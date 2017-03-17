UK Preview – Kidnapped!

Episodes 6586-6590

Monday 20th to Friday 24th March on Channel 5

After a traumatic labour and birth last week, VJ (Matt Little) & Billie (Tessa de Josselin) were excited to finally be able to start their journey into parenthood with baby Luc.

But when circumstances bring Billie’s rapist, and the baby’s real father, Mick Jennings (Kristian Schmid) into the hospital, Billie’s worst fears are realised.

Since confronting his mother Irene (Lynne McGranger) in her home last week, before being scared off by the arrival of Brody, Mick has been laying low. But when he breaks his AVO by approaching Irene on the beach, Kat (Pia Miller) later finds and arrests him. He is taken to the hospital for a check-up, but happens to pass Billie’s room where he spots her with the baby.

Later escaping his police escort, Mick corners Billie in her room, and her reaction gives him all the information he needs—the child is his. As Billie screams for help, Mick makes a swift exit.

As a panicked Billie is administered oxygen, VJ goes to check on Luc—only to find the nurse picking herself up from the floor, and the cot empty.

When Leah (Ada Nicodemou) asks why Mick would do such a thing, Billie & VJ are forced to finally reveal the truth about Luc’s paternity to their loved ones, devastating both Leah and Irene.

As everyone rallies together to support the couple, Irene receives a phone call—it’s Mick. He has the baby and he wants to see Irene.

Knowing his instability, Irene is unwilling to wait for the police, and agrees to meet Mick alone in the park… will she convince him to give up the baby?

Though once the ordeal over, it’s only the beginning of what will turn out to be a devastating couple of weeks for Billie & VJ….

See the Australian trailer for the episodes below:

Meanwhile, after undergoing surgery following her horrific injuries from the bushfire, Marilyn (Emily Symons) waits to hear whether the skin grafts have been a success. But she is devastated when Nate (Kyle Pryor) informs her that there is no blood flow to her hand—it’s dying.

Nate explains that there is only one option left to try and save it, and it’s certainly not something that a squeamish Marilyn was expecting….

Elsewhere in the bay, having learnt of Bianca’s (Lisa Gormley) plans to terminate her pregnancy, Heath (Dan Ewing) pleads with her to reconsider, trying to assure her that she will have a team of doctors with her the entire way to ensure the problems of Rocco’s birth aren’t repeated. But it seems Bianca’s mind is made up, and she goes to the hospital to talk to Tori (Penny McNamee) about her options.

When Heath later finds a termination kit in the bathroom, he storms off to confront his wife. But Bianca just happens to be talking through her troubles with Zac (Charlie Clausen), who goes to hug her just as Heath walks up the path. Jumping to the wrong conclusion, Heath punches Zac to the ground…

For other storylines and a full rundown of what’s to come over the next few weeks, visit our Upcoming UK Episodes page.