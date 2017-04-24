Oz Preview – Fatal Fall?

Episodes 6648–6651

Monday 1st to Thursday 4th May 2017 on Seven

Things go from bad to worse for Zac MacGuire (Charlie Clausen) this week, when a drunken fall from the roof of Summer Bay House leads to life-threatening injuries.

Since Leah (Ada Nicodemou) told Zac she wanted a divorce, he has been desperate to prove his love for her, and made a final ditch attempt to win her back with a special lunch date.

But when this didn’t work, a despaired Zac turned to the bottle. Deciding to beg for another chance, he turned up at Summer Bay House only to find it locked up. Climbing his way onto the roof to try the bedroom window, Leah and Roo (Georgie Parker) then arrived home just in time to see Zac plummet to the ground.

This week, Zac is rushed into hospital where Tori (Penny McNamee) tells Leah that he has a serious bleed on the brain—it’s a matter of life and death. Suddenly Zac takes a turn for the worse and the medical team have to battle to save him.

As Zac’s son Hunter (Scott Lee) points the finger at Leah for the events leading up to the accident, could it lead Leah to re-evaluate her decision to divorce Zac?

“It’s just a bad situation all round,” Ada told TV Week. “Leah and Zac are both at fault for the breakdown of their marriage, so she feels guilty. She loves him. She just doesn’t know if she can trust him again. It’s too difficult to get past.”

Though Zac thankfully pulls through the surgery, in a shocking twist there’s more turmoil on the horizon for the family…

Having seemingly lost Leah, could Zac be about to lose his son too…?

We first reported on Zac’s rooftop capers last year, when Ada Nicodemou and Charlie Clausen posted some light-hearted photos on Instagram during filming of the episodes at the Summer Bay House location in Kenthurst:

@charlie_clausen taking his acting to new heights. #acting #homeandaway #stuntman A post shared by Ada Nicodemou (@adanicodemou) on Oct 30, 2016 at 3:29pm PDT

Me and my stunt double @jackkingsley. Only our mothers can tell us apart. #homeandaway #summerbay #setlife #stunts #twinstarstunts A post shared by Charlie Clausen (@charlie_clausen) on Oct 30, 2016 at 4:01pm PDT

The following week, the corresponding interior scenes were filmed at the studios where another photo posted by Ada showed that Zac’s fall would see him land up in hospital.

Leah &Zac ❤️❤️ @charlie_clausen A post shared by Ada Nicodemou (@adanicodemou) on Nov 9, 2016 at 5:23pm PST

Elsewhere in the bay, Phoebe (Isabella Giovinazzo) and Justin (James Stewart) are gearing up for their 12-month trip to the US, and things become real for the couple this week when an excited Phoebe receives her contract—once she signs it, the trip is on.

But an unexpected visitor later that night could throw a spanner in the works. After being woken up by Buddy’s barking, Justin opens the front door to find his daughter Ava (Grace Thomas) standing there, who promptly asks “Are you my daddy?“.

Taken aback, Justin confirms that he is indeed her father, and introduces her to Phoebe. But as Phoebe watches her fiancé get to know his estranged daughter, she realises that her travel plans may have to be put on hold—can she really ask Justin to leave his daughter behind to go on tour with her?

