UK Preview – Back from the Dead?

Episodes 6611–6615

Monday 24th to Friday 28th April 2017 on Channel 5

Ash (George Mason) will have a blast from the past this week as he confronts a mysterious man who’s been making strange phone calls to him.

Viewers will have noticed a stranger (Luke McKenzie) observing the funeral service of Billie Ashford, who was unseen by everyone but Kat (Pia Miller). The man didn’t make himself known to anyone and then promptly disappeared.

After Kat found out that Ash’s late brother Luke didn’t appear to have a death certificate whilst helping Ash sort out Billie’s estate, this week Ash starts receiving what appear to be prank calls—and when he redials the number, he gets through to the voicemail of a man named Patrick Stanwood.

Whilst the name means nothing to him, he is shocked to hear a very familiar voice—it sounds just like Luke! At the same time, Kat sees a picture of Luke and confirms to Ash that she saw someone just like him at Billie’s funeral…

It’s previously been established that Luke Ashford apparently died several years ago, shortly after returning from army service in Afghanistan. The eldest of the Ashford siblings, he had looked out for Ash and Billie during their childhood whilst their father wasn’t around.

At the time of Luke’s death, Ash was in prison and wasn’t allowed to attend the funeral—and when he went to visit Luke’s grave on Anzac Day in 2015, it was there that he came across his estranged sister Billie.

Could Ash be mistaken by the voice on the phone, or could his brother really be alive? Given that he’s just lost his other sibling, who knows how Ash could react to this…

Kat tracks down an address for Patrick and they go to investigate, finding the house empty. But just as they’re leaving, Ash’s name is called and he turns around to find himself face to face with his ‘dead’ brother…

Needless to say, Ash reacts in true fashion by punching him in the face and driving off.

Elsewhere in the bay, after being uncovered as the Summer Bay arsonist, things are going from bad to worse for poor John Palmer (Shane Withington) and his wife Marilyn (Emily Symons).

Last week, only hours after he pulled through brain surgery and a life threatening reaction to painkillers, Kat was forced to formally charge John with five counts of arson causing property damage, and one count of arson causing death.

A despondent John devastated Marilyn by telling her he would not be fighting the charges, as he believes he should pay for what he’d done, even if he wasn’t in control at the time,

This week, John still can’t forgive himself, and as he’s allowed home from hospital the couple are forced to face the town’s anger—starting with a rock thrown through their window with a note attached.

When Marilyn suggests some fresh air to try and lighten his mood, the situation really hits home for the couple. “He’s abused by people in public and comes home devastated” Shane told TV WEEK. “He’s a proud man and a community-minded man. To go from that to the worst villain is awful for both him and Marilyn.”

Falling deeper into despair, John pushes a heartbroken Marilyn away and tells her he’s leaving her and Summer Bay—he simply can’t bear to put her through this much pain. “He thinks all is lost” Shane continued “It puts their relationship under enormous pressure.”

After talking to Marilyn, VJ (Matt Little) visits John for the first time since Billie’s death, and in an emotional scene finds it in his heart to forgive him, pleading for him not to leave—but will that be enough to save both John and his marriage?

