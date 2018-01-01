Jessica Falkholt remains in hospital after devastating car crash

Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt has a 50/50 chance of survival, reports Australia’s The Daily Telegraph, after she and her family were involved in a tragic car crash on Boxing Day.

Jessica, who played Hope Morrison in Home and Away for 2 months in 2016, has been in a coma since the December 26th crash, which happened as she and her family were travelling back from Christmas celebrations in Ulladulla, a coastal town in New South Wales.

Jessica’s parents, Lars and Vivian Falkholt, both died in the crash, while her sister Annabelle, who was pulled from the wreckage, died in hospital three days later.

Jessica has since undergone a number of surgeries, including for a broken arm, and to remove part of her skull to relieve the pressure on her brain.

The Daily Telegraph reports that doctors will test Jessica’s brain function once the swelling on her brain has gone down, which could take a number of weeks. There are worries that her personality and memory may be affected, due to the crash damaging the left-hand side of her brain.

Cast and crew members from Home and Away have sent messages of support to Jessica on social media, wishing her the best for her recovery.

Laura Vazquez, who played Sarah Thompson and now works as a makeup artist on the show, Tweeted “So very sad 💔 my thoughts and prayers go out to Jessica and her sister Annabelle 🙏”.

Jackson Haywood, whose character Brody Morgan was closely involved in Hope’s storylines, also left a message on Instagram calling for fans to “send all our support, love and prayers to Jess and her sister Annabelle, fighting for their lives after their crash on boxing day”.

Olivia Deeble, whose character Raffy gave viewers their first introduction to Hope, also posted a message on her Instagram account, asking her followers to join her in “sending all your loving and healing thoughts to Jess her sister and the whole Falkholt family.”

Pia Miller, who featured in a number of scenes with Jessica earlier this year, also posted an Instagram story featuring a heart and the caption ‘Thinking of you’.

According to News.com.au, a Network Seven spokesperson said “Although her time on set was brief, once a part of the Home and Away family, always part of the family,” and said that the Home and Away family are sending their love and support to the actress and her sister.

Here at Back to the Bay, our thoughts go out to Jessica and her family.