chariot Square with an apology—and takes the opportunity to exploit her confusion.

The pair’s recent encounter ended badly after Debbie failed to recognise her former prison adversary. Paula took offence, believing Debbie was deliberately snubbing her, and their subsequent argument helped cost the hotel a wedding booking.

Debbie’s attempts to make Ronnie (Vinta Morgan) jealous by flirting with the groom-to-be only made matters worse at home. During their argument, Ronnie blurted out that she was no longer the woman he’d fallen in love with, leaving Debbie devastated despite his immediate apology.

When Paula reappears with an apology, Debbie is understandably wary. But whilst Debbie keeps her at arm’s length, Paula overhears something she can use to her advantage.

Adam (Sam Robertson) is planning to propose to Alya (Sair Khan), and goes through the arrangements with Debbie. Having listened in, and knowing that Debbie is suffering from dementia, Paula then claims to be the guest staying in room 108.

Debbie has forgotten that the room is reserved for Adam, and unwittingly gives Paula access by handing over the key.

When Adam later brings Alya upstairs for his romantic surprise, the engagement ring is nowhere to be found. He heads back to reception and angrily blames Debbie for wrecking his plans, prompting her to realise exactly what she’s done.

However, Debbie isn’t prepared to let Paula get away with it. The next day, she tracks her down and demands the ring back, before returning it to Adam and Alya.

3) Halloween brings an engagement surprise

With the ring safely back in his possession, Adam gets another chance to ask Alya to marry him at the Rovers’ Halloween party.

This time he gets the answer he’s been hoping for. Alya accepts, prompting cheers from their fellow partygoers as the couple celebrate their engagement.

4) Ryan discovers Bethany’s secret

Meanwhile, Bethany has another awkward conversation ahead when Ryan (Ryan Prescott) works out what she’s been hiding.

Last week, Sarah discovered her daughter was pregnant during a hospital visit, but remained unaware that her own ex-boyfriend Kit (Jacob Roberts) was the father.

As Bethany admitted her fears about raising a child alone, Sarah assumed Ryan was the man involved and encouraged him to get in touch with her daughter following their initial dates.

Bethany also concealed her encounter with Kit when Sarah questioned who he’d slept with whilst she was in prison, claiming he’d been on a date with Jodie (Olivia Frances-Brown).

When Ryan visits the flat, he’s concerned by how unwell Bethany looks. She tries to pass it off as a hangover, but has to hurry to the bathroom to throw up.

Her explanation soon unravels when Ryan spots folic acid tablets in her bag and asks whether she’s pregnant.

Bethany admits that she is, telling him the baby was conceived during a one-night stand. Ryan responds kindly, reassuring her that she’ll make a great mum.

He continues to look out for her the following day, taking her home and preparing some food when she feels sick. Bethany is touched by his care, whilst Ryan makes it clear he’s happy to help.

But how long can Bethany keep the father’s real identity secret?

5) Ross tries to win Fiz round

Over at No.9, Ross makes an effort to get back on Fiz’s (Jennie McAlpine) good side, but she’s reluctant to accept his offer.

His deliberate interference has already caused trouble at home after he kept Tyrone (Alan Halsall) drinking in the Rovers when he was supposed to be joining the family for a film night.

Believing he should stand up for himself, Ross took Tyrone’s phone after Fiz sent a message asking him to pick up popcorn, ensuring he missed the evening altogether. When Fiz learned what had happened, she confronted Ross about deliberately getting in the way.

This week Ross arrives with flowers and suggests taking Dorin (Henry Meller) and the quads to the park. Despite her reservations, Fiz agrees.

6) Ross goads Tyrone into a shocking attack

But the next day, Tyrone discovers a bruise on Dorin, who claims that Aled (Joseph Woods) punched him during their outing.

Ross urges Tyrone to confront Aled’s parents, Chesney (Sam Aston) and Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell), over the alleged bullying.

“I think Tyrone would have probably spoken to Fiz about it and said, “‘Look, we probably just need to have a quick word with Ches and nip this in the bud early.‘” Alan Halsall tells us.

“But with Ross in his ear, he feels like he has to make a point, make a stand, and show that he’s the man of the house, which certainly isn’t Tyrone!”

Tyrone goes round and announces that Dorin won’t be attending the quads’ seventh birthday party. But Ross isn’t content to leave matters there, and deliberately provokes an argument between the two men when he arrives.

With his dad’s constant criticisms playing on his insecurities, Tyrone is desperate to show that he can’t be pushed around—and punches Chesney!

“Once Chesney looks at Tyrone and says, “Come on mate, what are you doing? This is ridiculous,” that gets Tyrone’s back up because he feels he has to do it to show his dad,” Alan continues

“He’s basically caught in the middle of it and causes a row that would never have happened prior to Ross being there.”

He immediately regrets it, but a manipulative Ross backs his behaviour, reinforcing the very attitude that has led Tyrone to attack his friend.

“When something becomes physical like it does between Tyrone and Chesney, there’s an immediate realisation from Tyrone: ‘Oh God, this isn’t me. This isn’t right. I shouldn’t have done that,’” Alan explains.

“Though he might not be willing to admit to himself straight away that he only did it for his dad. He’s devastated because Ches isn’t just a friend, he’s family. Nobody punches Ches!”

When they attend the Rovers’ Halloween party, Fiz reminds Tyrone that he needs to apologise. When Chesney and Gemma arrive, will he be able to put things right?

7) Sally strikes out in a Halloween nightmare

Across the street, Sally (Sally Dynevor) yet again finds herself at odds with Lucy (Anya Dewin), after refusing to let her attend a friend’s Halloween party.

Lucy is eager to go to Kayla’s, but the admission that her parents won’t be present settles the matter for Sally—it’s a firm no. Tim (Joe Duttine) tries to help Lucy understand the decision, explaining that Sally is looking out for her, but Lucy is seething.

The following day, the pair persuade Lucy to join Joanie (Savanna Pennington) at the Rovers’ celebrations. However, news of a riot at Joanie’s dad’s prison gives the family something more serious to think about, as Sally tries to play down her concerns.

Sally and Tim try to reassure Joanie, but after Tim takes the girls to the pub, Sally hears a noise outside and spots a ghost at the window.

Knowing Mick (Joe Layton) has escaped from custody before, Sally fears he could be responsible.

Lisa (Vicky Myers) tries to put her mind at rest when Sally shares her concerns with her and Carla (Alison King), but two silent calls to the landline leave her increasingly unnerved.

When a power cut then leaves the street in darkness, a ghostly figure appears behind Sally. Terrified, she grabs a vase and hits them over the head.

Who has she struck?

8) Christina’s secret hangs by a keyring

The next day brings an unexpected visit from social worker Ruth (Amy Drake), as Sally and Tim discover that Lucy has been documenting her grievances against Sally.

Having called Ruth herself, Lucy leaves with a triumphant glance at Sally, confident she’s about to get her foster carer into trouble.

Ruth explains that Lucy has kept a journal accusing Sally of controlling her and making unkind comments behind her back. Whilst the allegations horrify Sally and Tim, Lucy is outside where she ends up talking with Christina (Amy Robbins) on Maxine’s bench.

As Lucy opens up about her feelings and explains about Ruth’s visit, Christina becomes increasingly concerned about her secret granddaughter. She later tells George (Tony Maudsley) that she wants to protect Lucy at all costs…

Still troubled the following day, Christina looks at the photograph of Rachel in her keyring and admits to George that she failed her daughter.

A subsequent encounter with Lucy brings a devastating discovery. Lucy shows her some family videos, and Christina notices Richie (Nathan Sussex) behaving abusively towards Rachel in the background.

Overwhelmed by what she’s seen, Christina rushes away, dropping her keyring in the process.

That leaves Lucy with questions of her own, and she later arrives at the undertakers demanding to know why Christina has a picture of her mum in her keyring—will Christina finally explain their connection?

Later, at No.11, Christina tells George what the footage revealed. She’s now certain Richie was abusing Rachel, rather than Rachel abusing him, leaving George shocked.

9) Summer’s hopes are crushed as Marco is jailed

Summer (Harriet Bibby) receives bad news on Tuesday, when Adam and Alya tell her that Marco (William Teasdale) has lost his case and will remain behind bars following his time on remand.

Marco was arrested after acting as a getaway driver for a robbery, but maintained that he had been told he was simply giving a lift to some friends.

However, Summer refuses to give up on him. When she visits him the next day, she promises to stay by his side and insists he’ll succeed with an appeal.

Her determination is undiminished when she later meets Asha (Tanisha Gorey) and Amy (Elle Mulvaney), telling her friends that she intends to support Marco.

But will her hopes for his release prove misplaced?

10) Idris sets his sights on Underworld

Elsewhere on the cobbles, Idris (Junade Khan) turns his attention to a different Weatherfield business, after his plans to buy the bistro with Leanne (Jane Danson) fell through.

Leanne recently decided against taking the restaurant back from Nick (Ben Price), having overheard Sam (Jude Riordan) pleading with his dad not to sell.

Idris now suggests to Leanne that he might pursue the factory instead. She warns him that Carla is unlikely to entertain an offer—and his encounter with her earlier that day gives little reason to expect a warm reception.

After Carla complains that he’s parked too close to her car, Idris attempts to charm her, but Lisa can tell he hasn’t made a good impression.

Unbeknownst to Idris, Carla does have concerns about the business. She confides in Lisa the following day that sales figures are poor, and is hurt when Lisa suggests they could manage on her salary if they had to.

Idris overhears them discussing the factory in the Rovers and offers some unsolicited advice, suggesting Carla should rebrand.

Carla promptly puts him in his place, much to Lisa’s amusement. Will Idris take the hint?

11) Daniel refuses to surrender

Over at No.1, Daniel (Rob Mallard) continues his campaign to stop the sale of land at Weathy High, but his petition hasn’t delivered the result he’d hoped for.

Having learned that the council intended to sell the site to a developer, Daniel rallied parents in the hope of keeping it for the pupils’ benefit. Unbeknownst to him at first, Idris was interested in buying it and had asked Alya to represent him.

In a bid to drum up more support, Daniel and Amy distribute leaflets in the precinct to draw attention to the plans.

Later, they join Ken (William Roache) and Tracy (Kate Ford) for drinks celebrating Adam and Alya’s engagement. When Daniel admits the petition has been a disaster, Ken suggests he write an article for the Gazette.

12) The Woman in White makes a surprise comeback

Also this week, Brian (Peter Gunn) is puzzled when his prized, rare copy of Wilkie Collins’s The Woman in White unexpectedly reappears.

Viewers will remember that Jodie had taken the book and hidden it amongst her collection of stolen keepsakes.

Her secret was exposed during her showdown with David (Jack P Shepherd) and Shona (Julia Goulding), when David opened her trinket box as the couple confronted her over her attempts to take Shona’s place in the family.

Unaware of where it’s been for the past eight months, Brian tells Mary (Patti Clare) that someone posted it through the Kabin’s letterbox overnight. But who has returned it?