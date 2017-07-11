Oz Spoilers – Arrivals & Departures (July Update)

A quick rundown of the latest news on Home and Away’s comings and goings, due to air on-screen over the next few months.

Arrivals

Ryder (Lukas Radovich)



We can reveal that a new character named Ryder will be heading to Summer Bay later this year, played by 22 year old WAAPA graduate Lukas Radovich. Whilst no official information has been released, we’ve heard some rather exciting whispers on our grapevine that suggest he could have a close connection to an existing character.

As with most of the youngsters in the town, we’re sure he’ll have his own dose of angst to deal with—but what…. or more specifically who…. will lead him to Summer Bay?

We expect Ryder’s debut to air around October/November.

“Robbo” (Jake Ryan)

As we’ve previously reported, former Wentworth Prison and Wolf Creek actor Jake Ryan will make his debut as “Robbo” in the final week of July—arriving in the bay under somewhat mysterious circumstances, and eventually ending up in a relationship with Kat Chapman. But just who is he? With various dramatic scenes looking to be on the horizon for Kat and her reported bad-boy, we have to wonder if she really knows what she’s getting into!

Wally Burns (Julian Garner)

Actor Julian Garner will be making his debut as a guest character named Wally Burns in coming weeks. As we previously hinted towards, Wally is tracked down as the possible biological father of Hunter King (though look at them, can there really be any doubt this time?).

Long-term fans of the show may remember that Julian previously played Simon Broadhurst in the show in 1996, who went on to marry Angel Parrish following their departure together.

Caleb Snow (Josh McConville)

Scarlett’s husband Caleb will soon be making his way to the Bay, with the numerous private investigators he’s sent after Scarlett apparently having done their job.

What exactly happened between Scarlett and Caleb is still something of a mystery…

Max Snow (Addison Price)

…as is what happened to their child, Max. It’s only this week that we finally learned one of Scarlett’s big secrets—that Max tragically died little under a year ago.

We’ll soon be seeing Max on-screen in scenes that will finally reveal the heartbreaking story, and why it has caused such apparent animosity between Scarlett and Caleb.

Jennifer Dutton (Brittany Santariga)

The guest character of Jennifer Dutton, played by WAAPA graduate Brittany Santariga, is expected to arrive in the next month or so, and has been seen filming with Coco and VJ. It seems the two girls may not get along, with Jennifer reportedly being something of a bully…

Nick Dutton (Jacob Allan)

Also on the scene will be Jennifer’s father, Nick Dutton, played by former Packed to the Rafters star Jacob Allan.

Beth Ellis (Anneliese Apps)

Perth based actress Anneliese Apps was first spotted filming at Palm Beach back in March, with paparazzi snaps showing her character, Beth, kissing Mason Morgan (Orpheus Pledger). With Mason seen using a walking stick, and the horror car crash that causes his injuries due to air in the last week of July, we can expect to see Beth on-screen sometime in August during his recovery. Could there be a new golden couple on the horizon, or will it all end in tears as with so many other Summer Bay relationships?

Alan & Jackie Ellis (Blair McDonough & Rachael Coopes)

It was first confirmed by the Seven Network back in April that former Neighbours and Winners and Losers star Blair McDonough would be taking on a guest role in the show. Whilst we can’t confirm for certain, we believe that he will be playing Beth’s father, Alan Ellis, alongside actress and Play School presenter Rachael Coopes as his wife Jackie.

Diana (Sarah Chadwick)

Veteran actress Sarah Chadwick will be making another guest appearance on Home and Away in episodes expected to air in early November. Whilst we again can’t confirm the character, we believe she will be appearing as Maggie Astoni’s mother, Diana.

Sarah was photographed by the press attending what looks to be a small vow renewal ceremony with the Astonis on the beach, with Sarah’s character leading a blindfolded Maggie down the beach path to be met by Ben and daughters Ziggy and Coco. Sarah was also pictured filming a scene with Ray Meagher on the seaplane wharf.

Viewers may remember that Sarah previously appeared in the show as Vanessa ‘the undresser’ Unley in 2011, an old friend of Gina Palmer.

Willow (Sarah Roberts)

Not much is known about the character of Willow currently, other than she seems set to become involved somehow with Justin Morgan. Initial scenes filmed recently saw Justin flirting with her as she took an outdoor shower near the surf club in her bikini, whilst a week later she was seen having a heated discussion with Justin after he had a run-in with a bikie gang. These scenes are expected to air in November.

Jarrod (Joel Davies)

Jarrod is a character we’ve already heard mentioned on-screen, being Ziggy Astoni’s boyfriend that she was forced to leave behind in the city. Given that Ziggy and Jarrod’s joyride with a neighbours car was part of the reason the Astonis planned to take a break from the city in the first place, we can’t imagine that Ben & Maggie will be too keen to see him rock up in the bay in the coming months…

Departures

Scarlett Snow (Tania Nolan)

After only 6 months on the show, there’s indications that we’ll soon be bidding farewell to the character of Scarlett Snow. With the full story of Scarlett’s secret past soon to come to light on-screen, will her and husband Caleb reunite and try to move on from their son’s tragic death…? Does he have something more sinister in mind? Or could Scarlett simply move on from the Bay in order to avoid the resident grim reaper? Only time will tell…

Scarlett’s final scenes are expected to air in October.

Hunter King (Scott Lee)

Whilst not an imminent departure by any means, Scott Lee revealed back in December that he would be leaving the show towards the end of this year and looking to head to LA.

“I’m excited” Scott told TV Week, “The time I’ve had has gone so quickly and I’ve learnt a lot as an actor. Halfway through the year I’m going to head over to America and suss it out. It’ll prepare me for what’s to come. With the rise of Netflix, work is becoming more obtainable, so it’s a good move for me to go over there”

As the show is filmed several months in advance of airing, Hunter will still be on-screen into the 2018 season.

Returns

Mick Jennings (Kristian Schmid)

As we’ve sure you’ve heard by now, Irene’s long-lost son Mick Jennings will be making another appearance in Summer Bay in episodes expected to air around October.

Viewers have recently seen Irene reveal that she’s been in touch with Mick, and that he’s desperately trying to gain access to his daughter Luc, the result of his rape of Billie Ashford. Whether he actually will remains to be seen…

