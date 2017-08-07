Major Spoiler – Home and Away 2017 Season Finale

Major spoilers have come to light this past week as filming for the 2017 season finale got underway, which will involve the shock death of a Summer Bay resident.

The saga began when a local resident, in the Greater Western Sydney suburb of Llandilo, shared a photo on social media of a letter drop they’d received from the Home and Away crew, informing them of upcoming filming in the area. Whilst the notice gave the essential date, time and location details of planned road closures for the 13-hour shoot, it also revealed that the filming would involve a car crash.

Predictably, this news then spread across social media like wildfire, coming to the attention of the local and national press, with Seven later confirming that the scenes would play a part in the season cliffhanger.

Earlier in the week, dramatic scenes were filmed at Palm Beach with the character of Robbo (Jake Ryan) seemingly bundling Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) into a car before speeding away.

A post shared by Cast Noticed x378++ (@homeandaway123456) on Aug 6, 2017 at 2:21am PDT

What’s going on here?! Some exciting scenes are coming up soon! #homeandaway Credit: @matrixmediaau A post shared by Home And Away Updates (@homeandawayforlife1234) on Aug 3, 2017 at 4:07am PDT

Further scenes were also filmed showing Robbo being arrested by armed police as pregnant girlfriend Kat Chapman (Pia Miller) looked on.

A post shared by homeandaway 🙄🙄 (@homeandawayandneighbours) on Aug 3, 2017 at 2:03am PDT

A post shared by Home and Away Spoilers (@home4ndaway) on Aug 5, 2017 at 2:31am PDT

When the Home and Away crew finally descended on Llandilo last Thursday, both fans and press were eagerly waiting. The afternoon filming involved a continuation of the driving scenes with Robbo and Tori, though we understand these were not directly connected to the crash scenes filmed later that evening.

A post shared by HomeandAway_SummerBay (@homeandaway_summer_bay) on Aug 5, 2017 at 11:33pm PDT

The crash itself, filmed after nightfall, involved Kat driving a different car with Robbo as a passenger, which is then involved in a high speed accident.

Video taken by the press showed the car being t-boned by a 4×4 at a set of crossroads—the driver of this other car being the new character played by Sam Frost.

A post shared by HomeandAway_SummerBay (@homeandaway_summer_bay) on Aug 5, 2017 at 9:27pm PDT

An on-set source reportedly told the Daily Mail that the accident would prove fatal—killing both Kat and her unborn child.

With our understanding that Ash, who by this point is in a relationship with Tori, is the father of Kat’s baby, how will he react to their tragic demise?

The latest developments also bring up interesting questions about Robbo’s character. Having only just rocked up on-screen in the past couple of weeks—apparently suffering from amnesia with no memory of who he is, yet seemingly recognising Kat—the jury’s certainly out as to whether he’ll turn out to be a good guy or a bad guy. Does he himself even know who he really is by this point?

As the corresponding interior scenes for the finale week are shot in the studio this week, the cast and crew will also begin filming the location scenes for the opening week of 2018, Home and Away’s 30th anniversary year.

We can only hope there’ll be some happier times ahead for Summer Bay in the show’s landmark year following the fallout from the finale!

For a full rundown of what’s to come on-air over the next couple of weeks, visit our Australian Spoilers page.

Visit Summer Bay!

If you’re in Sydney, why not take the time to visit the beautiful Palm Beach (Summer Bay) yourself – you may even be lucky enough to spot some filming and take some snaps with cast members!

The Official Home and Away Tour departs from central Sydney four days a week, and costs just $99 per person. For more information, and to book tickets directly through the official tour provider, click here or on the button below.