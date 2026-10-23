7 Emmerdale Spoilers as Baby Tate is kidnapped – 25th to 30th October

Next week on Emmerdale, baby Tate’s disappearance sparks a violent showdown between Kim and Thea, a surprise for Liam turns into a hostage nightmare, and Sadie turns Ruby against Caleb.

1) Kim’s search for baby Tate ends in bloodshed

Kim (Claire King) faces a desperate search for baby Tate next week, but her suspicions lead to a confrontation which leaves Thea (Chelsea Edge) fighting for her life.

Joe (Ned Porteous) has remained unable to accept his son following Dawn’s (Olivia Bromley) death, blaming the baby for the loss of the woman he loved.

Although he believes Graham (Andrew Scarborough) has arranged for the child to be adopted, Graham has actually been caring for him in a secluded cottage on the estate, with Kim hoping Joe will eventually change his mind.

However, Kim has no idea that new local copper Thea is the daughter she gave up for adoption in 1999, or that Thea’s recent efforts to win her trust are part of a plan to take revenge.

Thea briefly considered telling Kim the truth, only to reconsider after hearing her apparently dismissive attitude towards baby Tate’s adoption. More recently, an overheard argument between Kim and Lydia (Karen Blick) left Thea convinced that Kim was selling the child, prompting her to arrange a visit from social services.

When the social worker confirmed that the baby was being properly cared for, Thea refused to accept it. She subsequently downloaded messages from Kim’s phone and misinterpreted a reference to a delivery as evidence of a payment, eventually tracking Graham down to Groundsman Cottage.

Next week, Kim and Graham are horrified when the baby is kidnapped from the cottage, leaving the pair desperate to get him back before Joe discovers what’s happened.

Keeping her step-grandson in the dark, Kim turns to her new buddy Thea for help, but makes it clear that she doesn’t want the police involved.

The situation becomes increasingly dark as ransom demands arrive via a tablet and photographs of the family are left hanging at the cottage. Whilst Graham heads there on the kidnapper’s instructions, Kim begins to piece things together and suddenly questions whether she’s made a mistake in trusting Thea.

Remembering how determined the detective was to implicate her in the crash which led to Dawn’s death, Kim becomes convinced that Thea has taken the baby herself and demands that she admit it.

Kim’s relentless accusations finally provoke a furious response from Thea, leaving Kim fearing for her own safety. Still convinced that Thea is behind the kidnapping, Kim tries to get away, only for Thea to grab her and stop her leaving.

Panicking, Kim grabs a knife from the chopping board—and stabs Thea!

As Thea looks down at the knife protruding from her abdomen, bleeding out, Kim continues to press her for the baby’s whereabouts.

It’s only when Thea accuses Kim of trying to sell the child that Kim realises she’s pointing the finger at the wrong person. But Thea then loses consciousness, leaving Kim with a seriously injured woman and still no answer about where the baby is.

Meanwhile, Graham makes his way to the Home Farm stables, where he’s relieved to find Baby Tate safe. But he’s shocked as the real kidnapper then makes themselves known…

Kim gets Thea to hospital, where the doctor’s insistence that the police must be informed leaves her fearing the consequences.

As Thea is rushed into treatment, will Kim finally discover that the person she’s stabbed is in fact her own daughter?

2) Chas demands answers from Liam and Manpreet

Elsewhere in the village, Chas (Lucy Pargeter) confronts Liam (Jonny McPherson) over her suspicions about Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker), only to discover that his secret night away wasn’t quite what she imagined.

This week, Liam’s plans to attend a medical conference raised Chas’s suspicions when he discouraged her from joining him. His furtive behaviour became harder to ignore after Sam (James Hooton) overheard Liam and Manpreet discussing their plans for the evening, before spotting Liam putting a necklace around her neck and hugging her.

When Sam told Chas what he’d seen, she tried to ring Liam, only for the call to go to voicemail. Learning that Manpreet was also spending the night away gave her further reason to worry.

As Liam returns to the village on Sunday, the sight of Manpreet getting out of his car is enough for Chas to confront them both, accusing the pair of having an affair.

The accusation takes Liam and Manpreet by surprise, but Claudette (Flo Wilson) is able to explain what really happened. She was with them, and the three had been enjoying a murder mystery night.

Whilst that puts paid to Chas’s theory, Liam’s explanation for leaving her out of their plans only manages to upset her further.

When Marlon (Mark Charnock) checks on Chas, he suggests that she could prove Liam wrong about her. Chas soon finds a way to do just that…

3) Paddy discovers Mary’s body!

The following day, Paddy (Dominic Brunt) is shocked to enter the vets’ surgery and find Mary (Louise Jameson) lying face down on the examination table, apparently dead with a knife in her back!

When Liam and Chas come across a panicked Paddy, he leads them to Mary’s ‘body’, only for it to become clear that Chas has recruited her to take part in a murder mystery day for Liam.

Liam is touched that Chas has gone to so much trouble and is initially eager to get involved. However, his enthusiasm soon begins to fade, leaving Chas frustrated that her efforts aren’t having the desired effect.

4) Chas’s murder mystery gains an uninvited guest

Later, whilst Liam is trying to work out a clue Chas has left him at Tenants, he’s interrupted by a knock at the door. The visitor, Dave (Nick Pearse), is a stranger to Liam, but he assumes his arrival is part of the game.

So when Dave proceeds to tie him up, Liam willingly plays along, oblivious to the fact that the visitor has nothing to do with Chas’s plans…

5) Chas is in the firing line as Dylan faces his past

Whilst Liam continues to mistake his predicament for entertainment, Dave is becoming increasingly frustrated that the person he’s looking for, Dylan (Fred Kettle), is nowhere to be found.

When Dylan does arrive, he’s terrified to see Dave, whose explanation finally makes Liam realise his grave error.

Dave reveals that Dylan once reported him to the police, making it clear that his visit concerns something far more serious than Chas’s murder mystery.

With Dylan also tied up, the situation escalates further when Marlon and Chas arrive, with Dave punching Marlon and knocking him unconscious.

Liam and Chas try to reason with him, but their attempts to calm things down fail when Dave produces a gun.

Taking control of the situation, Dave forces Chas outside at gunpoint.

Can Liam get help before anyone else is hurt?

6) Sadie stirs up a public row for Ruby

Over at Mill Cottage, Sadie (Patsy Kensit) finds a way to exploit Caleb’s (Will Ash) concerns about Ruby (Beth Cordingly), as she continues her efforts to break up their marriage.

Having been recruited by Joe to help destroy the couple, Sadie decided that seducing Caleb would be the best way to achieve it. Getting close to him has proved difficult, but she’s had more success in encouraging arguments between him and Ruby.

This week, Sadie deliberately disrupted Caleb’s dinner plans by persuading Ruby to join her for a celebratory drink, even silencing Ruby’s phone to ensure she wasn’t interrupted. Caleb eventually found the pair, tipsy, doing shots in The Woolpack.

Next week, Sadie offers to keep an eye on Ruby, giving Caleb the impression that she shares his concerns about his wife’s drinking.

But when she tells Ruby about the arrangement, Sadie suggests that Caleb is trying to control her. Knowing how Ruby is likely to respond, she encourages her to head to the pub anyway.

Once they’re at The Woolpack, Sadie steers the conversation towards Manpreet’s past, provoking a heated argument which leaves Ruby looking bad in front of the other customers.

Caleb steps in, but Sadie manages to maintain Ruby’s trust by presenting herself as a supportive friend. Speaking to Caleb, she gives a very different account, claiming that she’s been trying to stop Ruby from drinking.

With Sadie concealing her own part in the evening, Caleb and Ruby are left at odds.

7) Sadie gives Ruby a reason to defy Caleb

Sadie presses ahead with her plan later in the week, again suggesting that Caleb’s behaviour towards Ruby is controlling.

Ruby isn’t initially convinced by the accusation, but appreciates having someone she believes is looking out for her. That trust gives Sadie an opportunity to cause further trouble when she persuades Ruby to have a glass of wine before a business meeting.

Caleb is furious when he arrives and sees Ruby drinking again, whilst Sadie acts as though she has nothing to do with it.

His reaction prompts Ruby to reconsider Sadie’s earlier warning. Rather than putting the wine aside, she deliberately takes another sip, making it clear that she won’t be told what to do by her husband.

Their disagreement quickly becomes an argument, which Ruby’s client witnesses before leaving unimpressed. With the meeting ruined, Caleb and Ruby each blame the other, and Ruby storms off.

Left with Caleb, Sadie uses what’s happened to convince him that Ruby has a problem with alcohol, despite having encouraged her to drink in the first place.

By Friday, she’s back to working on Ruby, continuing to suggest that Caleb is trying to control her.

As Sadie encourages each of them to see the other as the problem, will either realise who’s really responsible?