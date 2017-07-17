Bachelorette Joins the Cast of Home & Away

Former Bachelorette Australia star, Sam Frost is the newest addition to the cast of Home and Away. (Header image © Channel Ten)

The news follows just weeks after the announcement of the cancellation of her radio show on 2DayFM, which the former reality star, 28, co-hosted with Rove McManus.

Whilst it’s currently unknown whether she’ll appear in a guest capacity or as Summer Bay’s newest regular, Frost is nonetheless happy that she’s been given the role.

“I grew up watching Home And Away and never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be on set and part of the cast,” Frost told The Daily Telegraph.

“I got asked while I was working on (reality cooking show) Hell’s Kitchen. I auditioned against a whole bunch of people and that’s why I thought I wouldn’t get the role.”

Network Seven Head of Drama, Julie McGauran also commended the casting, assuring that she’s pleased by Frost’s casting.

“[Sam’s] natural ease in front of the camera makes her a wonderful addition to the Home And Away family.”

This is Frost’s first acting role. She is a former finance account manager.

Frost will begin filming in the next couple of weeks, with her first episodes airing in early 2018.