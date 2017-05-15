Oz Preview – A Farewell & A Return

Episodes 6664–6667

Monday 22nd to Thursday 25th May 2017 on Seven

Summer Bay will be waving goodbye to another of its residents next week, as Zac MacGuire (Charlie Clausen) departs for a new life in Vietnam.

With his marriage to Leah (Ada Nicodemou) at a definite end, Zac is initally looking towards starting again with son Hunter (Scott Lee) in Hunter’s former hometown of Robertson.

However as Zac excitedly tells Hunter that he’s secured a job there and starts to make plans, little does he realise that Hunter is keeping a secret—that the DNA test he sent off for has confirmed that Zac is NOT his biological father.

Realising it has reached the point of no return, Hunter is forced to reveal the heartbreaking truth to Zac, and with already having lost Hannah, Oscar, Evie and Leah over the past year, Zac is faced with the fact that he has no-one left in the bay.

“After the dramas with Leah, then finding out Hunter isn’t his son, Zac hits rock bottom” Charlie told TV Week. “His relationship is over and the connection with his son has completely changed.”

When Zac tells his niece Evie of the latest developments on Skype and asks for her advice, she graciously proposes that Zac could make a fresh start with herself, Matt and Ellie in Vietnam. With Evie being the only true family he has left, it sounds like the perfect opportunity.

As he discusses the idea with Hunter, an infuriated Leah shows up to tell Zac that he’s missed a meeting with their lawyers over the divorce—and slams the signed papers down before storming out, with Zac once again not having a chance to explain himself.

Realising there’s no going back, Zac’s decision is made—he signs the divorce papers and leaves a letter for Leah.

“It’s sad” Charlie continued. “There’s no bitterness towards Leah or Hunter, but Zac realises he needs a fresh start.”

The next day, Zac bids farewell to Alf (Ray Meagher), VJ (Matt Little) and Nate (Kyle Pryor), before leaving for the airport with Hunter.

Meanwhile an oblivious Leah is at the diner, completely unaware that Zac is walking out of her life for good—will she get the chance to say a final goodbye?

Charlie first appeared as Zac back in January 2013, when he befriended Casey Braxton whilst working as an education officer at the prison where Casey was being held.

When his departure airs on Thursday, Charlie’s tenure as a regular cast member will have spanned 1005 episodes. Our full profile for Zac, currently updated to the end of the 2016 season, can be read here.

As one face says goodbye, we’re treated to the return of a familiar one as Jett Palmer (Will McDonald) heads back to the bay on Monday to visit adoptive parents John (Shane Withington) and Marilyn (Emily Symons).

Having heard of their marital problems from Alf, Jett is determined to provide some moral support and to encourage John to seek some professional help. However whilst Marilyn is over the moon to see Jett, she doesn’t appreciate his efforts to sort out their problems—will he do more harm than good?

Coming Soon: Jett takes John on a road trip to uncover his past, the bay bids farewell to another resident, and the Morgan family face a new threat…

For other storylines and a full rundown of what’s to come over the next couple of weeks, visit our Australian Spoilers page.

Visit Summer Bay!

If you’re in Sydney, why not take the time to visit the beautiful Palm Beach (Summer Bay) yourself – you may even be lucky enough to spot some filming and take some snaps with cast members!

The Official Home and Away Tour departs from central Sydney four days a week, and costs just $99 per person. For more information, and to book tickets directly through the official tour provider, click here or on the button below.