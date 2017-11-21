Home and Away 2017 Season Finale Date

We can now confirm that Home and Away’s 2017 Season Finale will air in Australia as part of a triple episode on Monday 18th December 2017.

The finale has come a few days later than originally planned by the show’s creators, partially due to a number of changes made by Seven’s schedulers throughout the season. The irregular airings, which have proved unpopular with both fans and those behind-the-scenes, saw the show jump ahead of planned airdates, before eventually falling several weeks behind.

To make up the remaining backlog, there will be a total of 16 episodes aired in the two weeks leading up to the finale—with triple episodes on Wednesday 6th December; Thursday 7th December; Wednesday 13th December; and Thursday 14th December—before the final triple episode on Monday 18th December.

BTTB can also report that the 2018 season premiere, the beginning of the show’s 30th anniversary year, is currently set to air on Monday 29th January 2018.

This of course is susceptible to scheduling changes and we will endeavour to keep you informed should any future amendments occur.

To see the full episode schedule and for a sneak peek at the storylines leading up to the finale, check out our Upcoming Australian Episodes page.

If you’re a real sucker for spoilers however, be sure to take a look at our 2017 Season Finale spoiler story, which reveals the major tragedy that will be the focus of the dramatic episode.

UK

Meanwhile, Home and Away in the UK will take its annual Christmas hiatus following Episode 6765 on Friday 24th November 2017.

The show will return to Channel 5 after a six week break on Monday 8th January 2018.

The 2017 season finale will eventually air in the UK on Friday 9th March 2018, and if the show returns to Australia as planned on 29th January, the UK broadcasts will then run six weeks behind Australian airings.

For a sneak peek at some of the storylines to come in the new year, check our Upcoming UK Episodes page.

