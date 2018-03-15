Home and Away to take a break in Australia for the Commonwealth Games

In a Home and Away first, the series will take a two week transmission break from Australian screens in early April to make way for the Commonwealth Games.

It has been confirmed to Back to the Bay that Home and Away will take a transmission break so that the Seven Network can air the Commonwealth Games, live from the Gold Coast.

The series will air a cliffhanger movie-length episode on Tuesday, 3rd April, before going off air.

The episode, comprising episodes 6856-6858, will play out the trial of Robbo, and its mysterious interruption, Ava disappearing, and an increasingly ill Maggie wrestling with the idea of utilising her daughter’s help.

The series will return on Monday, 16th April, with episode 6859.

Home and Away airs on the Seven Network at 7pm, Monday through Thursday.