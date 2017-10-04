Oz Picture Preview – Vandal!

Episodes 6746–6751

Monday 9th to Thursday 12th October 2017

Maggie Astoni (Kestie Morassi) has a traumatic experience next week, as an intruder makes their way into the school as she’s working late one evening. Hearing a window smash, Maggie goes to investigate and finds a large rock sitting in the corridor.

As a terrified Maggie retreats and cowers in her office, a hooded figure approaches…

…and it’s none other than Raffy (Olivia Deeble)! What on earth would compel the 14 year old to do such a thing?

The principal is in no condition to start berating one of her star pupils though, the incident has had a staggering effect on Maggie who appears to be completely traumatised.

As Ben, Ziggy and Coco rush to the school to help, a shocked Raffy can only apologise—she never meant to scare her.

The root cause of this reaction is something that has only been hinted at before now and looks to be revealed in this week’s episodes, when Ziggy reads an old newspaper article relating to a teacher (i.e. Maggie) being injured as hooded youths vandalised her old school.

It soon becomes apparent that Ziggy is carrying a heavy secret related to the incident, which will eat away at her further following this latest drama with Raffy—could Ziggy’s guilt be the cause of her fractured relationship with her parents…?

Elsewhere in the bay, it seems that time is fast running out for Beth Ellis (Anneliese Apps), who is currently on the waiting list for a heart transplant as a result of cardiomyopathy.

After a big day which saw boyfriend Mason (Orpheus Pledger) meet her father Alan (Blair McDonough) for the first time—an initially shaky encounter which ended in a lunch invitation—Beth later collapses whilst on the pier with Mason.

Justin (James Stewart) and Scarlett (Tania Nolan) hear Mason’s screams for help as he desperately performs CPR, and Justin is able to perform mouth to mouth as Mason continues chest compressions to save her.

Later, at the hospital, Tori (Penny McNamee) has to inform Beth and her family that if a heart doesn’t become available soon, Beth will die.

Also this week:

Justin checks in with Scarlett as Brody’s day in court arrives – will she get him off the hook…?

…and Ash and Tori have an awkward encounter on the beach.

For other storylines and a full rundown of what’s to come over the next couple of weeks, visit our Australian Spoilers page.

Visit Summer Bay!

If you’re in Sydney, why not take the time to visit the beautiful Palm Beach (Summer Bay) yourself – you may even be lucky enough to spot some filming and take some snaps with cast members!

The Official Home and Away Tour departs from central Sydney four days a week, and costs just $99 per person. For more information, and to book tickets directly through the official tour provider, click here or on the button below.