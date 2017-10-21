Summer Bay Merchandise Hits Shelves

A new deal with an online retailer will see fans able to purchase merchandise inspired by the long-running series, Home and Away.

Seven Studios announced yesterday that they have signed a business deal with online Australian retailer, OZSALE, which will see the launch of merchandise, influenced by their popular beachside soap.

A branch of the Mysale Group, OZSALE will place on offer an array of stock, including clothing and accessories, that are branded with well–known quotes from Alf Stewart, the famous River Boys tattoo, “Blood and Sand” and the name of the fictional town the show is set – our beloved Summer Bay.

The CEO of OZSALE, Carl Jackson expressed his elation at being able to partner with Seven Studios to bring the loyal fans of Home and Away the merchandise that they’ve been wanting for years.

“This partnership is an exciting opportunity for both parties,” he said.

“We are not just offering platform management, but distribution and product development as well.

“I think Seven Studios really liked the idea of having a Northern Beaches–born company working on the merchandise for their Northern Beaches–based show – it just makes sense.”

Kate Green, the Licensing Manager of Seven Studios, concurred, stating she believes that the business venture is the best decision.

“OZSALE’s outstanding ecommerce capabilities, design and manufacturing networks alongside existing and expanding footprint in key Home and Away territories – Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom and Ireland, made the Mysale Group the perfect partner to engage Home and Away’s strong TV, digital and social audiences globally with this exciting range of merchandise and brand extensions.”

The merchandise is available now in Australia, and can be purchased online at the Home and Away store or in-store at selected retailers in Palm Beach, the real-life Summer Bay. It is understood that the products will begin to become available internationally next month.

Additionally, OZSALE is planning on expanding the Home and Away brand further, which will see the launch of a new and exciting lifestyle brand, encompassing the essence of the Australian summer. This will be available on the online Summer Bay shop, which is set to launch next month. Watch this space for further information.

This news comes almost two years after the announcement that the Seven Network inked a deal with Licensing Link, a consultancy company in the UK, known for its marketing and promotion of corporations.

Home and Away is viewed in more than sixty countries around the world and is the highest-rating serial drama in Australia. It has won almost fifty Logie Awards since its debut in 1988. The series celebrates its 30th anniversary next year.

Home and Away airs on Channel Seven, Monday through Thursday at 7pm.

For further information and to purchase, visit www.homeandawaystore.com.au

Home and Away Beach Pack

There is also existing merchandise now available to purchase, at a special discount price, when booking seats on the Official Home and Away Tour.

The Home and Away Beach Pack includes goodies worth over $100, and is available to purchase as an optional extra during the booking process for only $30.

For more information, and to book tickets directly through the official tour provider, click here or on the button below.